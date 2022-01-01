Brewpubs & Breweries
One Eyed Pete's
4 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
One Eyed Pete's serves authentic BBQ. Everything from smoked meats to fresh homemade sides like smoked veggies, elite, and mac and cheese.
Location
1275 W Randall St., Coopersville, MI 49404
Gallery
