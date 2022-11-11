Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop Ferrysburg

226 Reviews

$$

17621 174th Ave

Spring Lake, MI 49456

16" Cheese Pizza
Breadsticks With Cheese
12" Cheese Pizza

Sides

Breadsticks

$6.00

Breadsticks With Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Texas Toast

$4.75

Cheesy Garlic Texas Toast

$5.75

Chicken Drumsticks

$8.00

Side Of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side Of Green Olives

$1.00

Side Of Black Olives

$1.00

Side Of Creamy Italian Dressing

$1.00

Add Onions

$1.00

Add Egg

$1.00

Cookie

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Sauces And Dressings

$1.00

Subs

#1 American Sub (Half)

$5.70

#2 Italian Sub (Half)

$5.70

#3 Mama's Sub (Half)

$5.70

#5 Godfather Sub (Half)

$5.70

#6 Vegetarian Sub (Half)

$5.70

#7 Gyro Sub (Half)

$5.70

#8 Meatball Sub (Half)

$5.70

#9 Pizza Sub (Half)

$5.70

#10 Turkey Sub (Half)

$5.70

#1 American Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#2 Italian Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#3 Mama's Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#4 Steak Supreme Sub (Whole)

$9.25

#5 Godfather Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#6 Vegetarian Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#7 Gyro Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#8 Meatball Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#9 Pizza Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#10 Turkey Sub (Whole)

$8.25

#11 Chicken Ranch Club Sub (Whole)

$9.25

#12 French Dip Sub (Whole)

$8.25

Salads

Tony's Greek Salad (Half)

$5.70

Chefs Salad (Half)

$5.70

Athenian Salad (Half)

$6.45

Anti Pasta (Half)

$5.70

Chicken Salad (Half)

$6.45

Tony's Greek Salad (Whole)

$8.25

Chefs Salad (Whole)

$8.25

Athenian Salad (Whole)

$9.05

Anti Pasta (Whole)

$8.25

Chicken Salad (Whole)

$9.05

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$8.25

Chicken Pita

$8.25

Pizzas

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.60

10" House Deluxe Pizza

$13.25

10" Grand Slam Pizza

$16.25

10" Gourmet Pizza

$16.25

10" Pig Pizza

$15.35

10" Greek Pizza

$16.25

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.75

12" House Deluxe Pizza

$18.50

12" Grand Slam Pizza

$21.25

12" Gourmet Pizza

$21.25

12" Greek Pizza

$21.25

12" Pig Pizza

$20.25

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

16" House Deluxe Pizza

$22.25

16" Grand Slam Pizza

$26.25

16" Gourmet Pizza

$26.25

16" Greek Pizza

$26.25

16" Pig Pizza

$24.25

Dinners

Lasagna

$9.95

B.B.Q Spare Ribs

$9.95

Baked Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Drumsticks

$8.00

16 oz Fountains

16oz Pepsi

$1.50

16oz Diet Pepsi

$1.50

16oz Mountain Dew

$1.50

16oz Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

16oz Mist Twist

$1.50

16oz Lipton Iced Tea

$1.50

16oz Dr Pepper

$1.50

16oz Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Combo With Chips And 16oz Drink

$1.95

Bottled Water

$0.75

16oz Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.50

16oz Mug Root Beer

$1.50

16oz SobeWater Yumberry

$1.50

16oz Fountain Drink

$1.50

16oz lemonade

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Mountain Dew

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

2L Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

2L Root Beer

$3.00

2L Crush Orange

$3.00

2L Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Forks

Forks Per 4

$0.20

Knives

Knives Per 4

$0.20

Plates

Plates Per 4

$0.20

Napkins

Knapkins Per 8

Red pepper packets

Red Pepper Packs Per 4

$0.20

Parmesan packets

Parmesan Packets Per 4

$0.40
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17621 174th Ave, Spring Lake, MI 49456

Directions

Gallery
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop image
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop image

