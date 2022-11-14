Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Hancock

3,302 Reviews

$$

1157 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Waffle Fries
Chicken Tender Dinner

Utensils

Will you need utensils with your order? If so, please select how many you need.

Please Include Utensils

Will you need utensils with your order? If so, please select how many you need.

Shareables

Crush Puppies

$9.00

fried round crab fitters . scallions . served with fancy sauce

Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Bread

Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Bread

$5.00

jalapeño cheddar corn bread, fried and served with a side of honey butter.

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$5.00

pimento cheese dip. saltine crackers.

Waffle Fry Nachos

$12.00

pulled chicken . queso chihuahua . bread & butter pickles . kimchi . hot crema . scallions

Salads

Romaine

Romaine

$9.00

romaine. bacon. tomato. cucumber. radish. hard-boiled egg. bleu cheese. scallions. toasted bread crumbs. ranch. (Gluten Free w/o breadcrumbs) *chicken spice levels of hot and above contain pork*

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

shaved brussels sprouts. granny smith apple. sweet potato. sweet & spicy pecans. parmesan. scallions. avocado cilantro lime vinaigrette. (Gluten Free) *chicken spice levels of hot and above contain pork*

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

country fried chicken tenders. mayo. iceberg lettuce. american cheese. bread & butter pickles. golden bun. *spice levels of hot and above contain pork*

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

gochujang sauce . country fried chicken tenders . mayo . kimchi . scallions . golden bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

pulled chicken in carolina mop . coleslaw . bread & butter pickles . pretzel bun

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.50

country fried chicken tenders . ranch . iceberg lettuce . american cheese . bacon . cheddar jalapeño wrap *spice levels of hotter and above contain pork product*

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

creole style fish. hancock fancy sauce. Iceberg lettuce. american cheese. bread & butter pickles. bun.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$9.00

Pastured Louise Earl beef. Pimento cheese. Hancock fancy sauce. Iceberg lettuce. Bread & butter pickles. Bun.

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

seitan patty . veganaise . daiya cheddar . iceberg lettuce . bread and butter pickles . potato bun *there is possible cross contact with animal products

Dinners

Half Chicken Dinner

Half Chicken Dinner

$18.00

4 piece Half Chicken, spice level of your choice. served with two (2) personal sides of your choice. *spice levels of hot and above contain pork*

Whole Chicken Dinner

Whole Chicken Dinner

$36.00

8 Piece Whole Bird. your choice of spice level. served with four (4) individual sides of your choice. *spice levels of hot and above contain pork*

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.00

a true platter of fried chicken tenders . your choice of spice level & side *spice levels of hot and above contain pork*

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$12.00

pulled chicken in carolina mop with choice of 1 side . served with coleslaw and bread & butter pickles

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$13.00

creole style fish dinner with 1 side of your choice.

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00

Hehlden Farms ham. brown sugar. (Gluten Free)

Braised Greens

Braised Greens

$4.00

collards. tomato-garlic pot likker. (Vegan)

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

southern style creamy chopped cabbage. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

served with ketchup

Drop Biscuit

Drop Biscuit

$4.00

served with house-made jam

Mashed Yukons

Mashed Yukons

$4.00

mashed yukon potatoes with peppered chicken gravy. (Gluten Free w/o Gravy) *Gravy contains pork*

Pickles

Pickles

$4.00

traditional homemade bread & butter style. *contains raw onion

Pimento Mac & Cheese

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$4.00

housemade mac and cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

Dessert

Chocolate Eclaire In-A-Cup

$6.00

house-made vanilla pudding . vanilla whip . chocolate glaze . graham cracker

Sauces

Ketchup

Ranch

$0.50

Hancock Hot

$0.50

Hot Oil

$0.50

*Contains pork*

Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.50

Cilantro-Lime

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Chicken Gravy

$0.50

*contains pork*

Mayo

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

Sweet Sauce

$0.50

Gochujang

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Picnic Table

16 Piece Chicken/ Pulled Chicken/ Biscuits (8) / 3 Sides

$120.00

24 Piece Chicken/ Pulled Chicken/ Biscuits (12) / 3 Sides

$165.00

N/A

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Grape Faygo

Grape Faygo

$2.50
Rock n Rye Faygo

Rock n Rye Faygo

$2.50
Iced Tea Unsweetened

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Slushies

John Daly To Go

John Daly To Go

$10.50+

titos . lemonade . sweet tea . orange bitters . simple Hancock Original *MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE Make sure you rush home to get this guy at its finest quality, or throw it in the freezer and keep it a slushee forever! Whatever you do, please drink it responsibly!

