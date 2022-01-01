Gita Pita imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Gita Pita Grand Rapids

2,367 Reviews

$

2 Jefferson Ave SE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pitas

Pita Steak Shawarma

$11.99

Pita Chicken Shawarma

$10.99

Pita Gyro

$11.99

Pita Falafel

$10.99

Pita Veggie

$9.99

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl Steak Shawarma

$13.99

Rice Bowl Chicken Shawarma

$12.99

Rice Bowl Gyro

$13.99

Rice Bowl Falafel

$12.99

Rice Bowl Veggie

$11.99

Hummus Fattah Bowls

Hummus Steak Shawarma Bowl

$15.98

Hummus Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$14.98

Hummus Gyro Bowl

$15.98

Hummus Falafel Bowl

$13.98

Hummus Veggie Bowl

$12.98

Baba Ganoush Fattah Bowls

Baba Ganoush Steak Shawarma Bowl

$16.98

Baba Ganoush Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$15.98

Baba Ganoush Gyro Bowl

$16.98

Baba Ganoush Falafel Bowl

$14.98

Baba Ganoush Veggie Bowl

$13.98

Veggie Sampler

Veggie Sampler

$13.99

Salads

Tabule

$9.99

Fatoosh

$9.99

Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.99

Falafel

$0.79

Fatoosh side

$4.99

Gita Fries

$3.49

Greek Fries

$4.49

Large Baba Ganoush

$7.49

Large Hummus

$6.99

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Pita Bread

$0.89

Scoop of Meat

$3.99

Small Baba Ganoush

$5.49

Small Hummus

$4.99

Tabule side

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

$1.79

Baklava 3 Pack

$4.99

Retail

Retail Drink 2.99

$2.99

Retail Drink 3.99

$3.99

Fountain

Small Fountain Drink

$2.09
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Jefferson Ave SE,, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Gita Pita image

Similar restaurants in your area

San Chez Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
38 W Fulton St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Rose's
orange star4.6 • 1,055
550 Lakeside Dr. SE East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood
orange starNo Reviews
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Standale
orange starNo Reviews
4154 Lake Michigan Drive Standale, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
orange starNo Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Paddock Place
orange star4.1 • 1,355
1033 Lake Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston