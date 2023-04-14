Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roam by San Chez 250 Monroe Ave Nw Ste 075

review star

No reviews yet

250 Monroe Ave Nw Ste 075

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRINKS

Coffee/Tea/Hot Cocoa

House Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

To-Go Coffee

$1.75

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Brix Soda Company

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Brix Soda To-Go

$1.75

Ice Tea

$3.00

Small Kid's Beverage

$1.50

To-Go Water

$0.94

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktails

Rosemary Elderflower Spritzer

$7.00

Shrub Lemonade

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

N/A Sangria

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Italian Creme Sodas

Strawberry Cream Soda

$5.00

Orange Cream Soda

$5.00

Vanilla Cream Soda

$5.00

Caramel Cream Soda

$5.00

Raspberry Cream Soda

$5.00

Almond Cream Soda

$5.00

Cherry Cream Soda

$5.00

Draft Beers

Schofferhofer

$7.00

3NE IPA

$7.00

Perrin Pineapple Upside Down IPA

$7.00

Octorock

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Shorts Power Of Love

$7.00

ROAK P.B. Devil Dog

$7.00

Oddside Bean Flicker

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

TALL Schofferhofer

$10.00

TALL 3NE IPA

$10.00

TALL Perrin Pineapple Upside Down IPA

$10.00

TALL Octorock

$12.00

TALL Guinness

$10.00

TALL Two Hearted

$10.00

TALL Power Of Love

$10.00

TALL Roak

$10.00

TALL Bean Flicker

$10.00

TALL BUD LIGHT

$7.00

Two Roots - N.A. IPA Can

$7.00

Beer Pitcher

Pitcher Budlight

$15.00

Pitcher Schofferhofer

$25.00

Pitcher Two Hearted

$25.00

Pitcher 3NE IPA

$25.00

Pitcher Bean Flicker

$25.00

Pitcher Roak

$25.00

Pitcher Guiness

$25.00

Pitcher Fluffer Nutter

$25.00

PITCHER Oddside

$28.00

Buy The Staff A Pitcher (Thank You)

$12.00

TASTE OF

TASTE Of Perrin

TASTE OF 2 Hearted

TASTE OF Founders

TASTE OF Nitro

TASTE OF 3NE IPA

TASTE OF Bud Light

TASTE OF Nutter

TASTE OF Paloma

TASTE OF Festbier

TASTE OF Mesta

TASTE Of Silk & Spice

TASTE OF Cardwell Hill

TASTE OF Excelsior

TASTE OF Wash Hills

TASTE OF Chardonnay

TASTE OF Sav Blanc

TASTE OF Pinot Gris

TASTE OF Mich Mash

TASTE OF Prosecco

TASTE OF Santa Julia Rose

Specialty Cocktails

The Roe

$16.00

Left On Read

$16.00

Blueberry Daughter

$15.00

You Want A Pisco Me

$15.00

No Pagne, No Gain

$15.00

Im A Little Chai

$14.00

Bee's Have Knees

$14.00

Magenta & Blue

$14.00

Mustache Express

$4.00

Sage It Aint So

$13.00

Weekly Drink Special

$13.00

Imma Lychee Finish

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

The Caesar

$10.00

Paleta Cocktails

Paleta Margarita

$11.00

Paleta Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

Paleta Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paleta Mule

$10.00

SHOTS!!

