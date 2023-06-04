Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Mules

Irish Mule

$8.00

The Matador

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.50

Non Alcoholic Options

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

$3.00

Novilleros

$5.00

Matcha Millions

$6.00

Matcha Green Tea, Coconut Milk, Strawberry Puree, & Basil Sugar Rim | 6

Peach Mule

$6.00

Cutwater Ginger Beer, Peach Nectar, Peach Simple, & Pickled Peach

Cherry Apple Tonic

$7.00

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.00

Pineapple Juice 12oz

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice 12oz

$4.00

R & R Sparkling Joe

$5.00

R & R Mint Lime

$5.00

FruitBelt Apple Toniq

$5.00

Thirst Mutilator

$4.00

Untitled Art Sparkling Strawberry

$7.50

20mg cbd

Phony Negroni

$9.00

2 servings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Laid back pub style atmosphere. Food is focused on American and International comfort foods.

Location

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

