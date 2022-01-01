City Built Brewing

- Home
197 Reviews
$$
820 Monroe Ave NW
Ste 155
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Popular Items
Light
Marzanna 32oz Crowler
100% German Malt, Hops & Yeast • Bready, Toasty & Malty • Full Body • Lightly Hopped • 5.9%
16oz Can Prague Underground
Pilsner means “from Pilsen” in Czech. Our Saaz hopped pilsner gives it a slight herbal spicy note followed with a floral aroma. 5.0%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Prague Underground
Pilsner means “from Pilsen” in Czech. Our Saaz hopped pilsner gives it a slight herbal spicy note followed with a floral aroma. 5.0%
16oz Can Alemania
Mexican Lager - Extremely Easy Drinking & Remarkably Refreshing - Slightly Toasted Malt Character with a Slightly Fruity Finish- 5.3%
4-Pk 16oz Can Alemania
Mexican Lager - Extremely Easy Drinking & Remarkably Refreshing - Slightly Toasted Malt Character with a Slightly Fruity Finish- 5.3%
Hop Forward
My Rye'd Or Die 32oz Crowler
Bright & Semi Sweet Flavor on the Front • Fruity Aroma on the Nose • Compliments the Eldorado & Sabro Hops • Spice from the Rye • Dry Finish • 6.7%
16oz Can Baby Nelson
Session IPA • Brewed In Celebration Of Nelson Lynch, The Newest Member Of The City Built Family • All Nelson Sauvin Hops • Whirlpool Hopping of 6lbs 13ozs Matching Baby Nelson's Birth Weight • Full Tropical Flavors & White-Wine Notes • 4.99%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Baby Nelson
Session IPA • Brewed In Celebration Of Nelson Lynch, The Newest Member Of The City Built Family • All Nelson Sauvin Hops • Whirlpool Hopping of 6lbs 13ozs Matching Baby Nelson's Birth Weight • Full Tropical Flavors & White-Wine Notes • 4.99%
16oz Can Hopper OG
DDH Session IPA • Easy Drinker with Full Flavor • Bright Citrus Nose • Soft Hoppy Mouth Feel with a Clean Finish • 4.5%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Hopper OG
DDH Session IPA • Easy Drinker with Full Flavor • Bright Citrus Nose • Soft Hoppy Mouth Feel with a Clean Finish • 4.5%
16oz Can Werewolves of Michigan
West Coast IPA • Collab with Founders • Mosaic, Hydra, & Crystal Hops • Crisp • Peachy • Dank Aroma • 6.9%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Werewolves of Michigan
West Coast IPA • Collab with Founders • Mosaic, Hydra, & Crystal Hops • Crisp • Peachy • Dank Aroma • 6.9%
Hazy Shade of Autumn 32oz Crowler
Double Dry Hopped • The Danker English Cousin of Hooligans • British V Yeast Provides Herbal Notes to this Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA • 6.2%
Harvest Lager 32oz Crowler
Wet Hopped Lager • Wet Hopped With 100 Pounds Of The Freshest, Flyest, Dopest & Dankest Michigan Hops • Hop Head Farms - Hickory Corners, MI • Fresh, Crisp, Pineappley & Sprucelike • 7.2%
16oz Can Fifth Street Hooligans TO GO
Double Dry Hopped Hazy Pale with Citra, Eldorado, Callista, Sabro & Befuddlement Hops. 5.9%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Fifth Street Hooligans Hooligan
Double Dry Hopped Hazy Pale with Citra, Eldorado, Callista, Sabro & Befuddlement Hops. 5.9%
Dark
Milk Stache 32oz Crowler
Milk Stout • Rich & Creamy • A Well Balanced Stout With Chocolate & Roasted Notes • Lactose Sugars • Milk Stache Guaranteed • Go On..Take A Sip.. • 6.3%
Boardwalk Porter 32oz Crowler
Classic American Porter • Chocolate On The Nose • Attenuated Body With A Suave Departure • Drinks Lighter Than The ABV • 6.4%
Lechedor 32oz Crowler
Steve Morren's Pro-Am Homebrew Recipe • A Classic & Delicious Milk Stout • A Smooth Blend of Chocolate, Vanilla & 25 Gallons Of Housemade Dulce De Leche Prepared By Our Very Own Sweet K In The City Built Kitchen.
