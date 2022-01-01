Saugatuck sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Saugatuck
More about GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP
GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP
302 Culver St, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|Full Dinner for 2
|$55.00
Build your own tacos, dips + chips, southwest salad
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar, avocado creme, greens, chiles + chipotle cream on a French roll with home fries + housemade catsup
|Family-Style Brunch for 2
|$28.00
4 scrambled eggs with cheddar, 2 sausages, 4 bacon strips, 3/4 pound of fried potatoes with housemade catsup, 4 carrot cake pancakes with maple butter OR a Belgian waffle with maple syrup, AND sliced baguette, avocado smash + mixed greens
More about Spectators Restaurant
WRAPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Spectators Restaurant
6432 BLUE STAR HWY, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|(10) Chicken Wings
|$18.00
Chicken wings served BBQ, sweet hot asian, original hot buffalo style, death sauce, or plain with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
More about The Southerner
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Southerner
880 Holland St, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.95
Grass fed beef, Piedmont mayo, American cheese, served deluxe
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
3 Buttermilk brined tenders w/ fries. For the kids.
|Little Gem Salad
|$9.95
Brown butter breadcrumbs, egg, scallion, tomato, watercress dressing, and blue cheese