Brewpubs & Breweries
Latin American

City Built Brewing

197 Reviews

$$

820 Monroe Ave NW

Ste 155

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mix 3 Tacos
Single Taco
Bori Balls!

Light

Marzanna 32oz Crowler

Marzanna 32oz Crowler

$12.00

100% German Malt, Hops & Yeast • Bready, Toasty & Malty • Full Body • Lightly Hopped • 5.9%

16oz Can Prague Underground

16oz Can Prague Underground

$3.75

Pilsner means “from Pilsen” in Czech. Our Saaz hopped pilsner gives it a slight herbal spicy note followed with a floral aroma. 5.0%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Prague Underground

4-Pk 16oz Cans Prague Underground

$12.00

Pilsner means “from Pilsen” in Czech. Our Saaz hopped pilsner gives it a slight herbal spicy note followed with a floral aroma. 5.0%

16oz Can Alemania

16oz Can Alemania

$3.25

Mexican Lager - Extremely Easy Drinking & Remarkably Refreshing - Slightly Toasted Malt Character with a Slightly Fruity Finish- 5.3%

4-Pk 16oz Can Alemania

4-Pk 16oz Can Alemania

$12.00

Mexican Lager - Extremely Easy Drinking & Remarkably Refreshing - Slightly Toasted Malt Character with a Slightly Fruity Finish- 5.3%

Hop Forward

Session IPA • Brewed In Celebration Of Nelson Lynch, The Newest Member Of The City Built Family • All Nelson Sauvin Hops • Whirlpool Hopping of 6lbs 13ozs Matching Baby Nelson's Birth Weight • Full Tropical Flavors & White-Wine Notes • 4.99%
My Rye'd Or Die 32oz Crowler

My Rye'd Or Die 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Bright & Semi Sweet Flavor on the Front • Fruity Aroma on the Nose • Compliments the Eldorado & Sabro Hops • Spice from the Rye • Dry Finish • 6.7%

16oz Can Baby Nelson

16oz Can Baby Nelson

$5.25

Session IPA • Brewed In Celebration Of Nelson Lynch, The Newest Member Of The City Built Family • All Nelson Sauvin Hops • Whirlpool Hopping of 6lbs 13ozs Matching Baby Nelson's Birth Weight • Full Tropical Flavors & White-Wine Notes • 4.99%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Baby Nelson

4-Pk 16oz Cans Baby Nelson

$18.00

Session IPA • Brewed In Celebration Of Nelson Lynch, The Newest Member Of The City Built Family • All Nelson Sauvin Hops • Whirlpool Hopping of 6lbs 13ozs Matching Baby Nelson's Birth Weight • Full Tropical Flavors & White-Wine Notes • 4.99%

16oz Can Hopper OG

16oz Can Hopper OG

$5.25

DDH Session IPA • Easy Drinker with Full Flavor • Bright Citrus Nose • Soft Hoppy Mouth Feel with a Clean Finish • 4.5%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Hopper OG

4-Pk 16oz Cans Hopper OG

$18.00

DDH Session IPA • Easy Drinker with Full Flavor • Bright Citrus Nose • Soft Hoppy Mouth Feel with a Clean Finish • 4.5%

16oz Can Werewolves of Michigan

16oz Can Werewolves of Michigan

$5.00

West Coast IPA • Collab with Founders • Mosaic, Hydra, & Crystal Hops • Crisp • Peachy • Dank Aroma • 6.9%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Werewolves of Michigan

4-Pk 16oz Cans Werewolves of Michigan

$17.00

West Coast IPA • Collab with Founders • Mosaic, Hydra, & Crystal Hops • Crisp • Peachy • Dank Aroma • 6.9%

Hazy Shade of Autumn 32oz Crowler

Hazy Shade of Autumn 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Double Dry Hopped • The Danker English Cousin of Hooligans • British V Yeast Provides Herbal Notes to this Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA • 6.2%

Harvest Lager 32oz Crowler

Harvest Lager 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Wet Hopped Lager • Wet Hopped With 100 Pounds Of The Freshest, Flyest, Dopest & Dankest Michigan Hops • Hop Head Farms - Hickory Corners, MI • Fresh, Crisp, Pineappley & Sprucelike • 7.2%

16oz Can Fifth Street Hooligans TO GO

16oz Can Fifth Street Hooligans TO GO

$5.25

Double Dry Hopped Hazy Pale with Citra, Eldorado, Callista, Sabro & Befuddlement Hops. 5.9%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Fifth Street Hooligans Hooligan

4-Pk 16oz Cans Fifth Street Hooligans Hooligan

$18.00

Double Dry Hopped Hazy Pale with Citra, Eldorado, Callista, Sabro & Befuddlement Hops. 5.9%

