O'Briens Deli & Burgers 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Platters

Our wrap platters are perfect for any occasion! Each wrap will be loaded and cut in half. Price includes garden salad, variety of dressings and bags of chips. Please let us know if you need any vegetarian options, and if plates, utensils, etc will be needed. Don't forget to add the drinks and desserts! Want something different catered? Just give us a call! 616-320-5500 We will try to accommodate any requests!