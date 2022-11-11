Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Popular Items

Classic O’Brien Burger
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Thanksgiving Dinner Options

7lb Average Frenched Turkey Breast

$60.00

Nothing better than a Turkey Breast. This is a bone in Frenched Turkey breast that we season, stuff with better and get ready for you to bake in the oven!

Green Bean Casserole

$55.00

Fresh green beans with our own signature mushroom sauce. This will make your guests feel like you spent all day to prepare. This dish is par cooked you just have to put it in the oven and finish it! This comes in a 1/2 foil pan will serve 6-12 people.

Fresh Bakery Rolls

$12.00+

Fresh bakery rolls to go with your meal. These are per the dozen

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

What more can we say but homemade pumpkin pie! This will serve between 6-12 people

Homemade bread stuffing

$22.00

Our stuffing is super yummy! We mix lots of different flavors of our breads that we use in our deli. You will notice hints of sage & garlic. Simply put in the oven and bake it to life! This will serve 6-12 people

Homemade Gravey

$14.00

What more can we say? We are going to make your gravy for you. Just put in a sauce pan warm it up and add some turkey juice to finish it off! This will serve 6-12 people

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

So what is not to love about potatoes and garlic. These are red skin mashed potatoes, garlic, some onion, creamed cheese, sour cream & some other stuff we won't tell you about! This half pan will serve 6-12 people

Cheesy Potatoes

$60.00

This not frozen potatoes. You will love these. Fresh potatoes, garlic, onion spices and other stuff such as cheese. We take all the work out of preparing these amazing yummy show stopping potatoes. All you need to do is put them in the oven bake them take the top off and bronze them up! Feeds 6-12 people

Jumbo Shrim Cocktail

$65.00

Cooked peeled and lemon bathed shrimp! These are jumbo shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce where you can tell it is not ketchup. These platters will serve 6-12 people

O'Briens Signature Sweets

O'Briens Signature homemade cookie! Does contain peanut butter
O'Briens Signature Cookie

O'Briens Signature Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

O'Briens signature cookie. This does contain peanut butter.

O'Briens Carmel Heath Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade giant cookie with loads of Carmel & heath bar.

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$6.00

Blueberry cobbler, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake

Salted Carmel Pecan Cheesecake

$6.00

multilayered cheesecake is an irresistible blend of chocolate, cheesecake, caramel and chocolate drizzle and chopped pecans, all on a golden-brown graham cracker crust. It's topped with salted caramel

Philly Options

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chicken breast, sauteed onion, mushroom, peppers, provolone cheese & horseradish sauce in a french hoagie bun. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

House shaved beef, sauteed onion, mushroom, peppers, melted cheese & horseradish sauce in a french hoagie bun. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Jalapeno Chicken Philly

$14.00

House Shaved Beef, grilled jalapeno peppers, onions & pepper jack cheese. Sauced with horsey sauce.

Fire Habanero Giardiniera Philly

$14.00

Hot Habanero peppers, Hot Giardiniera peppers, habanero sauce, grilled shaved beef & melted cheese on a french hoagie bun.

Platters

Assorted Sandwich Platter

Assorted Sandwich Platter

$200.00+

Assorted Deli Sandwiches fully sauced and topped. Also comes with a fresh garden salad, chips, pickles.

Boxed Lunches

$24.00

Boxed lunches include chips, pickle spear, brownie or cookie and your choice of wraps or sandwiches. These are served with a drink of choice as well. We proudly serve coca cola products. These are served cold.

Chef Salad

$55.00+

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, honey turkey, tavern ham, chopped egg & cheese

Chicken Cesar Salad

$55.00+

Grilled chicken breast, fresh parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & chopped Romain.

Cobb Salad

$50.00+

fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta cheese, bacon, diced egg & croutons.

Garden Salad

$35.00+

Fresh greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheese & croutons.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$55.00+

Jumbo shrimp 11-14 per lb served with homemade cocktail sauce.

Wrap Platters

Wrap Platters

$200.00+

Our wrap platters are perfect for any occasion! Each wrap will be loaded and cut in half. Price includes garden salad, variety of dressings and bags of chips. Please let us know if you need any vegetarian options, and if plates, utensils, etc will be needed. Don't forget to add the drinks and desserts! Want something different catered? Just give us a call! 616-320-5500 We will try to accommodate any requests!

