Two Scotts Barbecue

778 Reviews

$$

536 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

1/2# Burnt Ends
1/2 # Pulled Pork
Pimento Mac & Cheese

Combo Meals

1/2# Pulled Pork-Combo

1/2# Pulled Pork-Combo

$13.00

1/2# slow smoked pulled pork served with Two Scott's Pickles.

1/2# Pulled Chicken-Combo

1/2# Pulled Chicken-Combo

$13.00

1/2# slow smoked pulled chicken thighs served with Two Scott's Pickles.

1/2# Sliced Brisket-Combo

1/2# Sliced Brisket-Combo

$17.00

1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with Two Scott's Pickles.

1/2# Sausage-Combo

1/2# Sausage-Combo

$14.00

1/2# smoked Sobie Meats Parkside Kielbasa served with Two Scott's Pickles.

1/2# Burnt Ends-Combo

1/2# Burnt Ends-Combo

$18.00

1/2# of delicious brisket morsels tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, sent directly from Heaven. Served with Two Scott's Pickles.

1/2# Rib Tips-Combo

$13.00Out of stock

1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with Two Scott's Pickles.

Smoked Wings (pound)-Combo

Smoked Wings (pound)-Combo

$16.00

Smoked and fried jumbo chicken wings tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce and special rub. Served by the 1/2 pound with Two Scott's Pickles.

1/2# St. Louis Spare Ribs-Combo

1/2# St. Louis Spare Ribs-Combo

$15.00

St. Louis spare ribs, dry rubbed, smoked over apple wood. Served with Two Scott's Pickles.

Pulled Pork Sandwich-Combo

Pulled Pork Sandwich-Combo

$13.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder on a brioche bun topped with slaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich-Combo

Pulled Chicken Sandwich-Combo

$13.00

Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw

Sliced Brisket Sandwich-Combo

Sliced Brisket Sandwich-Combo

$17.00

Slow smoked Angus beef brisket, sliced thick, on sliced bread topped with slaw Try with the Dog Sauce!

Parkside-Combo

Parkside-Combo

$16.00

Smoked sausage on a hoagie roll, with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Sloppy Scott-Combo

Sloppy Scott-Combo

$19.00

Burnt ends with sauteed onions and coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Reuben-Combo

Reuben-Combo

$19.00

Smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, caraway sauerkraut, and thousand island on rye bread.

French Canadian Dip-Combo

French Canadian Dip-Combo

$19.00

Smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauteed onions and peppers on an italian loaf, with au jus for dipping

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder on a brioche bun topped with slaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Slow smoked Angus beef brisket, sliced thick, on sliced bread topped with slaw Try with the Dog Sauce!

Parkside

Parkside

$12.00

Smoked sausage on a hoagie roll, with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Sloppy Scott

Sloppy Scott

$15.00

Burnt ends with sauteed onions and coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, caraway sauerkraut, and thousand island on rye bread.

French Canadian Dip

French Canadian Dip

$15.00

Smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, sauteed onions and peppers on an italian loaf, with au jus for dipping

Pork Taco Special

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled pork tacos with corn, red peppers, Pickled red onions and house made smoked salsa on white corn tortillas

Just Meat

Served with Scott's Pickles and slice of bread (upon request)
1/2 # Pulled Pork

1/2 # Pulled Pork

$9.00

1/2# slow smoked pulled pork served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

1/2# Pulled Chicken

1/2# Pulled Chicken

$9.00

1/2# slow smoked pulled chicken thighs served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

1/2# Sliced Brisket

1/2# Sliced Brisket

$13.00Out of stock

1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

1/2# Sausage

1/2# Sausage

$10.00

1/2# smoked Sobie Meats Parkside Kielbasa served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

1/2# Burnt Ends

1/2# Burnt Ends

$14.00

1/2# of delicious brisket morsels tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, sent directly from Heaven. Served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

1/2# Rib Tips

$9.00Out of stock

1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

Smoked Wings (pound)

Smoked Wings (pound)

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked and fried jumbo chicken wings tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce and special rub. Served by the 1/2 pound with Two Scotts' Pickles.

1/2# St. Louis Spare Ribs

1/2# St. Louis Spare Ribs

$11.00Out of stock

St. Louis spare ribs, dry rubbed, smoked over apple wood. Served with Two Scotts' Pickles.

Sides

Pimento Mac & Cheese

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Made with house made pimento cheese.

Smoked Beans

Smoked Beans

$4.50+

Baked beans with house smoked bacon, cooked low and slow.

Mustard Potato Salad

Mustard Potato Salad

$4.00+

Homemade potato salad. Enough said

Smoked 'Shrooms

Smoked ‘Shrooms

$4.00+

Cremini & button mushrooms tossed in our Butt Rub and smoked.

Sweet & Tangy Slaw

Sweet & Tangy Slaw

$3.50+

Half creamy, half vinegary. It's juuuust right!

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$5.00+Out of stock

Tender pieces of lightly smoked brisket, and a healthy amount of spice make this a perfect winter warmer. Try it with our corn muffins!

White Chicken Chili

White Chicken Chili

$5.00+
Brown Butter Cornbread

Brown Butter Cornbread

$2.50

Sweet corn bread, baked daily, enhanced with brown butter.

Homemade Tater Tots

Homemade Tater Tots

$3.00

Made from scratch! Slightly salty, slightly spicy. Fan favorite! V, GF *fried in oil that has also fried chicken*

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.50+

Collard greens braised with smoked ham hocks

Pickles!

$3.00+

House made bread and butter pickles

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50
Brown Butter Rice Krispies

Brown Butter Rice Krispies

$3.00

The secret is the brown butter

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Blue Bunny ice cream pressed between two chocolate chunk cookies

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.75

Coke is a carbonated soft drink manufactured by The Coca-Cola Company.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke, Coca-Cola light or Light Taste Coca-Cola is a sugar-free and no-calorie soft drink produced and distributed by The Coca-Cola Company

Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.75

The soft drink was the idea of Mark Stevens, who foresaw the potential based on market research which indicated that, worldwide, orange was the third best selling soft drink flavor.

Sprite

Sprite

$1.75

[Sprite] was first developed in West Germany in 1959 as Fanta Klare Zitrone ("Clear Lemon Fanta") and was introduced in the United States under the current brand name Sprite in 1961 as a competitor to 7 Up. Source: Wikipedia

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

"Dr Pepper is a unique blend of natural and artificial flavors; it does not contain prune juice."

Water

Water

$1.75

Water is an inorganic, transparent, tasteless, odorless, and nearly colorless chemical substance, which is the main constituent of Earth's hydrosphere and the fluids of all known living organisms.

Draft Root Beer

Draft Root Beer

$3.00

Northwoods Soda Company Wild Bill's Root Beer.

Draft Cream Soda

Draft Cream Soda

$3.00

Assorted Northwoods Cream Sodas and occasionally: Hartmann Ginger Beer.

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

12 oz Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Refill 12 oz Sauce Bottle

$3.00

8oz Pimento Cheese

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

TWO SCOTTS BARBECUE offers authentic barbecue, smoked in-house daily with homemade sides and sauces. Featuring draft root beer and weekly specials!

Website

Location

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Directions

