Real Seafood Co Grand Rapids 109 - Real Seafood Co Grand Rapids

Real Seafood Co Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

141 Lyon St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Shared Plates and Starters

Oysters

$3.50

Broiled Oysters

$16.95
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

olive oil poached shrimp, bloody mary cocktail sauce, celery leaf salad

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$18.95

Seasoned lump blue crab, house made guacamole, chile lime tortilla chips

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$13.95

crispy rice, ponzu, Sriracha aioli, ginger vinaigrette

Point Judith Calamari

Point Judith Calamari

$15.95

Flash fried, saffron aioli

Tequila Lime Shrimp

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$15.95

Crispy corn cake, roasted pepper sauce, Roasted corn pico di gallo

Sweet Chile Cauliflower

Sweet Chile Cauliflower

$12.95

Wok fried, thai chile sauce, cashews, red peppers, carrots

Octopus

Octopus

$19.95

Olive oil poached, tomato fennel sauce, olives, potatoes

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

$17.95

Baby green salad, mustard sauce, roasted corn salad

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$16.95Out of stock

Adobo rubbed tuna, mango-avocado salsa, chipotle crema, chimichurri, radish

Bread For Patio

$0.00+

Bread for Bar

$0.00+

Chilled Seafood Plateau

$69.95

Soup and Salad

New England Clam Chowder Cup

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$6.95
New England Clam Chowder Bowl

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.95
Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.95

Cucumber, carrot, radish, buttermilk dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Housemade dressing, croutons, parmesan

Modern Mediterranean Salad

Modern Mediterranean Salad

$14.95

Sliced beets, greens, classic vinaigrette, feta, pepperoncini, scallion, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.95

Baby Kale Salad

$13.95

Small Caesar

$6.95

Small Green Salad

$5.95

She Crab Cup

$7.95

She Crab Bowl

$9.95

w/ Caesar

$4.95

w/ Green Salad

$4.95

w/ Cup Chowder

$4.95

w/ She Crab

$5.95

Sides

Old Bay Crab Mac and Cheese

$19.95

Seasonal Vegetable Paella

$17.95

Wok Fried Cauliflower

$7.95

Smashed Potatoes

$5.95

Jasmine Rice

$5.95

Fregola Salad

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Haricots Verts

$5.95

Roasted Broccoli

$5.95

Baby Bok Choy

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$7.95

Side Lump Crab

$4.00

Fresh Fish

Sesame Crusted Tuna

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$36.95Out of stock

Sesame and chile crusted tuna, ginger soy sauce, jasmine rice, mango-avocado salsa, baby bok choy

Bourbon Salmon

Bourbon Salmon

$31.95

Cedar plank roasted and bourbon glazed

Walleye Milanese

$32.95Out of stock

Milanese style, roasted potatoes, arugula salad, lemon butter

Blackend Swordfish

$32.95

Blackened, roasted pepper aioli, mango-avocado salsa, fregola salad, and grilled asparagus

Miso Seabass

$42.95

Crispy Whole Fish

$34.95

thai sweet chile sauce, Jasmine rice, baby bok choy, cucumber carrot salad, Limited quantity available, served fresh daily

Signature Entrees

Crab Stuffed Salmon Roulade

$33.95

Whipped potatoes, haricot vert, lemon beurre blanc

Pub style Fish and Chips

$24.95

Battered New England Cod with fries and tartar sauce

Scallop Risotto

$35.95

mascarpone risotto, chimichurri, lemon butter

Shrimp Scampi Spaghetti

$27.95

Jumbo gulf shrimp, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, fresh spaghetti, garlic and white wine butter

Seafood Alfredo

$29.95

Salmon, shrimp, scallops, parmesan cream, fresh fettuccine

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$35.95

with roasted corn salad, whipped potatoes, and mustard sauce

Lobster and French Fries

$39.95

Arugula salad, tarragon-lemon butter

Paella Valenciana

$39.95

Lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, chicken, chorizo sausage, saffron rice

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.95

Prosciutto, sage, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon butter

Filet Mignon

$48.95

Crispy potato cake, roasted broccoli, butternut squash, mushrooms, Demi glace, and crispy fried onions

Surf and Turf

$51.95

Petite filet mignon and lobster tail, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, demi glace and tarragon-lemon butter

Crab Legs

$124.95

Adult Alfredo

$19.95

CYO Fish

CYO Tuna

$36.95Out of stock

CYO Salmon

$29.95

CYO Walleye

$32.95Out of stock

CYO Seabass

$42.95

CYO Swordfish

$29.95

Dessert

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$9.95

Vanilla wafer crust, Caramel sauce

Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee

$8.95

With whipped cream and seasonal fruit

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$8.95

Crème anglaise, caramel sauce, warm sauteed caramel apples, vanilla gelato

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$10.95

Chocolate mousse, raspberry sauce

Coconut Cream Pie

$9.95

Shortbread crust, coconut custard, vanilla bean whipped cream, toasted coconut, mango, and raspberry sauces

Chocolate Brandy Mousse

$7.95

House made dark chocolate mousse enriched with brandy, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$2.00

Kids

Fish and Chips

$7.95

Battered and fried haddock, French fries

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Smashed potatoes, baby green beans

Fettuccine Pasta

$7.95

Alfredo, tomato, or butter sauce

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$7.95

Smashed potatoes, baby green beans

A La Carte

Add Crabcake

$17.95

Add Scallops (4)

$19.95

Add Tuna

$9.95Out of stock

Add Salmon

$6.95

Add Shrimp

$6.95

Add Chicken

$4.95

Add Lob Tail (1)

$19.95

Wine

Bieler Pere et Fils Rose

$13.50

Chateau Grand Traverse 'Late Harvest' Riesling

$10.50

Hayes Chardonnay

$10.25

Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$12.95

8oz Mezza PG

$9.95

8oz Mezza PG

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$11.75

San Simeon Chardonnay

$13.25

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$11.95

Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River Ranches' Chardonnay

$14.95

Terra D'Oro Moscato

$12.95

Terres Gauda Albarino

$11.75

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$14.75

Cuarto Dominio 'Chento' Malbec

$10.50

Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot

$10.25

Diora Pinot Noir

$11.95

Etude 'Lyric' Pinot Noir

$9.75

Hayes Cabernet

$6.75

Joel Gott Cabernet

$10.50

Silk and Spice Red Blend

$7.95

St. Francis Cabernet

$11.75

Cuarto Dominio 'Chento' Malbec

$15.95

Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot

$15.50

Diora Pinot Noir

$17.95

Etude 'Lyric' Pinot Noir

$14.75

Hayes Cabernet

$10.25

Joel Gott Cabernet

$15.95

Silk and Spice Red Blend

$11.95

St. Francis Cabernet

$17.75

August Kesseler "R" Kabinett Riesling

$40.00

Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Bieler Pere et Fils Rose

$42.00

Blanchard and Lurto 'Les Fous' Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Bravium Chardonnay

$60.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$105.00Out of stock

Chateau de la Ragotiere Muscadet

$41.00

Chateau Grand Traverse 'Late Harvest' Riesling

$34.00

Charles Woodson 'Intercept' Chardonnay

$49.00

Domaine Delaporte Sancerre

$65.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$82.00

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$47.00

Hayes Chardonnay

$32.00

J. Winery Chardonnay

$67.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$60.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Neyers Chardonnay

$84.00

Orin Swift 'Mannequin' Chardonnay

$75.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$36.00

San Simeon Chardonnay

$41.00

Schloss Vollrads Riesling

$73.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$37.00

Sonoma Cutrer 'Russian River Ranches' Chardonnay

$47.00

Stags' Leap Winery Chardonnay

$72.00

Terra d'Oro Moscato

$40.00

Terres Gauda Albarino

$36.00

The Calling Chardonnay

$57.00

V&S Morey Chassagne-Montrachet Chardonnay

$132.00

Wente 'Riva Ranch' Chardonnay

$48.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Zind-Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer

