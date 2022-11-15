Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaffeine 637 Michigan St NE

115 Reviews

$$

637 Michigan St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Order Again

Popular Items

Buritto_Bulgogi
Spiced pumpkin Latte
Buritto_Tofu Veggie Mix

Brew Coffee

Red Eye

$4.50+

House Coffee

$2.75+

Cafe au lait

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro

$5.75+

96oz

$42.00

64oz

$35.00

Pour Over

Apollo

$5.75

Fast Forward

$5.75

Forty-six

$5.75

Hologram

$6.50

Big Trouble

$5.75

Slow Motion [Decaf]

$5.25

Concepcion

$7.50

Field Trip

$7.50

Shabro Maro

$7.50

Espresso Variation

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso w/ perrier

$5.00

Espresso con panna

$3.25

Cubano

$3.00

Macchiato (Italian/3oz)

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Breve

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiato (American)

$5.25+

Hot chocolate

$4.00+

Latte Variation

Latte

$4.25+

Miel

$5.25+

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Caramel latte

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.25+

Earl Grey Latte

$5.50+

Dolce Latte

$5.25+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.25+

Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Spiced pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Spicy Mocha

$5.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Tea

Tea Cup

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Carton tumrtic ginger

$7.95

Carton Masala Chai

$7.95

Tea pot

$6.00

Tea Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Masala Chai Latte

$6.50+

Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.95+

London Fog

$4.75+

Earl Grey Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Macha Latte

$5.50+

Black Tea (Iced)

Iced Black Milk Tea

$5.50+

Iced Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Iced Strawberry Milk

$5.50+

Iced Honeydew Milk

$5.50+

Iced Lychee Milk

$5.50+

Iced Thai Milk

$5.50+

Iced Mocha Milk

$5.50+

Iced Coffee Milk

$5.50+

Green Tea (Iced)

No Flavor Iced Green Tea

$4.50+

Iced Blueberry Green Tea

$5.25+

Iced Grape Green Tea

$5.25+

Iced Lychee Green Tea

$5.25+

Iced Mango Green Tea

$5.25+

Iced Orange Green Tea

$5.25+

Iced Peach Green Tea

$5.25+

Iced Strawberry GreenTea

$5.25+

Iced Pomegranate Green Tea

$5.25+

Black Tea (Hot)

Hot Black milk tea

$4.95+

Hot Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.95+

Hot Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95+

Hot Taro Milk Tea

$4.95+

Hot Lychee Milk Tea

$4.95+

Hot Thai Milk Tea

$4.95+

Green Tea (Hot)

No Flavor Hot Green Tea

$4.00+

Hot Grape Green Tea

Hot Lychee Green Tea

Hot Mango Green Tea

Hot Orange Green Tea

Hot Peach Green Tea

Hot Pomegranate Green Tea

Hot Blueberry Green Tea

Hot Strawberry Green Tea

Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk tea (hot)

$5.50+

Royal Milk tea (iced)

$5.50+

Appetizer

6pcs bbq beef veggie dumpling

Beef bulgogi Dumpling

$9.00

deep fried beef veggie dumpling | 6pcs

Chicken Dumpling

$8.50

deep fried chicken veggie dumpling | 6pcs

Veggie Dumpling

$7.50

Veggie Egg Roll

$6.50

mini 6pcs / regular 3pcs (served as in stock)

Veggie Croquette

$6.00

Deep fried meshed potato with teriyaki sauce

Kimchi pancake

$13.00

Toast

The Smash

The Smash

$12.00

Smashed whole avocado, basil pesto, chili pepper, dried onion, tomato, cracked pepper, olive oil, balsamic, onion chip

Goat Cheese

$10.00

Bulgogi Toast

$13.50

Rainbow Naan

$11.95+

ART

$8.00

Field&Fire seeded bread, Almond better, raspberry jam, topping_dried cranberry, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