Dark

Milk Stache 32oz Crowler

Milk Stache 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Milk Stout • Rich & Creamy • A Well Balanced Stout With Chocolate & Roasted Notes • Lactose Sugars • Milk Stache Guaranteed • Go On..Take A Sip.. • 6.3%

Boardwalk Porter 32oz Crowler

Boardwalk Porter 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Classic American Porter • Chocolate On The Nose • Attenuated Body With A Suave Departure • Drinks Lighter Than The ABV • 6.4%

Lechedor 32oz Crowler

Lechedor 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Steve Morren's Pro-Am Homebrew Recipe • A Classic & Delicious Milk Stout • A Smooth Blend of Chocolate, Vanilla & 25 Gallons Of Housemade Dulce De Leche Prepared By Our Very Own Sweet K In The City Built Kitchen.

3 Hour Stout 32oz Crowler

3 Hour Stout 32oz Crowler

$20.00

Thick & Viscus • Large & Rotund • Smooth as Velvet • Notes of Caramel & Coffee • 10.5%

Platform 5 1/4 Crowler

Platform 5 1/4 Crowler

$11.00

A Classic Fall English Brown Ale • Nutty & Toasty • It'll Take Your Taste Buds for a Ride on the Hogwarts Express • 5.25%

Wheat

16oz Can Bob Dobalina

16oz Can Bob Dobalina

$4.50

Senseless Wheat Beer with Passionfruit. 5.3%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Bob Dobalina

4-Pk 16oz Cans Bob Dobalina

$15.00

Senseless Wheat Beer with Passionfruit. 5.3%

Fruited

16oz Can Cyber Punk

16oz Can Cyber Punk

$5.75

Mango Fruited Gummy Bear Sour • Dehydrated & Juiced Mango & Passion Fruit • Gummy Bears • Lactose • Tart & Creamy • Gummy Bears Playfully Dance in Your Mouth • 6%

4-Pk 16oz cans Cyber Punk

4-Pk 16oz cans Cyber Punk

$20.00

Mango Fruited Gummy Bear Sour • Dehydrated & Juiced Mango & Passion Fruit • Gummy Bears • Lactose • Tart & Creamy • Gummy Bears Playfully Dance in Your Mouth

16oz Can Monroe Weisse

16oz Can Monroe Weisse

$4.00

Kettle Sour • Spring crusher • Passion Fruit, Guava, Mango, & Grapefruit juice combine for the perfect citric bite that melds great with the sour base • 3.9%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Monroe Weisse

4-Pk 16oz Cans Monroe Weisse

$13.00

Kettle Sour • Spring crusher • Passion Fruit, Guava, Mango, & Grapefruit juice combine for the perfect citric bite that melds great with the sour base • 3.9%

Mango Monroe Weisse 32oz Crowler

Mango Monroe Weisse 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Kettle Sour • Summer Crusher • Mango Monroe Weisse Variant • Citric Bite • 3.1%

16oz Can Childish Obsession

16oz Can Childish Obsession

$5.75

Crown Series • Push-Up Sour • Tremendously Tangerined • The Mind Conjures Mango, Tang, Vitamin C & A Hot Summer Glass of Sunny D • Madagascar Vanilla Beans • Lactose • 6%

4-Pk 16oz Cans Childish Obsession

4-Pk 16oz Cans Childish Obsession

$20.00

Crown Series • Push-Up Sour • Tremendously Tangerined • The Mind Conjures Mango, Tang, Vitamin C & A Hot Summer Glass of Sunny D • Madagascar Vanilla Beans • Lactose • 6%

16oz Can Prana

16oz Can Prana

$7.25

Only for those like pina coladas & getting caught in the rain • Massive amounts of Coconut & Pineapple • Tart & creamy • 6%

4-Pk 16oz Can Prana

4-Pk 16oz Can Prana

$24.00

Only for those like pina coladas & getting caught in the rain • Massive amounts of Coconut & Pineapple • Tart & creamy • 6%

Ciders

Dry Cider 32oz Crowler

Dry Cider 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Dry • Fresh & Bright • 6.9%

Blueberry Lemonade Cider 32oz Crowler

Blueberry Lemonade Cider 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Blueberry • Lemonade • Effervescent • 4%

Meads

Bee Krunk 32oz Crowler

Bee Krunk 32oz Crowler

$18.00Out of stock

Draft Mead • Pineapple & Banana • 68%

Wine

Pinot Grigio 32oz Crowler

Pinot Grigio 32oz Crowler

$25.00

Crisp & Clean • Notes of Apple & Peach • Pow • 12%

Michigan Bordeaux 32oz Crowler

Michigan Bordeaux 32oz Crowler

$25.00

Big, Soft & Red • Fruit Balanced with Dryness • This Wine Eats Tacos for Breakfast • 12%

Digestif

Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.
Underberg

Underberg

$3.50

Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.

