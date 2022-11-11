- Home
- /
- Grand Rapids
- /
- O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
O'Briens Deli & Burgers 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
No reviews yet
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving Dinner Options
7lb Average Frenched Turkey Breast
Nothing better than a Turkey Breast. This is a bone in Frenched Turkey breast that we season, stuff with better and get ready for you to bake in the oven!
Green Bean Casserole
Fresh green beans with our own signature mushroom sauce. This will make your guests feel like you spent all day to prepare. This dish is par cooked you just have to put it in the oven and finish it! This comes in a 1/2 foil pan will serve 6-12 people.
Fresh Bakery Rolls
Fresh bakery rolls to go with your meal. These are per the dozen
Pumpkin Pie
What more can we say but homemade pumpkin pie! This will serve between 6-12 people
Homemade bread stuffing
Our stuffing is super yummy! We mix lots of different flavors of our breads that we use in our deli. You will notice hints of sage & garlic. Simply put in the oven and bake it to life! This will serve 6-12 people
Homemade Gravey
What more can we say? We are going to make your gravy for you. Just put in a sauce pan warm it up and add some turkey juice to finish it off! This will serve 6-12 people
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
So what is not to love about potatoes and garlic. These are red skin mashed potatoes, garlic, some onion, creamed cheese, sour cream & some other stuff we won't tell you about! This half pan will serve 6-12 people
Cheesy Potatoes
This not frozen potatoes. You will love these. Fresh potatoes, garlic, onion spices and other stuff such as cheese. We take all the work out of preparing these amazing yummy show stopping potatoes. All you need to do is put them in the oven bake them take the top off and bronze them up! Feeds 6-12 people
Jumbo Shrim Cocktail
Cooked peeled and lemon bathed shrimp! These are jumbo shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce where you can tell it is not ketchup. These platters will serve 6-12 people
O'Briens Signature Sweets
O'Briens Signature Cookie
O'Briens signature cookie. This does contain peanut butter.
O'Briens Carmel Heath Cookie
Homemade giant cookie with loads of Carmel & heath bar.
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Blueberry cobbler, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake
Salted Carmel Pecan Cheesecake
multilayered cheesecake is an irresistible blend of chocolate, cheesecake, caramel and chocolate drizzle and chopped pecans, all on a golden-brown graham cracker crust. It's topped with salted caramel
Philly Options
Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, sauteed onion, mushroom, peppers, provolone cheese & horseradish sauce in a french hoagie bun. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Philly Cheese Steak
House shaved beef, sauteed onion, mushroom, peppers, melted cheese & horseradish sauce in a french hoagie bun. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Jalapeno Chicken Philly
House Shaved Beef, grilled jalapeno peppers, onions & pepper jack cheese. Sauced with horsey sauce.
Fire Habanero Giardiniera Philly
Hot Habanero peppers, Hot Giardiniera peppers, habanero sauce, grilled shaved beef & melted cheese on a french hoagie bun.
Platters
Assorted Sandwich Platter
Assorted Deli Sandwiches fully sauced and topped. Also comes with a fresh garden salad, chips, pickles.
Boxed Lunches
Boxed lunches include chips, pickle spear, brownie or cookie and your choice of wraps or sandwiches. These are served with a drink of choice as well. We proudly serve coca cola products. These are served cold.
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, honey turkey, tavern ham, chopped egg & cheese
Chicken Cesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, fresh parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & chopped Romain.
Cobb Salad
fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta cheese, bacon, diced egg & croutons.
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheese & croutons.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp 11-14 per lb served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Wrap Platters
Our wrap platters are perfect for any occasion! Each wrap will be loaded and cut in half. Price includes garden salad, variety of dressings and bags of chips. Please let us know if you need any vegetarian options, and if plates, utensils, etc will be needed. Don't forget to add the drinks and desserts! Want something different catered? Just give us a call! 616-320-5500 We will try to accommodate any requests!
