Snacks

Avocado Prosciutto Bruschetta

$14.00

grilled ciabatta, rustic guacamole, crispy prosciutto, roasted tomatoes, hard boiled egg, balsamic glace

Truffle Crispy Reds

$10.00

smashed & fried redskin potatoes, truffle aioli, scallions (gluten free)

Queso Fundido

$12.00

fire-roasted poblano, red bell peppers, scallions, housemade tortilla chips, bruleed avocado (gluten free)

Chef Snack Board

$25.00

weekly selection of charcuterie and snacks

Fancy Hummus

$11.50

roasted garlic hummus, cherry tomatoes, roasted olives, fried chickpeas, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, mint, grilled pita

Mushroom Frito Misto

$10.00

fried portobella & lion's mane mushrooms nuggets, chipotle aioli, scallions (gluten free)

Grilled Bread & Butter

$10.00

Salads

Paddock Place Caesar

$13.00

romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Southwest Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, southwest ranch, black beans, quinoa, roasted bell peppers, red onions, roasted tomatoes, cojita cheese, limes, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle-lime vinaigrette (gluten free)

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pickled shallots, crispy bacon, house bleu cheese dressing (gluten free)

Mains

Lion's Mane Cake

$21.00

lentil ragout, roasted bell peppers, stuffed grape leaves, olives, pickled red onions, tzatziki, feta, banana pepper aioli, grilled pita

Faroe Island Salmon

$26.00

7oz cut of herb-crusted salmon, tomato-basil coucous, roasted florets, olive tapenade

Mighigan-Dressed Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

pebble creek mushrooms, mashed garlic red potatoes, grilled asparagus, demi-glace

Coconut Chicken Curry

$16.00

coconut-peanut curry sauce, diced chicken, red bell peppers, cumin-scented rice, pita bread (substitute plant-based chicken to make it vegan)

Cherry Street Grain Bowl

$16.00

kale, brussels sprouts, parsnips, farro, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, black beans, swiss chard, pickled red onions, feta cheese, charred poblano-chipotle aioli

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Chef's Choice Cheesecake

$10.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

vanilla custard, crispy burnt sugar, fresh fruit (gluten free)

Handhelds

Smoked Salmon Tacos

$15.00

smoked salmon, pickled red cabbage, orange segments, avocado slides, lime sour cream, scallions, choice of blue corn or flour tortilla

Paddock Pride

$14.00

smoked bacon, shaved turkey, romaine lettuce, rustic guacamole, queso rico, roasted poblano aioli, rustic style wheat bread

Paddock Place Burger

$15.00

7oz beef patty, demi-glace, crispy onions, thick-cut pickles, horseradish sauce

Black & Bleu

$16.00

blackened 7oz beef patty, melted bleu cheese, fire-roasted tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, romaine, garlic aioli

Veggie Philly "Cheesesteak"

$14.00

mushrooms, jackfruit, peppers, onions, vegan cheese, garlic aioli, ciabatta bun

Turkey Burger

$14.50

goat cheese, arugula, pickled red onions, whole grain mustard aioli

Pizzas

BYO Red Sauce Herbed Cheese

$12.00

Piggly Wiggly

$18.00

red sauce, herb cheese, calabrese, diced bacon, italian sausage, smoked ham, pepperoni

Fig & Chevre

$18.00

herb oil, black mission figs, caramelized onions, chevre, herbed cheese, watercress

Loaded Crispy Potato

$16.00

crispy red potatoes, diced bacon, herbed cheese, scallions, sour cream

Margherita

$15.00

heirloom grape tomatoes, torn burrata ball, herb oil, balsamic reduction, basil puree, fresh basil

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

garden pesto, fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, diced chicken (veggie chicken available)

Truffle Mushroom

$17.00

herb oil, pebble creek wild mushroom blend, herbed cheese, truffle oil, watercress

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Specials

Korean Fried Wings

$13.00

Steak Frites

$18.00

Roasted Sweet Potato

$12.00

Herb & Garlic Gulf Shrimp

$39.00

Coffee Chili Beef Tenderloin

$41.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Bread & Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Nicoise Salad

$11.00

Seared Duck Breast

$26.00

Seafood Pasta

$29.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Soup

Vegan Butternut Squash

$6.00

candied walnuts, ginger cream (gluten free)

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.50

crispy prosciutto, sharp cheddar, scallions, truffle oil (gluten free)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
