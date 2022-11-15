Kaffeine 637 Michigan St NE
115 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Serving Specialty coffee. Don't miss one of the best quality of coffee at KAFFEINE! Korean fusion foods and popular toast, sandwiches, salad is available
Location
637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids