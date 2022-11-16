Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Pizza

The Paisley Pig Gastropub - Holland

review star

No reviews yet

1642 S Shore dr

holland, MI 49423

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Burrata or Notta
Pub Burger

Shareable

Fried Burrata

$15.75Out of stock

Whitefish Spread

$13.75

Bavarian Pretzels

$14.75

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.75

Harvest Burrata

$16.75

Brussel Sprouts

$12.75

Cheese Curds

$14.75

Pickle Hummus

$13.75

Pub Fries

$10.75

Pulled Pork Nacho

$14.75

Smoked Chicken Legs

$15.75Out of stock

Roasted Buffalo Caulifloweer

$15.75

Crostini Refill

$2.75

Naan Refill

$2.75

Handhelds

Grilled Cheese

$14.75+

NO Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.75+

Paisley Pig

$15.75

Roast Beef

$15.75+

Smoked Brisket Burger

$16.75

Turkey

$15.75+

Ultimate Reuben

$15.75+

Cali Turkey Reuben

$15.75+

Only Corned Beef Reuben

$15.75+

BLT

$14.75

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.75

Soups & Greens

Soup Of The Day

$7.75+

Caramelized Onion Soup

$7.75+

Small Pub Salad

$7.75+

Large Pub Salad

$10.75

Caesar Salad SMALL

$9.75+

Caesar Salad LARGE

$11.75

GreekWedge SMALL

$9.75+

Greek Wedge LARGE

$11.75

Brussel Salad SMALL

$12.75+

Brussel Salad LARGE

$18.75

Brussel Salad SM NO MEAT

$8.75+

Brussel Salad LG NO MEAT

$12.75

Quinoa Power Bowl

$15.75

Quart Soup O Day

$17.75

Quart Onion

$17.75

Entree

Shrimp Diavolo

$30.75Out of stock

12Oz Ny Strp

$38.75Out of stock

Tbone

$42.75Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs FULL

$31.75

Baby Back Ribs HALF

$22.75

Pork Chop

$28.00

5 Piece Tender And Fries

$12.75

Beet Goat Ravioli

$20.75

Duck And Waffles

$34.75

Fish & Chips

$27.75

Grilled Chicken Entree

$20.75

Meatloaf

$28.75

Paisley Mac Mild

$19.75

Paisley Mac Mild PORK

$24.75

Paisley Mac Spicy

$19.75

Paisley Mac Spicy PORK

$24.75

Pickle & Buttermilk Brined Southern Chicken

$28.75

Shrimp & Grits

$30.75

Signature Steak Kobe

$30.75

Trout With Dill Cream

$34.75

Pork Chops

$23.75Out of stock

Artisan Pizza

Traditional Pepperoni

$16.75

Traditional Cheese

$13.75

Italian Stallion

$19.75

Don't Get Saucy with Me

$19.75

Pig Butts

$19.75

Alexander the Great

$18.75

Burrata or Notta

$19.75

A Little Crabby

$22.75

Pickle My Fancy

$17.75

Ballgame

$18.75

Sage Against the Machine

$17.75

Whatever Floats Your G.O.A.T

$18.75

Expand Your Chorizons

$18.75

BYOP

BYOP

$13.75

GLUTEN FREE BYOP

$19.75

BYOB

Pub Burger

$14.75

Salmon

$15.75

Veggie Burger

$14.75

Beyond Burger

$14.75

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Entree Sides

Seasoned fries

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Onion Rings

$6.25

Yukon Gold Mashed

$6.25

Corn Succhotash

$6.25

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$6.25

Aspargus

$6.25

French Green Beans

$6.25

Grilled Vegetables

$6.25

Sautéed Spinach

$6.25

Maple Glazed Squash

$6.25

Beans And Rice

$4.25

Grits

$6.25

Desserts

Cherry Crunch Bake

$8.75Out of stock

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$9.75Out of stock

Lemonade Cake

$9.75Out of stock

Flourless Torte

$8.75

Smores Dip

$9.75

White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake

$9.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.75

Creme Brulee Cheescake

$9.75

Kids Dirt Pudding

$4.75

Kids Choc Cookie

$3.75

Dessert Pizza

$10.75Out of stock

Ice Cream on Waffle

$8.75Out of stock

Ala Carte Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.25Out of stock

Apple Torte

$9.75Out of stock

Kids Chocolate Sundae

$3.75Out of stock

Kids Strawberry Sundae

$3.75Out of stock

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Kids

Kids Hotdog

$8.75

Kids Salad

$5.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Kids Fries

$4.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.75

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.75

Kids Hamburger

$8.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Adult Charge

$4.75

OPEN FOOD

open

$0.75

Shirt

$20.75

Hat

$18.75

Beer Glass

$10.75

Wine Glass

$12.75

Delivery Fee

$15.75

Handling Fee

$2.75

Misc/extras

ignore

Cornbread

$1.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Grilled Crostini Ala Carte

$3.00

Side Gluten Free Bread

$3.50

2oz ghost cheese sauce

$1.50

Pulled Pork Pound

$10.00

Slaw

$3.50

chimichurri

$1.00

Side Bc Dress

$0.50

Side Bbq

$1.00

Bbq Quart

$16.00

Cup Of Bbq

$6.00

2oz Side Of Marinara

$1.50

Side Cherry Aioli

$1.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Saurekraut

$3.50

Pound Pulled Pork

$10.00

4oz Ghost Pepper Cheese

$3.50

Soup Cup Ghost Pepper

$6.00

4oz Pepper Gravy

$3.50

Beer Glass

$10.00

Beer Stout Bun

$1.00

Take Out ONLY Specials

Cheesesticks

$12.74

Paisley Sandwich Family Bundle

$45.75

2 Topping & Specialty w/Cheesesticks

$46.74

Two 2 Topping w/Cheesesticks

$45.74

Cheese Pizza

$10.74

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.74
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Gallery
The Paisley Pig Gastropub image
The Paisley Pig Gastropub image
The Paisley Pig Gastropub image

