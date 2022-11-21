Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Toki Cascade

review star

No reviews yet

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOB Regular
BYOB Large
BYOB Mini

BYOB-Food

BYOB Junior (12 and Under)

$8.75

BYOB Mini

$11.75

BYOB Regular

$14.75

BYOB Large

$17.75

Signature - Food

Ahi Tuna Bowl Regular**

$14.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Ahi Tuna Bowl Large**

$17.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Salmon Bowl Regular**

$14.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Salmon Bowl Large**

$17.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Samon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Poke Toki Combo** make Sweet or Spicy

$17.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Octopus, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Tuna-Don** Regular

$14.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna ++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Tuna-Don** Large

$17.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Salmon-Don**Regular

$14.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Salmon-Don**Large

$17.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Chirashi-Don**

$18.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Otcopus, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Hwe Dup-bop**

$17.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Tamago, Crab sticks, Ahi Tuna,Salmon, Octopus, Sesame oil, Korean Sweet chili, Masago, Micro Greens, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds, Garlic crispy

Spicy-Pork Regular

$14.75

Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic

Spicy-Pork Large

$17.75

Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic

Side

Seaweed Salad on Side

$4.00

Calamari Salad on Side

$5.00

Rice on Side

$2.50

Drink & Deserts

Bottled Tea

$3.50Out of stock

UCC Coffee

$3.50

Kona Coffee

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Soft Drink Bottles

$2.50

Water Cup

$0.25

Powerade

$3.00

Cheese Mushipan

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

BOBA Tea

$5.25

Pocky Sticks

$3.00

Roasted Seaweed

$1.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.50

Ice Cream by Scoop

$3.00Out of stock

Other

Sticker -

$1.00

Sticker

$1.75

Sushi Cones

Sushi Cone 1

$4.50

Sushi Cone 2

$8.50

Sushi Cone 3

$12.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining or take out/online ordering personalized Poke Bowl and Boba tea. Unique, fresh served by Chefs

Location

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Directions

Gallery
Poke Toki Cascade image
Poke Toki Cascade image
Poke Toki Cascade image
Poke Toki Cascade image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bliss & Vinegar - Forest Hills
orange star4.4 • 168
888 Forest Hill Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING - 4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Little Bangkok (Grand Rapids)
orange star4.4 • 576
850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
orange starNo Reviews
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3 Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Eastpointe
orange starNo Reviews
2500 E Beltline Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Cascade Twp
orange star4.3 • 796
2817 Kraft Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston