Poke Toki Cascade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual dining or take out/online ordering personalized Poke Bowl and Boba tea. Unique, fresh served by Chefs
Location
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING - 4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A
No Reviews
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
Little Bangkok (Grand Rapids)
4.4 • 576
850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
No Reviews
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3 Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
Detroit Wing Company - Eastpointe
No Reviews
2500 E Beltline Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids