Cheesecake in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cheesecake
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL
Zivio
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Nutella Cheesecake
|$7.00
Served with strawberries and whipped cream.
Schuil Coffee Company
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Strawberry Cheesecake
Rich strawberries combined with delicate notes of cheesecake.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: strawberry, rich, delicate
|1.25 oz Strawberry Cheesecake
|$1.50
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Green Tea Cheesecake
|$11.00
matcha cheesecake, blueberry lavender jam, pirouline cookie
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
|$6.99
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Featured Cheesecake
|$5.99
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|New York Style Cheesecake*
|$7.99
Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$11.00
creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, and an oat crust! Unfortunately during our take-out only due to Covid-9, this will NOT come with the lavender blueberry topping.
|GF Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$11.00
madagascar vanilla, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Deep Fried Cheesecake
|$5.75
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
rotating house made selection
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Toffee Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Berry Cheesecake
|$7.00