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

American Vodka

$7.00

Avani

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Absolute Pear Elderflowe

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Bullet Rye

$8.00

Clontarf 1014

$8.00

American Fifth Wheat

$9.00

BB Rye

$9.00

(Well) Henry McKenna

$6.00

Beer Barrel Bourbon

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

American Fifth Bourbon

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Knickerbocker

$7.00

Long Road Gin

$8.00

Hendrix

$9.00

Port Royal

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Yellow Snake

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

Ugly Dog

$8.00

Diplomatico Rum

$9.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Chartruse

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Mr Boston Amaretto

$6.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Liquor 43

$6.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Campari

$7.00

Luxardo

$7.00

Casa Mariol Vermut

$7.00

Caravella Limoncello

$7.00

Courviousier

$9.00

Eastern Kille Coffee Liquerer

$6.00

Vermouth Di Torino

$4.00

Floc de Gascogne

$5.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Aperol

$5.00

Longroad Amaro

$8.00

Killepitsch

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Creme De Cassis

$9.00

Apricot Brandy

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Macallan

$12.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Montezuma(Well) Tequila

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Milagro Silver Tequila

$8.00

House Infused Lemongrass Ginger Tequila

$8.00

Espolon

$10.00

Petri

$6.00

Capel Pisco

$6.00

Benadictine

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Applejack

$8.00

Long Road Apple Brandy

$9.00

Banhez

$9.00

Meukow

$7.00

Hennesy VS

$10.00

Liquor Doubles

Well Vodka Double

$10.00

Titos Double

$12.00

American Vodka Double

$12.00

Avani Double

$14.00

Smirnoff Vanilla Double

$10.00

Absolute Pear Elderflowe Double

$12.00

Grey Goose Doube

$14.00

Makers Mark Double

$16.00

Woodford Double

$16.00

Henry McKenna Double

$10.00

Elijah Craig Double

$16.00

Basil Hayden Double

$18.00

NH Beer Barrel Double

$14.00

Four Roses Double

$14.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$10.00

Beer Barrel Rye Double

$16.00

Jack Daniels Double

$12.00

America Fifth Wheat Double

$16.00

Crown Royal Double

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey Double

$14.00

Green Spot Double

$18.00

Suntory Whiskey Double

$16.00

Bullet Rye Double

$14.00

Clontarf 1014

$14.00

Crown Apple Double

$12.00

Hendrix Double

$14.00

Long Road Gin Double

$14.00

Seagrams Gin Double

$10.00

NH Knickerbaker Gin Double

$12.00

Well Gin Double

$10.00

Port Royal Rum Double

$10.00

Kraken Rum Double

$12.00

Cachaca Rum Double

$12.00

Bacardi Silver Double

$12.00

Yellow Snake Double

$11.00

Ugly Dog Rum Double

$11.00

Malibu Double

$11.00

Diplomatico Double

$16.00

Montezuma(Well) Tequila Double

$10.00

Milagro Silver Double

$13.00

Cuervo Gold Double

$12.00

Bahnez Double

$16.00

Espolon Double

$18.00

Lemongrass Ginger Tequila

$14.00

Hennesy Double

$18.00

Meukow Double

$12.00

Tuaca Brandy Double

$12.00

Applejack Brandy Double

$14.00

Petri Brandy Double

$10.00

Benadictine Brandy Double

$12.00

Capel Pisco Brandy Double

$10.00

Dewars Scotch Double

$12.00

Johnny Walker Double

$16.00

Glenmorangie Scotch Double

$18.00

Aperol Double

$8.00

Apricot Brandy Double

$10.00

Baileys Double

$12.00

Buttershots Double

$8.00

Campari Double

$12.00

Caravella Limoncello Double

$12.00

Casa Mariol Vermut Double

$12.00

Chamboard Double

$14.00

Chartruse Double

$12.00

Cointreau Double

$14.00

Courviousier Double

$16.00

Creme de Cassis Double

$16.00

Disarrono Double

$14.00

Dry Vermouth Double

$6.00

Eastern Kille Coffee Liqueur Double

$10.00

Fernet Branca Double

$10.00

Floc de Gascogne Double

$8.00

Grand Marnier Double

$14.00

Gray Skies Coffee Liqueur Double

$10.00

Kahlua Double

$10.00

Killepitsch Double

$14.00

Liquor 43 Double

$10.00

Longroad Amaro Double

$14.00

Luxardo Double

$12.00

Mr. Boston Amaretto Double

$10.00

Peach Bellini Double

$12.00

St. Germaine Double

$16.00

Sweet Vermouth Double

$6.00

Triple Sec Double

$4.00

Vermouth Di Torino Double

$6.00

Wines

8oz Excelsior

$10.00

8oz Silk & Spice

$11.00

8oz Mesta Tempranillo

$11.00

8oz Domaine Jean Piot Noir

$14.00

Bottle Excelsior

$26.00

Bottle Silk & Spice

$30.00

Bottle Mesta Tempranillo

$30.00

Bottle Domaine Jean

$38.00

8oz Proteau Chenin Blanc

$11.00

8oz Prum Essence Riesling

$11.00

8oz Lucien Albrecht Pinot Grigio

$12.00

8oz D.B. Chard

$14.00

8oz Momo Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Mich Mash

$10.00

Bottle Proteau

$28.00

Bottle S.A. Prum Essence

$38.00

Bottle D.B. Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle Momo Sav Blanc

$39.00

Bottle Mich Mash

$26.00

8oz Champagne St Jullian

$12.00

8oz Naveran

$12.00

Bottle St Julian

$32.00

Bottle Naveran

$32.00

Bottle RS CHARDONNAY

$28.00

Bottle Sirah

$15.00

Bottle Lote 44 Malbec

$14.00

Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$12.00

White Sangria Glass

$12.00

Mixed Sangria Glass

$12.00

Pitcher Of Red Sangria

$40.00

Pitcher Of White Sangria

$40.00

Pitcher Of Mixed Sangria

$40.00

N/A Sangria

$5.00

Mimosas

Rose Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Rose Mimosa Bottle

$35.00

Mimosa Bottle

$32.00

Classic Cocktails

Negroni

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Sidecar

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Skewdriver

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

FOOD

Bites

Frites

$14.00

Rustic cut fries served with your choice of two sauces

Hummus

$14.00

House-made roasted garlic hummus topped with capers and herb oil, served with toasted pita and assorted veggies.

Suppli

$15.00

Cheesy risotto & tomato fried croquettes served with a confit red sauce!

Hash Balls

$14.00

Hash brown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime aioli. (No substitutions)

Samosas

$15.00

Onion, ginger, cumin, Yukon gold potatoes & green peas wrapped in a Chinese spring roll. Served with scallion lime sauce & coconut cheese.

