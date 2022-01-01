Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

One Eyed Pete's

4 Reviews

1275 W Randall St.

Coopersville, MI 49404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Burger
Brisket Burrito
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Shareables

Help support 92 for 22 by purchasing a delicious cinnamon and sugar pretzel served with homemade icing. All proceeds will be given to 92 for 22 organization.
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Seasoned fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli, House Smoked Bacon, Green Onion, House Queso

1/2 BBQ Nachos

1/2 BBQ Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, or BBQ Baked Beans

Full BBQ Nachos

Full BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, or BBQ Baked Beans

Queso & Chips

$6.00

Queso w/Seasoned Tortilla Chips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Smoked, Fried, Seasoned and served “naked” with choice of two BBQ sauces Make it a basket (fries and slaw) for $15.00

Soft Pretzel w/ Queso & Stout Mustard

$10.00
Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00

House guacamole w/seasoned tortilla chips.

Smoked White Fish Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked White Fish, Bacon, Charred Poblano, Dried Cherries, Lime

One Eyed Sobie Beer Sausage

$10.00

1/2 lb. of our signature One Eyed Sobie Beer Sausage cut into 8 pieces and served w/ two dipping sauces. Make it a basket (fries and slaw) for $12.00

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

12" flour tortilla, dipped in birria consume and fried on the griddle w/ birria beef and queso quesadilla cheese. It is served with a cup of birria consume with chopped onions and cilantro.

Greens

Mixed Greens, Tortilla Strips, Charred Corn, Veggie Beans, Pickled Red Onion, Carolina BBQ Sauce Vinaigrette Add Chicken or Pork for 2.00

BBQ Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tortilla Strips, Smoked Cheddar, Charred Corn, Navy Beans, Carolina BBQ Sauce Vinaigrette. Add Chicken or Pork $2.00 Make it a wrap $1.00

Blue & Apple Salad

$12.00

Greens, Julienned Apples, Blue Cheese, Dried Cherries, Toasted Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette (add chicken or pork for $2.00)

Sandwiches

The Burger

The Burger

$13.00

Smash burger w/ blend of Chuck, Sirloin, and Brisket, Smoked Gouda, Pete's Burger Sauce, House Pickles, Potato Bun. Two patties) $13.00 Three patties) $15.00 Add Bacon $1.50 Served with a side of French fries.

Bacon & Blue Burger

$15.00

Smash burger w/ blend of Chuck, Sirloin, and Brisket, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Onion Jam, Potato Bun. Two patties) $15.00 Three patties) $17.00 Served with a side of French fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Caramelized Onion Marmalade, House Slaw, Choice of BBQ sauce, Potato Bun Served with a side of French fries.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Caramelized Onion Marmalade, House Slaw, Choice of BBQ sauce, Potato Bun Served with a side of French fries.

Veggie BBQ Wrap

$12.00

Smoked vegetables, BBQ sauce, vinegar slaw.. Served with a side of French fries.

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$14.00

Brisket Burnt Ends BBQ Burrito. Inside this tasty burrito we’ve got smoked & chopped brisket, navy beans, roasted corn, poblano peppers, smoked cheddar, garlic aioli, Pete's BBQ sauce, and tortilla strips. We plate it up on top of a bed of our seasoned french fries.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken tenders served with fries

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids portion of mac and cheese plain

Kids Pork Sandwich

$8.00

2 mini pulled pork sliders with BBQ sauce and fries

Kids Burger

$8.00

One patty with American cheese and fries

Sides

House Slaw

$3.00+

Charred Green Onion, Granny Smith Apple, Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Pasta Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Elote

$4.00+

Charred Corn, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cotija, House BBQ Seasoning, Lime

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Cavatappi noodles and our house made cheese sauce w/ a panko and pulverized goldfish topping.

BBQ Pit Beans

$4.00+

Smoked Seasonal Veggies

$4.00+

Pulled Chicken

$7.00+

Pulled Pork

$7.00+

Small side Guac

$4.00

3.25oz side of Guacamole

Small queso and chips

$3.00

Small Side Of Queso

$4.00

Sauces

Pete's BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Vinegar Based Carolina

$0.25

Alabama White

$0.25

Stout Mustard BBQ

$0.25

Pete's Hot Sauce

$0.25

Pete's Ranch

$0.50

Gasser Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Ketchup

$0.25

Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Birra Dip

$2.00

Garlic Aioli

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Pumpkin Roll

$7.00

Specials

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon wrapped and smoked meatloaf stuffed with smoked veggies and smoked cheddar cheese. Served with slaw and choice of one small side.

BBQ Dinner Plate

BBQ Plate - 1 Meat

$13.00

BBQ Plate - 2 Meats

$15.00

BBQ Plate - 3 Meats

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

One Eyed Pete's serves authentic BBQ. Everything from smoked meats to fresh homemade sides like smoked veggies, elite, and mac and cheese.

Website

Location

1275 W Randall St., Coopersville, MI 49404

Directions

Gallery
One Eyed Pete's image
One Eyed Pete's image

Similar restaurants in your area

City Built Brewing
orange star4.0 • 197
820 Monroe Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
2619 84th Street Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
Newaygo Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 473
19 State Rd Newaygo, MI 49337
View restaurantnext
Saugatuck Brewing Company Grand Rapids - 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Plainfield Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Burzurk Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
1442 Washington Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Elk Brewing
orange star4.3 • 421
700 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coopersville

Champs Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 586
287 Main St Coopersville, MI 49404
View restaurantnext
Coopersville Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 134
1275 W Randall St. Coopersville, MI 49404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coopersville
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston