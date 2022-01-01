Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cheesecake

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nutella Cheesecake$7.00
Served with strawberries and whipped cream.
More about Zivio
Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake
Rich strawberries combined with delicate notes of cheesecake.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: strawberry, rich, delicate
1.25 oz Strawberry Cheesecake$1.50
More about Schuil Coffee Company
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Tea Cheesecake$11.00
matcha cheesecake, blueberry lavender jam, pirouline cookie
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$6.99
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Featured Cheesecake$5.99
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New York Style Cheesecake*$7.99
Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$11.00
creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, and an oat crust! Unfortunately during our take-out only due to Covid-9, this will NOT come with the lavender blueberry topping.
GF Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$11.00
madagascar vanilla, lavender blueberry jam, shortbread cookie crumble
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Cheesecake$5.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$10.00
rotating house made selection
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toffee Cheesecake$7.00
Berry Cheesecake$7.00
More about Blue Water
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$6.99
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company

