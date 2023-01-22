Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Madcap Coffee - Fulton

59 Reviews

$$

1041 Fulton St E

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Miel
Mocha

8oz Bags

Bolt - Retail

Bolt - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Eureka - Retail

Eureka - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: orange, chocolate, brown sugar

Winter Solstice - Retail

Winter Solstice - Retail

$20.00

BLEND Tasting notes: blackberry, blood orange, honey

Day Dream - Retail

Day Dream - Retail

$18.00

SIGNATURE BLEND Tasting notes: peach, floral, ginger

Placebo (Decaf) - Retail

Placebo (Decaf) - Retail

$18.00

DECAF Tasting notes: creamy, sweet, deep

Kanda - Retail

Kanda - Retail

$26.00

KENYA Tasting notes: cranberry, ruby red grapefruit, cinnamon

Thiriku - Retail

Thiriku - Retail

$26.00

KENYA Tasting notes: cherry, brown sugar, tangerine

Elefante - Retail

Elefante - Retail

$32.00

EL SALVADOR Tasting notes: agave, red currant, orange blossom

Pacamara, La Gloria - Retail

Pacamara, La Gloria - Retail

$26.00

EL SALVADOR Tasting notes: vanilla, lemonade, pomegranate

El Porvenir - Retail

El Porvenir - Retail

$22.00

EL SALVADOR Tasting notes: red apple, cherry, dark chocolate

Nelson Moreno - Retail

Nelson Moreno - Retail

$26.00

HONDURAS Tasting notes: milk chocolate, toffee, cherry

Juan Angel - Retail

Juan Angel - Retail

$26.00

HONDURAS Tasting notes: red apple, cane sugar, toffee

Miguel Ortiz - Retail

Miguel Ortiz - Retail

$24.00

HONDURAS Tasting notes: vanilla, orange, honeysuckle

Hunapu - Retail

Hunapu - Retail

$22.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: blackberry, milk chocolate, red grape

Finca De Dios - Retail

Finca De Dios - Retail

$24.00Out of stock

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: pear, honey, grapefruit

Reko - Retail

Reko - Retail

$24.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: ginger, lime, lemongrass

Samuel Degelo - Retail

Samuel Degelo - Retail

$26.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: citrus, peach, rose

Cascara (Coffee Cherry) - Retail

Cascara (Coffee Cherry) - Retail

$15.00

COSTA RICA Tasting notes: hibiscus, cinnamon, peach, floral *This product is not whole bean coffee, but rather the cherry that surrounds the bean

2lb Bags

Bolt - 2lb

Bolt - 2lb

$56.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Eureka - 2lb

Eureka - 2lb

$56.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: orange, chocolate, brown sugar

Winter Solstice - 2lb

Winter Solstice - 2lb

$64.00

BLEND Tasting notes: blackberry, blood orange, honey

5lb Bags

Eureka - 5lb

Eureka - 5lb

$100.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: chocolate, orange, brown sugar

Seasonal

Dutch Bingo

Dutch Bingo

$6.00

The Dutch Bingo is inspired by boterkoek, a Dutch almond and butter cake. This seasonal cortado combines almonds, butter, citrus, and nutmeg with espresso and steamed milk. Served with a windmill cookie companion.

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$6.50

The Candied Yams is a decadent latte featuring a spiced sweet potato syrup and toasted marshmallows. This gives grandma's recipe a run for its money.

Evergreen

Evergreen

$5.50

The Evergreen is a crisp, vibrant drink featuring jasmine green tea, juniper, cardamom, and rosemary. Reminiscent of a gin hot toddy.

Affogato

$6.00

One scoop of local ice cream topped with a double shot of Eureka espresso

Coffee Float

$6.50

One scoop of local cream ice cream topped with 6oz of cold coffee.

Espresso Drinks

Today's Featured Espresso: Samuel Degelo

$0.50

ETHIOPIA Tasting Notes: lime zest, jasmine, peach, juicy

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of Eureka espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

A 2oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Americano

Americano

$4.00

An 8oz drink with a double house espresso and hot water

Latte

Latte

$5.25

10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Miel

Miel

$6.00

A latte with honey and cinnamon

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

A latte with dark chocolate ganache

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

A latte with house made vanilla syrup

Brewed Coffee

Tasting note: dark chocolate, green apple, Fuji apple, sweet
Day Dream

Day Dream

$4.50

AFRICA BLEND Tasting notes: grapefruit, honey, melon, crisp

Hunapu

Hunapu

$5.50

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: Blackberry, peach, milk chocolate, juicy

Placebo (Decaf)

Placebo (Decaf)

$4.50

HOUSE DECAF BLEND Tasting notes: chocolate chip, raisin, cherry, full

Fraction (Half Caff)

Fraction (Half Caff)

$4.50

HALF CAFF Tasting notes: Nougat, chocolate, amaretto, smooth

Samuel Degelo

Samuel Degelo

$6.50

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: Melon, lime, green apple delicate

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a latte with whole milk.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a tea.

Soba

Soba

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: cocoa, roasted oolong tea

Carrot

Carrot

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: carrot, Chinese ginger, masala chai

Snow Jasmine

Snow Jasmine

$5.00

GREEN Tasting notes: jasmine, sweet nectar, lily

Song Red

Song Red

$4.00

RED Tasting notes: honeydew, maple syrup, orange

Twisted Leaf Orchid

Twisted Leaf Orchid

$6.00

LIGHT OOLONG Tasting notes: white peach, bay leaf, burrata

Cascara

Cascara

$4.00

COFFEE CHERRY Tasting notes: hibiscus, peach, vanilla

On Tap

Nitro Cold Coffee

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: nougat, baker's chocolate, raisin, silky

Sparkling Tea

Sparkling Tea

$4.00

Wild Tree Yunnan Red flushed with CO2

Misc. Drinks

Flash

Flash

$5.00+

Our cold coffee now comes in a ready to go option. Take a can or a 4-pack anywhere life takes you!

Chai

Chai

$5.25

Tea latte with house made chai

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk

Kids Hot Choc

Kids Hot Choc

$3.50

Dark chocolate ganache and 6oz of warm, steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$4.25

10oz of steamed milk

Water

Filtered water available still or sparkling

Carton of Oat Milk (32oz)

$6.00

Enjoy your favorite oat milk at home! Oat milk is a great, flavor neutral dairy alternative. It's dairy free, nut free, and certified gluten free.

Food

Waffle

Waffle

$4.00Out of stock

Handheld liege style waffle with pearl sugar baked in. Available with a seasonal compote (V) from Cellar Door Preserves.

Spinach & Feta Croissant

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Field & Fire's butter croissant filled with fresh spinach and feta, topped with parmesan reggiano

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Field & Fire's original butter croissant filled with Michigan raised, all natural ham and a blend of cheddar and parmesan reggiano cheese

Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Field & Fire's chocolatey muffin. Vegan and gluten free!

Granola

Granola

$3.50

A lightly sweetened granola with oats, almonds, coconut flakes, dried cherries, maple and honey. Great by itself or with a milk of your choice! (Contains nuts. Made with gluten free oats, but not in a gluten free facility.)

PREMIER

Miir Tumbler

Miir Tumbler

$32.00
Pom Beanie

Pom Beanie

$30.00
Beanie

Beanie

$30.00
Socks

Socks

$12.00
Enamel Pin

Enamel Pin

$7.00

Miscellaneous

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$25.00

Vessels

Miir Tumbler - Black

Miir Tumbler - Black

$25.00
Miir Tumbler - White

Miir Tumbler - White

$25.00
Miir Coffee Canister - White

Miir Coffee Canister - White

$30.00
Miir 16oz Circle Logo Tumbler - White

Miir 16oz Circle Logo Tumbler - White

$30.00
Miir 16oz Stacked Logo Tumbler - Black

Miir 16oz Stacked Logo Tumbler - Black

$30.00

Apparel

Drawn Classic Logo Tee - Black

Drawn Classic Logo Tee - Black

$20.00
Eccentric Cloud Tee - White

Eccentric Cloud Tee - White

$20.00
Smiley Bolt Tee - Black

Smiley Bolt Tee - Black

$20.00
Stamped Rope Hat - Black

Stamped Rope Hat - Black

$17.00
MadTrip Rope Hat - Black

MadTrip Rope Hat - Black

$17.00
Zip Up Hoodie - Black

Zip Up Hoodie - Black

$40.00
Rectangle Logo Waffle Beanie - Grey

Rectangle Logo Waffle Beanie - Grey

$15.00
Good Company Sweatshirt - Black

Good Company Sweatshirt - Black

$30.00
Stamped Beanie - Black

Stamped Beanie - Black

$15.00
Rectangle Logo Waffle Beanie - Black

Rectangle Logo Waffle Beanie - Black

$15.00
Circle Logo Tee - Off White

Circle Logo Tee - Off White

$20.00
Bolt Circle Tee - Black

Bolt Circle Tee - Black

$20.00
Stacked Logo Tee - Black

Stacked Logo Tee - Black

$20.00

Brewing Gear

Fellow Stagg Kettle

Fellow Stagg Kettle

$159.00Out of stock
Fellow Clara French Press

Fellow Clara French Press

$99.00
Aeropress

Aeropress

$35.00
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$5.00
Chemex

Chemex

$42.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$9.90
Kalita 185 - Glass

Kalita 185 - Glass

$35.00
Kalita Decanter - 300ml

Kalita Decanter - 300ml

$27.00Out of stock
Kalita Decanter - 500ml

Kalita Decanter - 500ml

$30.00
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.00
Rishi Tea Steeper

Rishi Tea Steeper

$20.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Madcap! Online order wait times may vary depending on business.

Website

Location

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Madcap Coffee image
Madcap Coffee image