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Broiled cheese topped with avocado, chili powder & green onion. Served with blue corn tortilla chips.

Soup/Salad

S&S Combo

$16.00

Pick your fave soup & salad combination!

Salmorejo

$9.00

Cold tomato soup served with our flaky paratha bread.

S.O.D. (Soup of the Day)

$12.00

Forever in rotation. Call to see what we have today!

Elote Salad

$14.00

House greens, roasted corn, avocado puree, roasted red peppers, house-made elote salad dressing, queso fresco, cilantro & taco seasoning.

Pad Thai Salad

$16.00

House greens tossed in a tamarind, dressing with rice noodles, peanuts, sesame seeds, chili flakes, bean sprouts, and tofu.

Skewers

Anticucho

$24.00

Two charcoal-roasted aji panca sirloin steak skewers with a potato. Served with papas rellenas & aji panca aioli.

Shashlik

$17.00

A braised pork belly, pork shoulder, and scallion skewer. Served with a jalapeno cheddar cornbread waffle, caramelized onion, and sweet BBQ.

Satay

$18.00

Two charcoal roasted & marinated chicken thigh skewers served with peanut noodles, edamame & pickled red onion.

Zucchini

$18.00

Charcoal roasted marinated zucchini skewer served with hummus, tzatziki, and Dolmas (stuffed grape leaves).

Plates

Gochugaru Shrimp

$22.00

Cast iron skillet seared shrimp with clarified butter, garlic, gochugaru flakes, cilantro & lemon. Served with rice. (Add paratha bread to this one for extra WOW)

Kimchi Bokkeumbap

$14.00

Kimchi fried rice, pickled daikon, green onions, sesame seeds & a sunny side-up egg! This one is spicy!

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Flash Fried potato crusted cod. Served with rustic cut fries & our house-made Tartar sauce.

Poke Bowl

$24.00

Sesame seared ahi tuna, ginger pickled cabbage, shredded carrots, julienned bell peppers, bean sprouts, beer-seasoned rice, peanuts, basil, & a peanut chili sauce.

Singapore Curry

$17.00

Hearty coconut milk curry with tofu, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with pickled onions and cilantro and served with jasmine rice & paratha.

Jumbo Corn Dog

$18.00

Rotating sausage fried in cornbread. Served with fries, ketchup & Dijon aioli.

Grilled Asian BBQ Spare Ribs

$28.00

Charcoal grilled spare ribs, Asian bbq, kimchi rice & a cucumber crunch salad topped with green onion.

Romesca Pork

$28.00

Handhelds

Bao

$16.00

Steamed lotus buns filled with sweet-soy glazed pork belly, house-made kimchi slaw, sesame seeds & green onions

Paratha Tacos

$15.00

Two paratha bread tacos filled with your choice of chicken or our five spiced shredded pork with curtido slaw, queso fresco, El Salvadoran salsa roja, and cilantro. Pairs well with rice or fries.

Jian Bing

$17.00

Nashville Burger

$21.00

Charcoal grilled local 8oz beef patty from Sobie Meats, pepper jack, tobacco rings, house-made bbq, kool-aid pickles, and fire roasted tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Nolburger

$18.00

Charcoal Grilled 8oz Sobe Meats (Local) patty, Velveeta, pickled red onion, pork belly & peanut sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Kati Rolls

$22.00

Our #1 seller! Two paratha wraps filled with ground lamb, avocado, pickled onion, fried egg, and cumin alioli. Served with our rustic cut fries.

Vegan Faux Fish Tacos

$15.00

Sauces

Cilantro-Lime Aoli

$0.75

Dijon

$0.75

Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Asian BBQ

$0.75

Cumin Aioli

$0.75

Aji

$0.75

Nashville BBQ

$0.75

Roja

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Tzatziki

$0.75

Ketchup

Tartar

$0.75

Confit Red Sauce

$1.00

Scallion Lime Sauce

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$0.75

Sides

Side Ground Lamb

$8.00

Side Shredded Pork

$8.00

Side Pork Belly

$8.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Side Veggie Medley

$4.00

Side Chickpeas

$6.00

Side Fried Tofu

$6.00

Side Paratha

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Jalapeño Waffle

$7.00

Side Grape Leaves (4)

$4.00

Xtra Hummus Veg

$3.50

Side Blue Corn Chips

$3.00

Side Pita

$3.25

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Jalepenos

$1.25

Side Avo

$1.25

Side Of Peanut Noodles

$6.00

Extra Skewer

Add Antichucho Skewer

$10.00

Add Shashlik Skewer

$6.00

Add Satay Skewer

$7.00

Add Zucchini Skewer

$6.00

Sweets

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Warm coconut sticky rice, mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds & a side of our house made coconut cream.

Cream Puff

$4.00

Bite-sized pate a choux filled with pastry cream. Forever rotating flavors. Call to see what's on deck!

Tiramisu Crepe

$10.00

Mascarpone filled cookie & coffee crepe topped with espresso ganache, whipped cream and a chocolate coffee bark!

Paleta

$5.00

Full Size! Rotating flavors.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 Monroe Ave Nw Ste 075, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

