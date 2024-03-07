Crust 54 South 1145 Washington Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1145 Washington Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings - 1111 Washington Ave.
No Reviews
1111 Washington Ave. Holland, MI 49424
View restaurant