Veggie Platter

$40.00+

Assorted fresh veggies with homemade veggie dip

Baskets & Fries

Bags of Chips

$1.50

Great lakes kettle chips

Boneless Chicken Wings Basket

$17.00+

1lb of boneless wings tossed in your choice of chipotle bbq, asian sweet chili, traditional buffalo, mango habanero or bang-bang(spicy) served with fries. Let us know if you need ranch or bleu cheese for dipping

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.50

Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds serve with house made Ranch

Buffalo Garlic Ranch Cheese Curds

$5.00+

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Served with fries, ketchup and your choice of dressing

French Fry Basket

$5.00+

Served with ketchup

Fresh Spicy Cheese Curds

$5.00+

Fresh White Cheddar cheese curds tossed in spicy crushed red peppers.

Homemade Potato Chips Basket

$5.00+

Fresh homemade potato chips

Irish Jalapeno Reuben Bacon Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 Egg rolls stuff with pastrami, corned beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & kraut. Served with Chipotle Ranch for Dunkin

Onion Rings

$7.00+

Breaded Onion rings served with your choice of sauce

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

An O'Briens specialty! 2 rolls stuffed with corned beef and sauerkraut cut in half served with thousand island

Spicy Beer Cheese Dip

$3.00+Out of stock

Spicy Beer Cheese Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade spinach artichoke dip. Loaded with lots of flavor and spices. This is served for you to take home cold or let us heat it up for you in the deli. We serve it with grilled Pita Bread and fresh tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00+

Topped with cilantro with a side of paprika garlic aoli

Fish N Chips

$17.00

3 Large pieces of Beer battered Wild Cod. Served with homemade Cole slaw, tartar sauce & fries.

Deli Salads & Soup

Albacore Tuna Salad

$6.00+

Albacore Tuna, celery, Dill, sweet pickle relish & mayo.

Broccoli Salad

$4.00+

Bite size broccoli florets, raisins, almonds, red onion and bacon

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Hand chopped in house, this classic will delight

Cucumber Salad

$4.00+

Creamy and cold, this salad has cucumbers, heirloom tomato and onion tossed in a dill dressing

Dilley Chix Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Chicken, peas, red peppers and bowtie pasta tossed in a dilly ranch sauce served cold

Greek Feta Salad

$4.00+

Fresh Feta Cheese, peppers, kalamata olives, green olives, red onion, cucumbers & tomatoes. Tossed in Greek Dressing

Homemade Cherry Chicken Salad

$6.00+Out of stock

Ever roast Boars Head chicken, dried cherries, almonds, celery & fresh spices.

Red Skin Potato Salad

$4.00+

Diced red skin potatoes, green onion, celery & spices.

Signature Sauces To Go

$3.00+

Our house made sauces available for you to enjoy at home!

Soups of the Day

$5.00+

Served with warm pita bread

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade spinach artichoke dip. Loaded with lots of flavor and spices. This is served for you to take home cold or let us heat it up for you in the deli. We serve it with grilled Pita Bread and fresh tortilla chips.

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$4.00+

Made fresh with heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction and salt

Ferris

Almonds(Cinnamon Roasted) 9oz

$7.00

Cashew Butter 14oz

$10.00

Cashews(Salted/Roasted) 9oz

$9.00

Cherries Berries Nuts w/ Chocolate Chunk 10oz

$7.50

Cherries(Dried) 6oz

$6.00

Chocolate Covered Raisins 14oz

$12.00

Chocolate Dipped Peanuts 11oz

$8.00

Deluxe Mixed Nuts 16 oz JAR

$15.00

Ferris Craft Beer Cheddar Jalepeno Mix 6oz

$6.00

Ferris Craft Beer Nut Mix 6oz

$6.00

Gummi Bears 7oz

$3.00

Milk Chocolate Pretzels 8oz

$5.50

Neon Sour Gummy Worms

$3.00

Peanut Butter 14oz

$8.00

Seafoam 9oz

$9.00

Spicy Sweet Mix 8oz

$5.50

Wasabi Peas 7oz

$3.50

Yogurt Pretzels 8oz

$5.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with chips & pickle. Add fries $2.50/Gluten free Bread $1.50

Albacore Tuna Melt

$16.00

Albacore tuna, lettuce, tomato, pickles & provolone cheese on marble rye. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Blazing Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast, bacon,lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese & buffalo BBQ sauce on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

BLTA

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado. Served on Sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Breakfast sandwich with 3 eggs served on Sourdough bread, American cheese, bacon, ham & avocado.

California Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Honey Maple Turkey, hand chopped coleslaw, provolone cheese & thousand island on marble rye. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Melt

$16.00

Chicken breast, provolone, red onion, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted red pepper sauce served on focaccia. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$14.00

Melted Co Jack cheese, Swiss & Provolone cheese & tomato. Served on Sourdough.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon & honeymustard. Served on a grilled french hoagie. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$16.00

Boars Head Tavern Ham, melted American & Swiss cheese served on Sourdough.

Half Grilled Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$17.50

Your choice of any of our Grilled Sandwiches served with a cup of Soup. Please let us know which 1/2 sandwich you would like in comments.

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$16.00

Pastrami on marble rye with swiss cheese, spicy mustard, horseradish sauce, onion and pepper rings

IRISH REUBEN

$18.00

Boars head corned beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon & kraut. Served on Marble Rye & loaded with 1000 island!

Rachel Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, thousand island, swiss cheese and our house made slaw on marble rye with chips and pickle spear

Reuben O’Brien

$16.00

Corned Beef, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Smoking Turkey

$16.00

Honey Maple Turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Toasted Turkey

$16.00

Honey maple turkey, provolone cheese, honeycup mustard/mayo blend, lettuce & tomato on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

West Michigan Club

$16.00

Honey maple turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & thousand island on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Western Roast Beef

$16.00

Sliced London broil, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & horseradish sauce on sourdough. All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Wild Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Wild Beer battered Cod, tartar sauce, cole slaw, tomato served on a french hoagie bun. Choice of Chips or Fries

Wraps

*Curry Tofu Wrap

*Curry Tofu Wrap

$16.00

Asian style crispy tofu, edamame, cucumbers, sesame cabbage, red peppers, onions, sliced almonds & sesame dressing in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chips and a pickle spear All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

*Sauteed Grilled Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, avocado, feta cheese & balsamic dressing in a spinach tortilla. Served with chips and a pickle spear All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap

$16.00

Albacore Tuna salad made fresh daily. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & sliced pickles. Served in a honey wheat wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$16.00

Crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese & bacon stuffed in a grilled tortilla.

Cherry Chicken Salad Wrap

$16.00

Homemade ever roast cherry chicken salad served on a honey wheat wrap, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & bacon.

Chicken O'Brien Wrap

$16.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & honeycup mustard sauce in a honey wheat tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Chicken Ranch BLT

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, co jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon & homemade ranch dressing. Served in a Cheesy Jalapeno wrap.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy chipotle ranch in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Jalapeno Reuben Bacon Wrap

Jalapeno Reuben Bacon Wrap

$16.00

Loaded with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & thousand island in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Loaded Quesadilla

Loaded Quesadilla

$17.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers, onions, melted cheese & avocado. Served with a side of sour cream, fresh pico & tortilla chips.

Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken breast, avocado, onions, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served in a grilled cheesy jalapeno wrap with Mango Habanero sauce!

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapenos & cilantro avocado lime dressing in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla. All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.

Burgers

On Wednesday all burgers are only $10!

**WARNING**

CONSUMING UNDERCOOKED MEATS OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS

*Impossible Burger

$17.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese, pickles & honeycup mustard sauce. Impossible Burger comes with fries and a pickle.

*Veggie Burger

$16.00

Homemade veggie patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, pickles, feta cheese & ranch dressing. Veggie Burger comes with fries and a pickle.

American Cheeseburger

$17.00

AMERICAN CHEESE! 2 thin patties seasoned and grilled. Loaded with yes AMERICAN CHEESE, pickles, onion, ketchup & mustard. Served with fries

Bleu Burger

$16.00

Melted bleu cheese, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese sauce. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.

Cashew Butter Bacon Burger

$17.00

Cashew butter, pepperjack cheese, bacon & mayo.

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$16.00

Onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle BBQ sauce, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.

Classic O’Brien Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, co-jack cheese & bacon. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.

East Paris Mack

East Paris Mack

$18.00

2 patty's with our own signature secret East Paris sauce, shredded onion, shredded pickle, shredded lettuce, cheese with a piece of toasted white bread in the middle served with fries and a pickle spear

Habanero Burger

$17.00

For those who dare, this burger will fire you up! Topped with mixed of grilled spicy peppers, onions, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese & fire sauce. All burgers are served with fries & a pickle.

Morning Burger

Morning Burger