$75.00

Black Stallion Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00

Bouchaine Pinot Noir

$60.00

Bravium 'Signal Ridge' Pinot Noir

$105.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$199.00

Clos Pegase Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

Concha y Toro 'Don Melchor'

$225.00

Cuarto Dominio 'Chento' Malbec

$49.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$64.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot

$48.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$56.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$48.00

Etude 'Lyric' Pinot Noir

$46.00

Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon

$285.00

Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$46.00

Girard Cabernet Sauvignon

$77.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$138.00

Hayes Cabernet

$32.00

Charles Woodson 'Intercept' Pinot Noir

$49.00

Iron + Sand Cabernet Sauvignon

$51.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$69.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Cabernet

$49.00

Famille Perrin 'Les Sinards' Chateauneuf du Pape

$99.00

Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva

$66.00

Neyer's 'Left Bank' Red Blend

$100.00

Orin Swift 'Slander' Pinot Noir

$108.00

Orin Swift 'Abstract' Red Blend

$85.00

Orin Swift 'Palermo' Cabernet Sauvignon

$126.00

Opus One 2018

$450.00

Penfolds 'Bin 28' Shiraz

$75.00

Paraduxx Red Blend

$112.00

Rodney Strong 'Russian River Valley' Pinot Noir

$47.00

Resonance Pinot Noir

$84.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong Merlot

$46.00

Rodney Strong 'Knight's Valley' Cabernet Sauvignon

$71.00

St. Francis Cabernet

$55.00

Silk and Spice Red Blend

$37.00

San Polo Brunello di Montalcino

$180.00

Stag's Leap 'Artemis' Cabernet Sauvignon

$171.00

Thomas Moray 'Grand Clos Rousseau' Santenay 1er Cru

$113.00

Trinchero 'Mario's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$135.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$123.00

Trivento 'Golden Reserve' Malbec

$66.00

The Calling Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$84.00

Wente 'Charles Wetmore' Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Janzen Missouri Hopper 18' Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$299.00

Angelo Napa Cab

$213.00

La Marca Prosecco Btl.

$40.00

La Marca Split

$10.95

Gloria Ferrer Blanc De Noirs Btl.

$48.00

Segura Viudas Cava

$34.00

Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose

$43.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$75.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$80.00Out of stock

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc Magnum

$171.00Out of stock

Mawby Blanc Brut

$60.00

La Francaise Tattinger Champagne Brut

$132.00

La Francaise Champagne Brut Magnum

$250.00Out of stock

Veuve Cliquot

$153.00

Caposaldo Prosecco Rose

$40.00

Roederer Estate 'L'Ermitage' Brut

$150.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Sandeman's 10 Year

$9.95

Warres 10 Year

$9.95

Fonseca LBV

$9.95

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year

$17.95

Beer

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA N/A

$5.75

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.25

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Corona

$5.75

Founder's All Day IPA

$6.25

Guiness (Can)

$6.95

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$5.75

High Noon Peach

$6.25

High Noon Pineapple

$6.25

Labatt Blue

$5.25

Labatt Blue Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.75

Miller Lite

$5.25

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$7.95

New Holland The Poet

$6.25

Old Nation M43

$7.95

Pilsner Urquel

$6.25

Rose Water

$6.00

Starcut Pulsar Cider

$5.75

Stella Artois

$6.25

Short's Bellaire Brown

$6.25

Other

Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Kid's Bev

$1.95

Coffee

$3.25

Single Espresso

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Specialty

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.95

Sprecher Ginger Ale

$4.95

Fiji 500ml

$3.95

Fiji 1L

$6.95

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.95

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Quite simply, seafood as it should be.

Location

141 Lyon St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

