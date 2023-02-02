Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar

5301 Northland Dr NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

NA Bev

Water

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Mellow Yellow

$3.29

Pibb

$3.29

Lemon-Ade

$3.29

Rootbeer

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Choc Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf

$2.79

Club Soda

$3.29

Cranberry

$4.00

G-Fruit

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.29

Milk

$4.00

Oj

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Power-Ade

$3.29

Red Bull

$4.25

Shareables

Refill Tortilla Chip

Brisket Fries

$14.99

Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

Burnt Ends

$15.99

Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chips & Queso

$8.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Elote Dip

$9.99

Fresh Pickle Chips

$7.99

Pork Rolls

$12.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Taquitos

$12.99

Xtreme Nachos

$14.99

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$9.99

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

24 Traditional Wings

$34.99

50 Traditional Wings

$68.99

6 Boneless

$9.99

12 Boneless

$18.99

24 Boneless

$34.99

50 Boneless

$68.99

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

12 Smoked Wings

$18.99

24 Smoked Wings

$34.99

50 Smoked Wings

$68.99

Soups & Salads

Chicken Chop Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Southwest Salad

$14.99

LRG House Salad

$9.99

LRG Chicken Caesar

$12.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

White Chicken Chili

$5.99+

Burgers

Score Burger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$14.99

Hot Totty Burger

$14.99

Rodeo BBQ Burger

$14.99

Hangover Burger

$14.99

Bourbon Burger

$14.99

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Build Your Own Custom Burger

Smoked BBQ

1/2 Baby Back Ribs BBQ Dinner

$19.99

Baby Back Ribs BBQ Dinner

$29.99

Beef Brisket BBQ Dinner

$19.99

Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Two Meat Combo

$19.99

Three Meat Combo

$23.99

Handhelds

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99

Buffalo Wrap

$13.99

Fiesta Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Southwest Wrap

$13.99

The Stacker Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Pizza & Calzones

White Pizza

$14.99

BYO 10" Pizza

$10.99

Score Calzone

$15.99

BYO Calzone

$12.99

Works Pizza

$15.99

Entrees

Caribbean Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Hand Dipped Fish & Chips

$15.99

Tenderloin Medallions

$19.99

Wet Burrito

$15.99

Single Chicken Breast

$8.99

Sides

Steak Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Smokehouse Baked Beans

$2.99

2 Cornbread Muffins

$2.99

Side Pita

$2.99

Kids Applesauce

$1.99

Kids Go Gurt

$1.99

Kids Fruit Cup

$1.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.99

Apple Pie Skillet

$10.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Kids. Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chic Tender

$5.99

Kids Calzone

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Mac n Chese

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Fish Stix

$5.99

Kids Choc Sundae

$2.49

Kids Van Ice Cream

$1.79

KIDS DRINK REFILL

$1.29

Mocktails

Ocean Blue

$6.50

Gummy Bear Punch

$6.50

Bursting Lemonade

$5.00

Add On

Side of Ancho

$0.75

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese Dress

$0.75

Side of Celery

$0.75

Side of Chipolte Lime

$0.75

Side of Croutons

$0.75

Side of French

$0.75

Side of Guac

$1.99

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Horsey

$0.75

Side of Hot

$0.75

Side of Italian

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Marinara (4oz)

$0.75

Side of Mild

$0.75

Side of Queso (4oz)

$1.59

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Vinegerette

$0.75

Buffet

Dinner Buffet

Pizza Buffet

Shirts

Sunset T-Shirt GREY SMALL

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt GREY MED

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt GREY LAREGE

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt GREY XL

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt GREY XXL

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt PURPLE SMALL

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt PURPLE MED

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt PURPLE LARGE

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt PURPLE XL

$25.00

Sunset T-Shirt PURPLE XXL

$25.00

Hoodies

Score Hoddie SMALL

Score Hoddie MED

Score Hoddie LARGE

Score Hoddie XL

Score Hoddie XXL

Hats

Score Hat

Resevaton Fee

Reserve Fee $100

$100.00

Reserve Fee $150

$150.00

Buffet

Score Buffet

$17.99

Pizza Buffet

$13.99

Employees Uniform

Employee Hat

$10.00

Employee Shirt SMALL

$15.00

Employee Shirt MEDIUM

$15.00

Employee Shirt LARGE

$15.00

Employee Shirt XL

$15.00

Employee Shirt XXL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An amazing dining and drinking experience.

Website

Location

5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Directions

