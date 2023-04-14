- Home
Roam by San Chez 250 Monroe Ave Nw Ste 075
250 Monroe Ave Nw Ste 075
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
DRINKS
Coffee/Tea/Hot Cocoa
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Mocktails
Italian Creme Sodas
Draft Beers
Schofferhofer
3NE IPA
Perrin Pineapple Upside Down IPA
Octorock
Guinness
Bell's Two Hearted
Shorts Power Of Love
ROAK P.B. Devil Dog
Oddside Bean Flicker
Bud Light
TALL Schofferhofer
TALL 3NE IPA
TALL Perrin Pineapple Upside Down IPA
TALL Octorock
TALL Guinness
TALL Two Hearted
TALL Power Of Love
TALL Roak
TALL Bean Flicker
TALL BUD LIGHT
Two Roots - N.A. IPA Can
Beer Pitcher
TASTE OF
TASTE Of Perrin
TASTE OF 2 Hearted
TASTE OF Founders
TASTE OF Nitro
TASTE OF 3NE IPA
TASTE OF Bud Light
TASTE OF Nutter
TASTE OF Paloma
TASTE OF Festbier
TASTE OF Mesta
TASTE Of Silk & Spice
TASTE OF Cardwell Hill
TASTE OF Excelsior
TASTE OF Wash Hills
TASTE OF Chardonnay
TASTE OF Sav Blanc
TASTE OF Pinot Gris
TASTE OF Mich Mash
TASTE OF Prosecco
TASTE OF Santa Julia Rose
Specialty Cocktails
Paleta Cocktails
SHOTS!!
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
American Vodka
Avani
Smirnoff Vanilla
Absolute Pear Elderflowe
Grey Goose
Seagrams 7
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Bullet Rye
Clontarf 1014
American Fifth Wheat
BB Rye
(Well) Henry McKenna
Beer Barrel Bourbon
Makers Mark
Four Roses Bourbon
Elijah Craig
Basil Hayden
American Fifth Bourbon
Well Gin
Knickerbocker
Long Road Gin
Hendrix
Port Royal
Bacardi Silver
Yellow Snake
Malibu
Rumhaven Coconut
Kraken
Ugly Dog
Diplomatico Rum
Baileys
Kahlua
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Chartruse
Chambord
Mr Boston Amaretto
Disarrono
Liquor 43
Buttershots
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Triple Sec
St Germaine
Campari
Luxardo
Casa Mariol Vermut
Caravella Limoncello
Courviousier
Eastern Kille Coffee Liquerer
Vermouth Di Torino
Floc de Gascogne
Fernet Branca
Aperol
Longroad Amaro
Killepitsch
Peach Bellini
Creme De Cassis
Apricot Brandy
Dewars
Johnnie Walker
Glenmorangie
Macallan
Laphroaig
Montezuma(Well) Tequila
Cuervo Gold
Milagro Silver Tequila
House Infused Lemongrass Ginger Tequila
Espolon
Petri
Capel Pisco
Benadictine
Tuaca
Applejack
Long Road Apple Brandy
Banhez
Meukow
Hennesy VS
Liquor Doubles
Well Vodka Double
Titos Double
American Vodka Double
Avani Double
Smirnoff Vanilla Double
Absolute Pear Elderflowe Double
Grey Goose Doube
Makers Mark Double
Woodford Double
Henry McKenna Double
Elijah Craig Double
Basil Hayden Double
NH Beer Barrel Double
Four Roses Double
Seagrams 7 Double
Beer Barrel Rye Double
Jack Daniels Double
America Fifth Wheat Double
Crown Royal Double
Jameson Irish Whiskey Double
Green Spot Double
Suntory Whiskey Double
Bullet Rye Double
Clontarf 1014
Crown Apple Double
Hendrix Double
Long Road Gin Double
Seagrams Gin Double
NH Knickerbaker Gin Double
Well Gin Double
Port Royal Rum Double
Kraken Rum Double
Cachaca Rum Double
Bacardi Silver Double
Yellow Snake Double
Ugly Dog Rum Double
Malibu Double
Diplomatico Double
Montezuma(Well) Tequila Double
Milagro Silver Double
Cuervo Gold Double
Bahnez Double
Espolon Double
Lemongrass Ginger Tequila
Hennesy Double
Meukow Double
Tuaca Brandy Double
Applejack Brandy Double
Petri Brandy Double
Benadictine Brandy Double
Capel Pisco Brandy Double
Dewars Scotch Double
Johnny Walker Double
Glenmorangie Scotch Double
Aperol Double
Apricot Brandy Double
Baileys Double
Buttershots Double
Campari Double
Caravella Limoncello Double
Casa Mariol Vermut Double
Chamboard Double
Chartruse Double
Cointreau Double
Courviousier Double
Creme de Cassis Double
Disarrono Double
Dry Vermouth Double
Eastern Kille Coffee Liqueur Double
Fernet Branca Double
Floc de Gascogne Double
Grand Marnier Double
Gray Skies Coffee Liqueur Double
Kahlua Double
Killepitsch Double
Liquor 43 Double
Longroad Amaro Double
Luxardo Double
Mr. Boston Amaretto Double
Peach Bellini Double
St. Germaine Double
Sweet Vermouth Double
Triple Sec Double
Vermouth Di Torino Double
Wines
8oz Excelsior
8oz Silk & Spice
8oz Mesta Tempranillo
8oz Domaine Jean Piot Noir
Bottle Excelsior
Bottle Silk & Spice
Bottle Mesta Tempranillo
Bottle Domaine Jean
8oz Proteau Chenin Blanc
8oz Prum Essence Riesling
8oz Lucien Albrecht Pinot Grigio
8oz D.B. Chard
8oz Momo Sauv Blanc
Mich Mash
Bottle Proteau
Bottle S.A. Prum Essence
Bottle D.B. Chardonnay
Bottle Momo Sav Blanc
Bottle Mich Mash
8oz Champagne St Jullian
8oz Naveran
Bottle St Julian
Bottle Naveran
Bottle RS CHARDONNAY
Bottle Sirah
Bottle Lote 44 Malbec
Sangria
Classic Cocktails
FOOD
Bites
Frites
Rustic cut fries served with your choice of two sauces
Hummus
House-made roasted garlic hummus topped with capers and herb oil, served with toasted pita and assorted veggies.