Brix Soda

Cola Crowler

Cola Crowler

$5.00

Brix Cola

Diet Crowler

Diet Crowler

$5.00

Brix Diet Cola

Orange Cream Crowler

Orange Cream Crowler

$5.00

Brix Orange Cream

Ginger Beer Crowler

Ginger Beer Crowler

$5.00

Brix Ginger Beer

Root Beer Crowler

Root Beer Crowler

$5.00

Brix Root Beer

Sparkling Lemonade Crowler

Sparkling Lemonade Crowler

$5.00

Brix Sparkling Lemonade

Juice Box

Apple

Juice Box

$1.50

Apple

Kombucha

Reputation Kombucha 32oz Crowler

Reputation Kombucha 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Ask about our rotating flavors!

Chef Specials

Blackened Salmon & Grits

Blackened Salmon & Grits

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Creole Salmon • Crispy Brussels Sprouts • Parmesan Grits • Candied Pecans • Lobster Gravy • GF

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$25.00

Beef Braised in Sofrito • Sweet Potato Puree • Yuca Fries • Pan Sauce • Cilantro • No Modifications • GFO • $25

Appetizers Picadera

Shrimp & Sausage`

Shrimp & Sausage`

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp • Colin's Andoille • Creole Tomato Sauce • Sofrito • Parmesan Cheese Crisp • Tostones • Add Mussels for $6 • GFO

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Tortilla Chips • Mild Child, Medium or Hot A.F. • VT • VG • GF

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$11.00

Warm Beer Cheese • Spokes (Wheat Duros) • Tortilla Chips • VT

Bori Balls!

Bori Balls!

$10.00

Traditional Puerto Rican Rice Croquettas (with Bacon & Spiced Beef) • Sofrito Cream

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$7.00+

Hand Cut Cassava Root • Garlic, Onion & Rosemary • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF

Tostones

Tostones

$4.00+

Fried & Smashed Green Plantains • Mayu Collazo • VT • GF

Ground Beef Pastelillos

Ground Beef Pastelillos

$10.00

Puerto Rican Pasties Stuffed with Spiced Ground Beef • Mayu Collazo

Soup, Salad, & Sides

Fresh-Ass Salad FULL

Fresh-Ass Salad FULL

$12.00

Pineapple Avocado Vinaigrette • Cabbage • Romaine • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Onion • Black Beans • Corn • Carrot • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • VT • GF

Fresh-Ass Salad HALF

Fresh-Ass Salad HALF

$6.00

Pineapple Avocado Vinaigrette • Cabbage • Romaine • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Onion • Black Beans • Corn • Carrot • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • VT • GF

White Chicken Chili CUP

White Chicken Chili CUP

$4.00

Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion

White Chicken Chili BOWL

White Chicken Chili BOWL

$7.00

Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion

Soup of the Day CUP

$6.00

Soup of the Day BOWL

$11.00
Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Choice of White Chicken Chili or Soup of the Day • Fresh-Ass Salad • Perfect for Lunch!

Puerto Rican Rice

Puerto Rican Rice

$5.00

Red Rice • Pigeon Peas • Bacon • GF

Entrees

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$25.00

Beef Braised in Sofrito • Sweet Potato Puree • Yuca Fries • Pan Sauce • Cilantro • No Modifications • GFO • $25

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$20.00

Braised Beef • Carrots • Potatoes • Grilled Corn Cob • Cilantro • White Rice • No Modifications • GFO • $20

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$18.00

Shrimp • Mussels • Peppers • Onions • Grilled Corn Cob • Cilantro • GFO • $18

Tacos

Single Taco

Pick any single Taco!

Mix 2 Tacos

Mix 2 Tacos

Mix & Match 2 Tacos

Mix 3 Tacos

Mix 3 Tacos

Mix & Match Any 3 Tacos. Meals of Three or More Come With a Side of Chips & Salsa!

Mix 4 Tacos

Mix 4 Tacos

Mix & Match 4 Tacos. Meals of Three or More Come With a Side of Chips & Salsa!