CBG

$8.00

Cashew butter, blackberry jam, topping

Ex -Toast

$9.00

Italian pullman, cream cheese, housemade blueberry compote

Kids Bulgogi Toast

$11.00

Kids Ramen

$8.50

Kids Egg Toast

$7.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Croissant Sandwich

$11.00

Bulgogi sandwich

$14.50

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Chicken Bulgogi Sandwich

$14.50

Buritto

Buritto_Bulgogi

$13.50

Buritto_Spicy Chicken

$13.50

Buritto_Chicken bulgogi

$13.50

Buritto_Tofu Veggie Mix

$14.00

Noodle

Ramen-Mild

$13.00

Ramen-Spicy

$13.00

Ramen-Extra Spicy

$13.00

Military Ramen

$19.00

Japchae

$17.00

Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Bulgogi Salad (No Avo)

$15.00

1/2 House Salad

$5.50

House Salad (Full)

$8.50

Chicken Salad (No Avo)

$15.00

Kids

Kids Bulgogi Toast

$9.00+

Kids Egg Toast

$7.00

Kids Ramen

$7.00+

KAFFEINE Pastries

Muffin

$3.50+

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Danish

$3.50+Out of stock

Scone

$4.00+

Cookie

$4.50+Out of stock

Squar Cake

$5.00

Mini Cake

$2.50

Goods

Sticker-Black(L)

$1.00

Sticker-Scout(L)

$1.00

Sticker-Black(S)

$1.00

Sticker-Scout(S)

$1.00

Mask

$12.00

Coaster

$3.75

Apron

$65.00

Mask Strip

$9.50

Blackberry Jam

$12.00

Raspberrry Jam

$12.00

Cashew Butter

$12.00

Oatly Carton

$6.00

Water/Soda

Fiji Water

$2.45

Ice mountain

$1.50

San Pallegrino

$2.45

Perrier

$2.45

Izze

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Welch's Juice

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Spindrift

$2.45

Vernors

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Cider (12oz)

$2.75+

Coffee Bean Bag

Whole Bean Apollo

$17.00+

Whole Bean Fast Forward

$17.00+

Whole Bean Forty-six

$17.00

Whole Bean Hologram

$17.00+

Whole Bean Slow Motion

$17.00+

Whole Bean Big Trouble

$17.00

Field Trip

$19.00

Tea Bag

Earl Grey

$11.00

Jasmine

$11.00+

Masala Chai

$11.00

Turmeric Ginger

$11.00

Lavender Mint

$11.00

Blueberry Hibiscus

$11.00

Match stick

$16.00

Coldbrew matcha

$15.00

Everyday matcha

$12.00

Teapot

Small

$20.00

Medium

$24.00

Large

$30.00

Rice

Rice bowl_Bulgogi

$19.00

Rice Bowl_Spicy Chicken

$19.00

Rice Bowl_Chicken Bulgogi

$19.00

Rice Bowl_Spicy Pork

$19.00

Rice Bowl_Pork bulgogi

$19.00

Rice Bowl_Mixed veggie

$19.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$19.00

Omurice

$13.00

Special

K-Dog

$6.50

K-dog Chicken Saussage

$7.50

Lunch box with black coffee /green tea

$20.00+

Lunch box with latte or bubble tea

$23.00+

Slush

Espresso

$5.50+

Caramel

$5.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

Matcha

$5.75+

Taro

$5.50+

Peach

$5.50+

Honeydew

$5.50+

Strawberry

$5.50+

Thai

$5.00+

Bingsoo

Patbingsoo

Patbingsoo

$13.00

shave milk, red bean paste, mochi, grain powder

Taro bingsoo

$13.00

Honehdew Bingsoo

$13.00

Matcha Bingsoo

$15.00

Milk Tea Bingsoo

$13.00

Thaitea Bingsoo

$13.00
Restaurant info

Serving Specialty coffee. Don't miss one of the best quality of coffee at KAFFEINE! Korean fusion foods and popular toast, sandwiches, salad is available

Location

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

