Grand Rapids Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Grand Rapids

ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish In Chips$14.00
Flashed fried potato chip crusted cod served with rustic cut fries and house made tartar sauce. Upgrade to poutine fries for added fun!
Hash Balls$11.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
Warm coconut sticky rice topped with roasted mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and a side of sweet coconut cream.
Ando Sushi + Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Ando Sushi + Bar

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Cosmo$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
Maru Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp$11.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura
crunch
Miso Soup$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
House Salad$7.00
mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, red cabbage. Comes with our homemade ginger dressing.