Suppli
Cheesy risotto & tomato fried croquettes served with a confit red sauce!
Hash Balls
Hash brown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime aioli. (No substitutions)
Samosas
Onion, ginger, cumin, Yukon gold potatoes & green peas wrapped in a Chinese spring roll. Served with scallion lime sauce & coconut cheese.
Queso Fundido
Broiled cheese topped with avocado, chili powder & green onion. Served with blue corn tortilla chips.
Soup/Salad
S&S Combo
Pick your fave soup & salad combination!
Salmorejo
Cold tomato soup served with our flaky paratha bread.
S.O.D. (Soup of the Day)
Forever in rotation. Call to see what we have today!
Elote Salad
House greens, roasted corn, avocado puree, roasted red peppers, house-made elote salad dressing, queso fresco, cilantro & taco seasoning.
Pad Thai Salad
House greens tossed in a tamarind, dressing with rice noodles, peanuts, sesame seeds, chili flakes, bean sprouts, and tofu.
Skewers
Anticucho
Two charcoal-roasted aji panca sirloin steak skewers with a potato. Served with papas rellenas & aji panca aioli.
Shashlik
A braised pork belly, pork shoulder, and scallion skewer. Served with a jalapeno cheddar cornbread waffle, caramelized onion, and sweet BBQ.
Satay
Two charcoal roasted & marinated chicken thigh skewers served with peanut noodles, edamame & pickled red onion.
Zucchini
Charcoal roasted marinated zucchini skewer served with hummus, tzatziki, and Dolmas (stuffed grape leaves).
Plates
Gochugaru Shrimp
Cast iron skillet seared shrimp with clarified butter, garlic, gochugaru flakes, cilantro & lemon. Served with rice. (Add paratha bread to this one for extra WOW)
Kimchi Bokkeumbap
Kimchi fried rice, pickled daikon, green onions, sesame seeds & a sunny side-up egg! This one is spicy!
Fish & Chips
Flash Fried potato crusted cod. Served with rustic cut fries & our house-made Tartar sauce.
Poke Bowl
Sesame seared ahi tuna, ginger pickled cabbage, shredded carrots, julienned bell peppers, bean sprouts, beer-seasoned rice, peanuts, basil, & a peanut chili sauce.
Singapore Curry
Hearty coconut milk curry with tofu, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with pickled onions and cilantro and served with jasmine rice & paratha.
Jumbo Corn Dog
Rotating sausage fried in cornbread. Served with fries, ketchup & Dijon aioli.
Grilled Asian BBQ Spare Ribs
Charcoal grilled spare ribs, Asian bbq, kimchi rice & a cucumber crunch salad topped with green onion.
Romesca Pork
Handhelds
Bao
Steamed lotus buns filled with sweet-soy glazed pork belly, house-made kimchi slaw, sesame seeds & green onions
Paratha Tacos
Two paratha bread tacos filled with your choice of chicken or our five spiced shredded pork with curtido slaw, queso fresco, El Salvadoran salsa roja, and cilantro. Pairs well with rice or fries.
Jian Bing
Nashville Burger
Charcoal grilled local 8oz beef patty from Sobie Meats, pepper jack, tobacco rings, house-made bbq, kool-aid pickles, and fire roasted tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Nolburger
Charcoal Grilled 8oz Sobe Meats (Local) patty, Velveeta, pickled red onion, pork belly & peanut sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Kati Rolls
Our #1 seller! Two paratha wraps filled with ground lamb, avocado, pickled onion, fried egg, and cumin alioli. Served with our rustic cut fries.
Vegan Faux Fish Tacos
Sauces
Sides
Side Ground Lamb
Side Shredded Pork
Side Pork Belly
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Veggie Medley
Side Chickpeas
Side Fried Tofu
Side Paratha
Side Rice
Side Jalapeño Waffle
Side Grape Leaves (4)
Xtra Hummus Veg
Side Blue Corn Chips
Side Pita
Side Fries
Side Jalepenos
Side Avo
Side Of Peanut Noodles
Extra Skewer
Sweets
Mango Sticky Rice
Warm coconut sticky rice, mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds & a side of our house made coconut cream.
Cream Puff
Bite-sized pate a choux filled with pastry cream. Forever rotating flavors. Call to see what's on deck!
Tiramisu Crepe
Mascarpone filled cookie & coffee crepe topped with espresso ganache, whipped cream and a chocolate coffee bark!
Paleta
Full Size! Rotating flavors.
250 Monroe Ave Nw Ste 075, Grand Rapids, MI 49503