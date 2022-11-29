Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Toki - Northland

review star

No reviews yet

5150 Northland DR NE

Suite E

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOB Reg
BYOB LG
BYOB Mini

FOOD

BYOB Reg

$14.75

BYOB LG

$17.75

BYOB Mini

$11.75

BYOB Junior (Age-1-12)

$7.75

Ahi Shoyu

$14.75

Ahi Shoyu LG

$17.75

Spicy Ahi

$14.75

Spicy Ahi LG

$17.75

Ora King Salmon Shoyu

$14.75

Salmon Shoyu LG

$17.75

Spicy Salmon

$14.75

Spicy Salmon LG

$17.75

Octopus

$14.75

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.75

Jumbo Shrimp LG

$17.75

Poke Toki Combo

$17.75

Chirashi Don

$18.75

Tuna Don

$14.75

Tuna Don LG

$17.75

Salmon Don

$14.75

Salmon Don LG

$17.75

Hwedupbap

$17.75

Spicy Pork-Dupbop

$14.75

Spicy Pork-Dupbop LG

$17.75

Green Bowl (Chef Choice)

$14.75

Mixed Fish Egg Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Sushi Cone 1pc

$4.50

Sushi Cone 2pc

$8.50

Sushi Cone 3pc

$12.50

SOUP AND SALAD

Miso Soup

$3.50

Miso soup with Tofu, Green Onions, and seaweed

Calamari Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

SIDE MERCHANDISE

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$7.50

Rosted Seaweed

$1.00

Pocky

$3.00

Quote "Good things are going to happen"

$1.00

Metallic fish with logo & quote

$1.75

DRINKS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fuze Rasberry tea

$2.50

Fuze Unsweet tea

$2.50

Lite Lemonade

$2.50

mellowyellow

$2.50

Bubble Tea

$5.25

Tea Bottle

$3.50

UCC Black Coffee

$3.50

Kona Coffee

$3.50

Jr. Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bai CoCofusion

$3.00Out of stock

CATERING

Catering Per Person

$13.00

Catering Package Per Person

$1.00

BYOB-Food

BYOB Junior

$7.75

BYOB Mini

$11.75

BYOB Regular

$14.75

BYOB Large

$17.75

Signature - Food

Ahi Tuna Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy

$14.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Ahi Tuna Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy

$17.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Salmon Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy

$14.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Samon Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy

$17.75

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Samon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Poke Toki Combo** make Sweet or Spicy

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Octopus, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch

Tuna-Don** Regular

$14.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna ++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Tuna-Don** Large

$17.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Salmon-Don**Regular

$14.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Salmon-Don**Large

$17.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Chirashi-Don**

$18.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Otcopus, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds

Hwe Dup-bap**

$17.75

Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Tamago, Crab sticks, Ahi Tuna,Salmon, Octopus, Sesame oil, Korean Sweet chili, Masago, Micro Greens, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds, Garlic crispy

Spicy-Pork Regular

$14.75

Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic

Spicy-Pork Large

$17.75

Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic

Side

Miso Soup

$3.50

Seaweed Salad on Side

$4.00

Calamari Salad on Side

$5.00

Rice on Side

$2.50

Drink & Deserts

Bottled Tea

$3.50

Aloha Juice

$3.50

Coffee Black

$3.50

KONA COFFEE

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Smart Water Lg

Smart Water Flavored

$3.00

Water Cup

$0.25

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

BOBA Tea

$5.25

Pockey Sticks

$3.00

Roasted Seaweed

$2.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.50

Other

Sticker -

$1.00

Sticker - Metallic Fish with Logo

$1.75

Sushi Cones

Sushi Cone 1

$4.50

Sushi Cone 2

$8.50

Sushi Cone 3

$12.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5150 Northland DR NE, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Directions

Gallery
Poke Toki image
Poke Toki image
Poke Toki image