You're My Boy Blue To Go

You're My Boy Blue To Go

$10.50+

titos . blue curaçao . lemonade . simple *MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE Make sure you rush home to get this guy at its finest quality, or throw it in the freezer and keep it a slushee forever! Whatever you do, please drink it responsibly!

Gin&Julius To Go

$10.50+

gin. orange curacao. oj. lime juice. soy milk. vanilla. *MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE Make sure you rush home to get this guy at its finest quality, or throw it in the freezer and keep it a slushee forever! Whatever you do, please drink it responsibly!

Cold Fashioned To Go

$10.50+

whiskey. orange. brown sugar. cherry bitters *MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE Make sure you rush home to get this guy at its finest quality, or throw it in the freezer and keep it a slushee forever! Whatever you do, please drink it responsibly!

Bubbles

SP Segura Viudas Brut

SP Segura Viudas Brut

$7.00
SP Segura Viudas Rose

SP Segura Viudas Rose

$7.00
SP Chandon Brut

SP Chandon Brut

$10.00
SP Chandon Brut Rose

SP Chandon Brut Rose

$10.00
SP Freixenet C.N. Brut

SP Freixenet C.N. Brut

$6.00

SP Freixenet Prosecco

$7.00

Sp Freixenet Rosè

$7.00
SP Lamarca Prosecco

SP Lamarca Prosecco

$8.00
SP Moet & Chandon

SP Moet & Chandon

$25.00Out of stock

GL Bollicini

$6.00
Biutiful Rose Cava

Biutiful Rose Cava

$38.00

green apple . red berry . mousse *The Lee's favorite bottle

Juve Y Camps Brut Rose

Juve Y Camps Brut Rose

$46.00

ripe cherry . strawberry jam . plum

Los Monteros Cava

Los Monteros Cava

$26.00Out of stock

floral . citrus . creamy

Mercat Brut Cava

Mercat Brut Cava

$38.00

papaya . pear . green apple

Mercat Rose

Mercat Rose

$38.00

red currant . rhubarb . blood orange

Pompette Selzter

$24.00Out of stock
Saint Hillaire Brut

Saint Hillaire Brut

$38.00

toasty . citrus . apple **Thomas Jeffersons favorite bottle

San Silvestro

San Silvestro

$30.00

sweet . red fruit . floral

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot

$72.00

bread . apple . pear

Wycliff Brut

Wycliff Brut

$22.00

apple . honey . citrus

Wycliff Brut Rose

Wycliff Brut Rose

$22.00

raspberry . strawberry . pear

Bollicini

$22.00

Gambino

$26.00

Beer

Bells Two Hearted

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00
Black Rocks 51k

Black Rocks 51k

$6.00
Founders All Day IPA

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer

$6.00
Shorts Locals Light

Shorts Locals Light

$4.50
Starcut Octorock Cider

Starcut Octorock Cider

$5.00

Mas Agave Cherry

$6.00

Mas Agave BlkBerry

$6.00

Great Lakes Gold

$6.00

Wild Ohio Tea Beer

$5.00

Farmhaus Lake Effect

$6.00

V. Totally Roasted

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Strohs

$4.00

Mas Agave Lemonade

$6.00

Still Wine

BTL Clay Shannon Chard

$40.00

BTL Foris Moscato

$36.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$36.00

BTL Mumbo Jumbo Pinot

$40.00

BTL Ted Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Hayes Cab

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville Heat meets Michigan Neat.

Website

Location

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