Veggie Platter
Assorted fresh veggies with homemade veggie dip
Baskets & Fries
Bags of Chips
Great lakes kettle chips
Boneless Chicken Wings Basket
1lb of boneless wings tossed in your choice of chipotle bbq, asian sweet chili, traditional buffalo, mango habanero or bang-bang(spicy) served with fries. Let us know if you need ranch or bleu cheese for dipping
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds serve with house made Ranch
Buffalo Garlic Ranch Cheese Curds
Chicken Tender Basket
Served with fries, ketchup and your choice of dressing
French Fry Basket
Served with ketchup
Fresh Spicy Cheese Curds
Fresh White Cheddar cheese curds tossed in spicy crushed red peppers.
Homemade Potato Chips Basket
Fresh homemade potato chips
Irish Jalapeno Reuben Bacon Egg Rolls
2 Egg rolls stuff with pastrami, corned beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & kraut. Served with Chipotle Ranch for Dunkin
Onion Rings
Breaded Onion rings served with your choice of sauce
Reuben Egg Rolls
An O'Briens specialty! 2 rolls stuffed with corned beef and sauerkraut cut in half served with thousand island
Spicy Beer Cheese Dip
Spicy Beer Cheese Dip
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade spinach artichoke dip. Loaded with lots of flavor and spices. This is served for you to take home cold or let us heat it up for you in the deli. We serve it with grilled Pita Bread and fresh tortilla chips.
Sweet Potato Fries
Topped with cilantro with a side of paprika garlic aoli
Fish N Chips
3 Large pieces of Beer battered Wild Cod. Served with homemade Cole slaw, tartar sauce & fries.
Deli Salads & Soup
Albacore Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna, celery, Dill, sweet pickle relish & mayo.
Broccoli Salad
Bite size broccoli florets, raisins, almonds, red onion and bacon
Coleslaw
Hand chopped in house, this classic will delight
Cucumber Salad
Creamy and cold, this salad has cucumbers, heirloom tomato and onion tossed in a dill dressing
Dilley Chix Pasta Salad
Chicken, peas, red peppers and bowtie pasta tossed in a dilly ranch sauce served cold
Greek Feta Salad
Fresh Feta Cheese, peppers, kalamata olives, green olives, red onion, cucumbers & tomatoes. Tossed in Greek Dressing
Homemade Cherry Chicken Salad
Ever roast Boars Head chicken, dried cherries, almonds, celery & fresh spices.
Red Skin Potato Salad
Diced red skin potatoes, green onion, celery & spices.
Signature Sauces To Go
Our house made sauces available for you to enjoy at home!
Soups of the Day
Served with warm pita bread
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade spinach artichoke dip. Loaded with lots of flavor and spices. This is served for you to take home cold or let us heat it up for you in the deli. We serve it with grilled Pita Bread and fresh tortilla chips.
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Made fresh with heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction and salt
Ferris
Almonds(Cinnamon Roasted) 9oz
Cashew Butter 14oz
Cashews(Salted/Roasted) 9oz
Cherries Berries Nuts w/ Chocolate Chunk 10oz
Cherries(Dried) 6oz
Chocolate Covered Raisins 14oz
Chocolate Dipped Peanuts 11oz
Deluxe Mixed Nuts 16 oz JAR
Ferris Craft Beer Cheddar Jalepeno Mix 6oz
Ferris Craft Beer Nut Mix 6oz
Gummi Bears 7oz
Milk Chocolate Pretzels 8oz
Neon Sour Gummy Worms
Peanut Butter 14oz
Seafoam 9oz
Spicy Sweet Mix 8oz
Wasabi Peas 7oz
Yogurt Pretzels 8oz
Sandwiches
Albacore Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, pickles & provolone cheese on marble rye. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Blazing Buffalo Chicken
Chicken breast, bacon,lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese & buffalo BBQ sauce on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
BLTA
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado. Served on Sourdough
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich with 3 eggs served on Sourdough bread, American cheese, bacon, ham & avocado.
California Turkey Reuben
Honey Maple Turkey, hand chopped coleslaw, provolone cheese & thousand island on marble rye. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Melt
Chicken breast, provolone, red onion, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted red pepper sauce served on focaccia. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Melted Co Jack cheese, Swiss & Provolone cheese & tomato. Served on Sourdough.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon & honeymustard. Served on a grilled french hoagie. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Boars Head Tavern Ham, melted American & Swiss cheese served on Sourdough.
Half Grilled Sandwich & Cup of Soup
Your choice of any of our Grilled Sandwiches served with a cup of Soup. Please let us know which 1/2 sandwich you would like in comments.
Hot Pastrami on Rye
Pastrami on marble rye with swiss cheese, spicy mustard, horseradish sauce, onion and pepper rings
IRISH REUBEN
Boars head corned beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon & kraut. Served on Marble Rye & loaded with 1000 island!
Rachel Reuben
Corned Beef, thousand island, swiss cheese and our house made slaw on marble rye with chips and pickle spear
Reuben O’Brien
Corned Beef, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Smoking Turkey
Honey Maple Turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Toasted Turkey
Honey maple turkey, provolone cheese, honeycup mustard/mayo blend, lettuce & tomato on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
West Michigan Club
Honey maple turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & thousand island on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Western Roast Beef
Sliced London broil, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & horseradish sauce on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Wild Cod Sandwich
Wild Beer battered Cod, tartar sauce, cole slaw, tomato served on a french hoagie bun. Choice of Chips or Fries
Wraps
*Curry Tofu Wrap
Asian style crispy tofu, edamame, cucumbers, sesame cabbage, red peppers, onions, sliced almonds & sesame dressing in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips and a pickle spear All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
*Sauteed Grilled Veggie Wrap
Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, avocado, feta cheese & balsamic dressing in a spinach tortilla. Served with chips and a pickle spear All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap
Albacore Tuna salad made fresh daily. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & sliced pickles. Served in a honey wheat wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese & bacon stuffed in a grilled tortilla.
Cherry Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade ever roast cherry chicken salad served on a honey wheat wrap, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & bacon.
Chicken O'Brien Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & honeycup mustard sauce in a honey wheat tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Chicken Ranch BLT
Grilled chicken breast, co jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon & homemade ranch dressing. Served in a Cheesy Jalapeno wrap.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy chipotle ranch in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Jalapeno Reuben Bacon Wrap
Loaded with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & thousand island in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Loaded Quesadilla
Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers, onions, melted cheese & avocado. Served with a side of sour cream, fresh pico & tortilla chips.
Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, avocado, onions, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served in a grilled cheesy jalapeno wrap with Mango Habanero sauce!
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapenos & cilantro avocado lime dressing in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Burgers
**WARNING**
CONSUMING UNDERCOOKED MEATS OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS
*Impossible Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese, pickles & honeycup mustard sauce. Impossible Burger comes with fries and a pickle.
*Veggie Burger
Homemade veggie patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, pickles, feta cheese & ranch dressing. Veggie Burger comes with fries and a pickle.
American Cheeseburger
AMERICAN CHEESE! 2 thin patties seasoned and grilled. Loaded with yes AMERICAN CHEESE, pickles, onion, ketchup & mustard. Served with fries
Bleu Burger
Melted bleu cheese, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese sauce. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.
Cashew Butter Bacon Burger
Cashew butter, pepperjack cheese, bacon & mayo.
Chipotle BBQ Burger
Onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle BBQ sauce, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.
Classic O’Brien Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, co-jack cheese & bacon. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.
East Paris Mack
2 patty's with our own signature secret East Paris sauce, shredded onion, shredded pickle, shredded lettuce, cheese with a piece of toasted white bread in the middle served with fries and a pickle spear
Habanero Burger
For those who dare, this burger will fire you up! Topped with mixed of grilled spicy peppers, onions, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese & fire sauce. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.