Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park 570 Grandville Ave SW,

review star

No reviews yet

570 Grandville Ave SW,

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mountie
Kevin Malone
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Breakfast

A La Carte

A La Carte

Extras, Sauces and Sides

Angela Martin

Angela Martin

$17.00

Our classic burrito with redskin potatoes, two eggs, white cheddar, spinach, avocado, pickled red onions

House French Toast

House French Toast

$16.00

3 Slices of baked french toast topped with candied nuts, roasted strawberries and served with a side of syrup

Brunchwrap

$17.00Out of stock

scrambled cheese eggs, crispy latke, peppers and onion, spinach, avocado, famously wrapped in a tortilla sidecar of ancho sauce vegetarian

BYOB

BYOB

$15.00

Three eggs, red potatoes, choice of bacon, sausage, or roasted vegetables, toast & jam

Fire Toast

Fire Toast

$15.00

Avocado, soft boiled egg, bacon, pickled radish, goat cheese, copper seasoning on Field and Fire flax bread

Kevin Malone

Kevin Malone

$17.00

Our classic burrito holding redskin potatoes, eggs, white cheddar, pimento cheese, spinach, and sausage

Muddy Cristo

Muddy Cristo

$13.00

two slabs of our french toast, ham, fried egg, white cheddar, garlic aioli, sidecar of pure maple syrup

The OG

The OG

$12.00

Two fried eggs, smoked cheddar, greens, garlic aioli on a milk bun

Protein Pancakes

Protein Pancakes

$15.00

Almond flour protein pancakes, side are of syrup or peanut butter

The Resolution

The Resolution

$17.00

Pebble Creek mushrooms, season vegetables, potato, onion, scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, breadcrumbs, on a bead of spinach

Ron Swanson

Ron Swanson

$14.00

Big plate o’ bacon

The Wild Card

The Wild Card

$17.00

Potatoes, Pebble Creek mushrooms, onion, sausage, two easy eggs, torn biscuits, garlic aioli, on bed of spinach

Windmill Cookie Pancakes

$15.00Out of stock

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

house buttermilk biscuits, peppered-pork milk gravy

Orange n’ Cream Pancakes

$15.00Out of stock

Our classic pancakes with orange curd, vanilla mascarapone, orange supremes, cocoa nibs

Salads

Protein Salad

Protein Salad

$16.00

Spiced quinoa & rice, snap pea, scallion, mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, citrus nuts, and a bright mint dressing

Pomegranate Salad

Pomegranate Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, red onion, apples, pecans, goat cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette

Sandwich

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$15.00

Bacon, shrettuce, tomatoe, mayo on naan

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan

Jimmy Pesto’s Wrap

Jimmy Pesto’s Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, pepitas pesto, balsamic vinaigrette, tortilla

The Mash Up

$16.00

Avocado smash, sweet potato mash, spinach, tomato, bell pepper, spinach, goat cheese

Mountie

Mountie

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, maple sweet potato mash, spinach, mayo, on grilled naan

Shroomer

$17.00

Roasted pebble Creek oyster mushrooms, avocado, black garlic aioli, arugula, fresh herbs on Field & Fire sunflower flax

Big Bad Wolf

$16.00

ham, bacon, white cheddar, spinach, red peppers, sriracha aioli

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Knackerli Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Whitepies (Coconut Lime White Chocolate)

$2.50Out of stock

3 pieces

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Kid’s Menu

Apple & PB

Apple & PB

$5.00
Kid’s French Toast

Kid’s French Toast

$8.00

100% MI maple syrup and peanut butter mousse

BYOB Jr.

BYOB Jr.

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, choice of bread, potatoes

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled on naan served with chips

Kid’s Turkey

Kid’s Turkey

$9.00

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, and mayo on a milk bun served with chips

Kid’s Egg Sandwich

Kid’s Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Specials

Maple Bourbon Latte

$6.25

Bourbon maple syrup, cardamom with house espresso, and oat milk

Brown Sugar Sage Latte

$5.50

brown sugar, housemade sage syrup, cardamom, espresso, choice of milk

Maple Pecan Chai

$6.00

chai, housemade pecan syrup, maple syrup, nutmeg and cinnamon, your choice of milk

Spiced Pecan Latte

$5.75

housemade pecan syrup, maple syrup, nutmeg and cinnamon, espresso, milk choice

Spiced Apple Cider

$6.00

warm cider with an orange simple, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg

**$.10 Coffee**

$0.10

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Not available in decaf

Chai

$5.00

Pourover

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tea Latte

$4.00

Keto Coffee

$4.50

Cafe Miel

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea Refill

Lemonade Refill

Soda Refill

Apparel

MudPenny Mug

$10.00

MudPenny Thermos

$25.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Coffee

Roosevelt Park 12oz

$15.00

Brazil 12oz

$13.00

Ethiopia 12oz

$17.00

8th & Jackson 12oz

$16.00

Columbia 12oz

$16.00

Brazil 5 Lb

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving you specialty coffee beverages, new American cuisine with farm to table ingredients. Serving breakfast all day. Need catering? Check out our catering menu for you next meeting!

Website

Location

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park image
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fulton Street Pub & Grill
orange star3.0 • 38
801 Fulton Street Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
37 Ottawa Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Beacon Corner Bar
orange starNo Reviews
38 Fulton St W Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Alt City Beverage Company
orange star5.0 • 10
435 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
MeXo
orange starNo Reviews
118 Fulton St E Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Bigfoot Burger Co. - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cesar E Chavez Avenue Southwest Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston