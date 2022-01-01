Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pad thai

Aroy Thai Restaurant image

 

Aroy Thai Restaurant

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
N1. Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts & green onions topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
N4. Curry Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions in yellow curry topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pad Thai$20.00
stir fried rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, cilantro, peanuts, garlic, scallion, lime
Shrimp Pad Thai$21.00
stir fried rice noodles, shrimp, egg, bean sprout, cilantro, peanuts, garlic, scallion, lime
Shrimp Pad Thai$21.00
stir fried rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, cilantro, peanuts, garlic, scallion, lime
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Little Bangkok image

 

Little Bangkok

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
N1. PAD THAI
THIN RICE NOODLE | EGG | BEAN SPROUT | GREEN ONION | CRUSHED PEANUT | LIME | THAI SAUCE
SP15. RICE PAD THAI
THIN RICE NOODLE | RICE | EGG | BEAN SPROUT | GREEN ONION | THAI SAUCE | LIME | CRUSHED PEANUT
More about Little Bangkok