Pork Taco Meal

Pork Taco Meal

$15.00

Smoked & Braised Pork Shoulder • Sofrito • Apple & Onion Chutney • Queso Fresco • Pickled Mustard Seeds • Cilantro • GFO

Chicken Taco Meal

Chicken Taco Meal

$15.00

Chicken Tinga • Roasted Sweet Potatoes • Blueberry BBQ Sauce • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO

Shrimp Taco Meal

Shrimp Taco Meal

$14.00

Grilled Creole Shrimp • Maque Choux • Remoulade • Cilantro • GFO

Black Bean "Pork" Meal

Black Bean "Pork" Meal

$12.00

Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Pickled Cabbage • Smoked Black Bean Puree • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO

Black Bean "Chicken" Meal

$12.00

Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Esquite • Guajillo Salsa • Serrano Crema • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO

La Familia

$60.00

Your Choice of 16oz of a Single Protein OR 8oz of Two Proteins • Chicken or Pork paired with Roasted Sweet Potatoes or Apple & Onion Chutney, Respectively • Puerto Rican Rice • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • 8oz Salsa • 12 Shells • Feeds 4

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken, Pork, or Cheese • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$8.00

Pork, Chicken, or Ground Beef • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Home Made & Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggs • Get Some Son

A La Carta

Just the Chips

Just the Chips

$1.00

Add a side of chips

A la Carte Spokes

A la Carte Spokes

$4.00
Tortillas

Tortillas

$1.50

Add tortillas on the side

A la Carte Fritters

A la Carte Fritters

$2.00
A la Carte Chicken

A la Carte Chicken

$5.00

A la Carte Chicken Tinga

A la Carte Lechon

A la Carte Lechon

$5.00
A la Carte Shrimp

A la Carte Shrimp

$5.00
A la Carte Fresh Veggies

A la Carte Fresh Veggies

$3.00
A la Carte Fruit Cup

A la Carte Fruit Cup

$3.00

Salsa & Sauces

Mild Salsa 2oz

Mild Salsa 2oz

$0.75
Medium Salsa 2oz

Medium Salsa 2oz

$0.75
Hot A.F. Salsa 2oz

Hot A.F. Salsa 2oz

$0.75
Guajillo Salsa 2oz

Guajillo Salsa 2oz

$0.75
Fresh-Ass Dressing 2oz

Fresh-Ass Dressing 2oz

$0.50
Mayu Collazo 2oz

Mayu Collazo 2oz

$0.50
Serrano Crema 2oz

Serrano Crema 2oz

$0.75
Sofrito Cream 2oz

Sofrito Cream 2oz

$0.75
Smoked Black Bean Puree 2oz

Smoked Black Bean Puree 2oz

$0.50
Tomato Serrano Jam 2oz

Tomato Serrano Jam 2oz

$0.75
Mild Salsa Cup 8oz

Mild Salsa Cup 8oz

$6.00
Mild Salsa Bowl 16oz

Mild Salsa Bowl 16oz

$12.00
Medium Salsa 8oz

Medium Salsa 8oz

$6.00
Medium Salsa 16oz

Medium Salsa 16oz

$12.00
Hot A.F. Salsa 8oz

Hot A.F. Salsa 8oz

$6.00
Hot A.F. Salsa 16oz

Hot A.F. Salsa 16oz

$12.00

Clothes

Blue Zip Up Hoodie

Blue Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

*SALE!*

Black Logo Tee

Black Logo Tee

$15.00

*SALE*

CB/BC Tee

CB/BC Tee

$17.00

*SALE*

Pink & Teal Tee

Pink & Teal Tee

$17.00

*SALE*

Holiday Sweater

Holiday Sweater

$60.00
Strange & Familiar Zip Up

Strange & Familiar Zip Up

$55.00
Motown Hoodie

Motown Hoodie

$55.00
Li Grand Zombi V-Neck

Li Grand Zombi V-Neck

$15.00
Li Grand Zombi Unisex

Li Grand Zombi Unisex

$25.00
Aztec Death Whistle Tee

Aztec Death Whistle Tee

$18.00

Hats

Black Knit Beanie with Pom Pom

Black Knit Beanie with Pom Pom

$25.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$15.00
Zombi Hat Black/Grey

Zombi Hat Black/Grey

$29.00
Zombi Hat Brown Suede

Zombi Hat Brown Suede

$29.00
Run Club Hat

Run Club Hat

$25.00

Other

Sticker - Li Grand Zombi

Sticker - Li Grand Zombi

$1.89
Sticker- Krewe de Rex

Sticker- Krewe de Rex

$1.89
Sticker- Double Fifth Street Hooligans

Sticker- Double Fifth Street Hooligans

$1.89
Sticker- Round Black

Sticker- Round Black

$0.94
Tag a Brew (LG)

Tag a Brew (LG)

$7.00
Tag a Brew (SM)

Tag a Brew (SM)

$4.00

Glass

Willi-Becher Pint Glass w Logo

Willi-Becher Pint Glass w Logo

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

820 Monroe Ave NW, Ste 155, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
City Built Brewing Company image
City Built Brewing Company image

Map
