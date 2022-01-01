Saugatuck American restaurants you'll love

Go
Saugatuck restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Saugatuck

GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP image

 

GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP

302 Culver St, Saugatuck

Avg 4.7 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Dinner for 2$55.00
Build your own tacos, dips + chips, southwest salad
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar, avocado creme, greens, chiles + chipotle cream on a French roll with home fries + housemade catsup
Family-Style Brunch for 2$28.00
4 scrambled eggs with cheddar, 2 sausages, 4 bacon strips, 3/4 pound of fried potatoes with housemade catsup, 4 carrot cake pancakes with maple butter OR a Belgian waffle with maple syrup, AND sliced baguette, avocado smash + mixed greens
More about GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP
Baldy's Smoked Meats image

BBQ

Baldy's Smoked Meats

360 Waters Street, Saugatuck

Avg 4.3 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Pulled pork served on a potato bun
Brisket Dinner$17.95
Sliced brisket with bread, pickles, two sides & a drink
Two-Meat Combo Dinner$17.95
Your choice of two meats with bread, pickles, two sides & a drink
More about Baldy's Smoked Meats
Spectators Restaurant image

WRAPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Spectators Restaurant

6432 BLUE STAR HWY, Saugatuck

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(10) Chicken Wings$18.00
Chicken wings served BBQ, sweet hot asian, original hot buffalo style, death sauce, or plain with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Chicken Fingers$13.00
Classic Burger$13.00
More about Spectators Restaurant
Phil's Bar and Grille image

 

Phil's Bar and Grille

215 Butler St., Saugatuck

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Phil's Bar and Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saugatuck

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Saugatuck to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston