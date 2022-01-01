Grand Rapids Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fish In Chips
|$14.00
Flashed fried potato chip crusted cod served with rustic cut fries and house made tartar sauce. Upgrade to poutine fries for added fun!
|Hash Balls
|$11.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.00
Warm coconut sticky rice topped with roasted mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and a side of sweet coconut cream.
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Ando Sushi + Bar
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
|Cosmo
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura
crunch
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
|House Salad
|$7.00
mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, red cabbage. Comes with our homemade ginger dressing.