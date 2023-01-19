Linear Restaurant imageView gallery

Linear Restaurant - Ghost Kitchen To Go

988 Reviews

$$

1001 Monroe NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

Fjord Salmon
Cacio e Pepe
Beets Three Ways

Dinner

Toasted Focaccia Bread

$6.00

daily compound butter

Extra Chef Bread

$3.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

parmesan, red onion, soft boiled egg, romaine, focaccia croutons, house made caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

shaved carrot, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, mixed greens, focaccia croutons, shallot vinaigrette

Cantaloupe & Whole Grain Salad

$14.00

pancetta chip, goat cheese, espuma, asparagus, red onion, cherry tomato, blood orange vinaigrette

Spinach Coconut Salad

$14.00

papaya, cucumber, spiced macadamia nuts, puffed rice, honey mascarpone, white balsamic

Sesame Ginger Salad

$14.00

avocado, pickled daikon radish, snap peas, red cabbage, lotus root, carrots, sesame seeds

Vegetable Samosas

$11.00

potato, spinach, peas, cilantro, mint raita

Sweet Potato & Walnut Tostada

$14.00

jicama, apple, purple cabbage, coconut lime crema, sauce roja

Crudité Plate

$14.00

array of farm fresh vegetables, green goddess, purple cabbage hummus

Ginger-Miso Pork Meatballs

$12.00

green onion, cucumber, sesame seed

Beets Three Ways

$11.00

pickled golden beets, shaved candy striped beets, red beet goat cheese purée, serrano oil, baguette, smoked walnuts

Charred Octopus

$17.00

pear, black bean purée, arugula, fennel, radish

Cheese Board App

$12.00

artisan cheeses, baguette, crackers, pickled vegetables, grain mustard, preserves

Shrimp & Mussel Pasta

$28.00

squid ink tagliatelle, fennel-tomato sauce, grilled baguette

Maitake Mushroom Pavé

$23.00

beluga lentils, watermelon radish, asparagus, cippolini onion, celeriac, vegan demi glace, sun-dried tomato dust

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$29.00

mango relish, purple cabbage, rainbow swiss chard, corn grits, champagne coulis

Duck Breast

$31.00

quinoa, summer squash, sugar snap peas, braised pearl onions, demi glace, pea purée

Jerk Chicken

$27.00

dirty rice, bacon, black beans, corn, pineapple red pepper salsa

Roasted Pork Belly

$27.00

endive, medjool dates, cumin carrot, bok choy, farro, kimchi chimichurri

Fjord Salmon

$29.00

herb roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans, beech mushrooms, lemon butter

Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

black pepper and cheese pasta, parmesan reggiano, pecorino locatelli, confit egg, focaccia

Wagyu Flank Steak

$32.00

delft blue cheese, carrot, zucchini, fingerling potato, glacé

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Cake

$8.00

pineapple, date caramel, black rum créme anglaise

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

balsamic black pepper, chevre custard, lemon almond tuile

Chocolate Dome

$8.00

coconut lime curd, macadamia dust, blood orange, fresh berries

House Made Ice Cream

$3.00

Canned Cocktails

Black Manhattan

Black Manhattan

$8.00

Rye whiskey, amaro lucano, angostura bitters, orange bitters, cherry

Basil Gin Smash

Basil Gin Smash

$8.00

Cucumber infused gin, fresh muddled basil leaves, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda

Takeout Beverages

Aqua Terra Handmade Kombucha

Aqua Terra Handmade Kombucha

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender Bites

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Radiator noodles, sharp cheddar, grand cru gruyere, applewood smoked cheddar

Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$5.00

All beef hotdog wrapped in crescent dough and sliced. Choice of sliced apples or carrots.

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Grilled brioche and cheddar cheese.

Kids House Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrot, tomato, croutons, Italian dressing

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Modern American restaurant with river front dining.

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

