Pad thai in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pad thai
Aroy Thai Restaurant
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker
|N1. Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts & green onions topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
|N4. Curry Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions in yellow curry topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$20.00
stir fried rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, cilantro, peanuts, garlic, scallion, lime
|Shrimp Pad Thai
|$21.00
stir fried rice noodles, shrimp, egg, bean sprout, cilantro, peanuts, garlic, scallion, lime
