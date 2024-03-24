San Chez Express San Chez Express
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
333 Bridge Street Northwest unit 240, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nonla Burger - Grand Rapids
No Reviews
449 Bridge Street Northwest Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurant
Condado Tacos - Downtown Bridge Street, MI
No Reviews
449 Bridge Street Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids