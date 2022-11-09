Bagger Dave's Tavern imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Bagger Dave's Tavern Cascade Twp

796 Reviews

$$

2817 Kraft Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Burger
Great American Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger

Shareables

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese

$12.50

Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.

Santa Fe Nachos

$11.95

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips

Tavern-Style Pizza

Pizza

$12.95

12" Tavern-Style Thin Crust Pizza. Spice things up with our signature Hot Oil!

Burgers & Sandwiches

A-1 Crunch

$14.95

A-1 Sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with House-Made onion straws and Garlic Aioli, grilled sesame brioche bun.

Bacon BBQ

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Black Bean Veggie

$13.95

Vegan Chipotle black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.

Create Your Own Burger

$13.50

Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.

Crispy Cheese Bacon

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.

Train Wreck Burger

$14.95

Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.

Great American Cheeseburger

$12.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.

Santa Fe Chipotle Turkey

$13.95

Two all-natural turkey patties, pepper jack, coleslaw, tomato, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.

The B.O.M.

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato, onion topped with our Bacon Onion Marmalade, grilled brioche bun.

The Blues Burger

$13.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.

Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.

California BLT

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of sourdough or marble rye bread.

Crazy Train Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.

Fried Atlantic Haddock

$13.50

Atlantic Haddock, house-made Garlic Aioli, coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, toasted brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled premium Sy Ginsberg Pastrami sliced in-house, Railhouse Thousand Island, swiss cheese, spicy pickles, coleslaw, Garlic Aioli, grilled marble rye bread.

Greens

Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, red onion, Italian dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Simple Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries with cajun seasoning

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries

House-Made Coleslaw

$3.95

House-made coleslaw

Natural-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut, sweet potato fries

Onion Rings

$5.50

Thick-cut, sweet yellow onion rings. Light, crisp and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$7.50

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Seasonal Soup Cup

$5.50

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl

$7.50

Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.

Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup

$5.50

Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.

Tavern Favorites

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.95

Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Served with a drink

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Dessert

Shake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Kids Shake

$3.45

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Float

$4.95

ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE

Beverages

Water

water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Black Cherry Cream

$3.49

Coffee

$2.09

Coke

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.09

Decaf Coffee

$2.09

Diet Coke

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Cream

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.09

Peach Iced Tea

$3.29

Peach Lemonade

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Shakes

Shake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Kids Shakes

Kids Shake

$3.45

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Floats

Float

$4.95

ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

Location

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Directions

Gallery
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bliss & Vinegar - Forest Hills
orange star4.4 • 168
888 Forest Hill Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Schnitz Ada Grill
orange star4.6 • 854
597 Ada Drive SE Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Terra GR
orange star4.5 • 365
1429 Lake Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Big Fish Wings & Things - 817 FRANKLIN SE
orange starNo Reviews
817 FRANKLIN SE GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507
View restaurantnext
Royals
orange star4.6 • 641
701 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
orange star4.3 • 595
6209 Division Ave S Grand Rapids, MI 49548
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston