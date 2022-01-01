Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve kimchi

ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Bokkeumbap$14.00
More about ROAM by San Chez
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi And Rice$6.00
fresh kimchi, pickled cucumber, steamed rice
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Impossible$12.00
Impossible patty topped with kimchi and cabbage drizzled with spicy mayo on a brioche bun
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice
More about Kaffeine