3 Hour Stout 32oz Crowler
Thick & Viscus • Large & Rotund • Smooth as Velvet • Notes of Caramel & Coffee • 10.5%
Platform 5 1/4 Crowler
A Classic Fall English Brown Ale • Nutty & Toasty • It'll Take Your Taste Buds for a Ride on the Hogwarts Express • 5.25%
Wheat
Fruited
16oz Can Cyber Punk
Mango Fruited Gummy Bear Sour • Dehydrated & Juiced Mango & Passion Fruit • Gummy Bears • Lactose • Tart & Creamy • Gummy Bears Playfully Dance in Your Mouth • 6%
4-Pk 16oz cans Cyber Punk
Mango Fruited Gummy Bear Sour • Dehydrated & Juiced Mango & Passion Fruit • Gummy Bears • Lactose • Tart & Creamy • Gummy Bears Playfully Dance in Your Mouth
16oz Can Monroe Weisse
Kettle Sour • Spring crusher • Passion Fruit, Guava, Mango, & Grapefruit juice combine for the perfect citric bite that melds great with the sour base • 3.9%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Monroe Weisse
Kettle Sour • Spring crusher • Passion Fruit, Guava, Mango, & Grapefruit juice combine for the perfect citric bite that melds great with the sour base • 3.9%
Mango Monroe Weisse 32oz Crowler
Kettle Sour • Summer Crusher • Mango Monroe Weisse Variant • Citric Bite • 3.1%
16oz Can Childish Obsession
Crown Series • Push-Up Sour • Tremendously Tangerined • The Mind Conjures Mango, Tang, Vitamin C & A Hot Summer Glass of Sunny D • Madagascar Vanilla Beans • Lactose • 6%
4-Pk 16oz Cans Childish Obsession
Crown Series • Push-Up Sour • Tremendously Tangerined • The Mind Conjures Mango, Tang, Vitamin C & A Hot Summer Glass of Sunny D • Madagascar Vanilla Beans • Lactose • 6%
16oz Can Prana
Only for those like pina coladas & getting caught in the rain • Massive amounts of Coconut & Pineapple • Tart & creamy • 6%
4-Pk 16oz Can Prana
Only for those like pina coladas & getting caught in the rain • Massive amounts of Coconut & Pineapple • Tart & creamy • 6%
Ciders
Wine
Digestif
Brix Soda
Juice Box
Appetizers Picadera
Shrimp & Sausage`
Sauteed Shrimp • Colin's Andoille • Creole Tomato Sauce • Sofrito • Parmesan Cheese Crisp • Tostones • Add Mussels for $6 • GFO
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips • Mild Child, Medium or Hot A.F. • VT • VG • GF
Beer Cheese
Warm Beer Cheese • Spokes (Wheat Duros) • Tortilla Chips • VT
Bori Balls!
Traditional Puerto Rican Rice Croquettas (with Bacon & Spiced Beef) • Sofrito Cream
Yuca Fries
Hand Cut Cassava Root • Garlic, Onion & Rosemary • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
Tostones
Fried & Smashed Green Plantains • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF
Ground Beef Pastelillos
Puerto Rican Pasties Stuffed with Spiced Ground Beef • Mayu Collazo
Soup, Salad, & Sides
Fresh-Ass Salad FULL
Pineapple Avocado Vinaigrette • Cabbage • Romaine • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Onion • Black Beans • Corn • Carrot • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • VT • GF
Fresh-Ass Salad HALF
Pineapple Avocado Vinaigrette • Cabbage • Romaine • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Onion • Black Beans • Corn • Carrot • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • VT • GF
White Chicken Chili CUP
Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion
White Chicken Chili BOWL
Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion
Soup of the Day CUP
Soup of the Day BOWL
Soup & Salad Combo
Choice of White Chicken Chili or Soup of the Day • Fresh-Ass Salad • Perfect for Lunch!
Puerto Rican Rice
Red Rice • Pigeon Peas • Bacon • GF
Entrees
Pot Roast
Beef Braised in Sofrito • Sweet Potato Puree • Yuca Fries • Pan Sauce • Cilantro • No Modifications • GFO • $25
Carne Guisada
Braised Beef • Carrots • Potatoes • Grilled Corn Cob • Cilantro • White Rice • No Modifications • GFO • $20
Seafood Stew
Shrimp • Mussels • Peppers • Onions • Grilled Corn Cob • Cilantro • GFO • $18
Tacos
Single Taco
Pick any single Taco!
Mix 2 Tacos
Mix & Match 2 Tacos
Mix 3 Tacos
Mix & Match Any 3 Tacos. Meals of Three or More Come With a Side of Chips & Salsa!
Mix 4 Tacos
Mix & Match 4 Tacos. Meals of Three or More Come With a Side of Chips & Salsa!
Pork Taco Meal
Smoked & Braised Pork Shoulder • Sofrito • Apple & Onion Chutney • Queso Fresco • Pickled Mustard Seeds • Cilantro • GFO
Chicken Taco Meal
Chicken Tinga • Roasted Sweet Potatoes • Blueberry BBQ Sauce • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO
Shrimp Taco Meal
Grilled Creole Shrimp • Maque Choux • Remoulade • Cilantro • GFO
Black Bean "Pork" Meal
Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Pickled Cabbage • Smoked Black Bean Puree • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO
Black Bean "Chicken" Meal
Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Esquite • Guajillo Salsa • Serrano Crema • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO
La Familia
Your Choice of 16oz of a Single Protein OR 8oz of Two Proteins • Chicken or Pork paired with Roasted Sweet Potatoes or Apple & Onion Chutney, Respectively • Puerto Rican Rice • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • 8oz Salsa • 12 Shells • Feeds 4
Kids
A La Carta
Salsa & Sauces
Mild Salsa 2oz
Medium Salsa 2oz
Hot A.F. Salsa 2oz
Guajillo Salsa 2oz
Fresh-Ass Dressing 2oz
Mayu Collazo 2oz
Serrano Crema 2oz
Sofrito Cream 2oz
Smoked Black Bean Puree 2oz
Tomato Serrano Jam 2oz
Mild Salsa Cup 8oz
Mild Salsa Bowl 16oz
Medium Salsa 8oz
Medium Salsa 16oz
Hot A.F. Salsa 8oz
Hot A.F. Salsa 16oz
Clothes
Hats
Other
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
820 Monroe Ave NW, Ste 155, Grand Rapids, MI 49503