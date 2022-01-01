Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Thornapple Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

6262 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Jane
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Cubano

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fry Appetizer

$6.00

Hummus

$10.00

Pita refill

$2.50

Pork Belly Nuggets

$12.00Out of stock

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$12.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Sticky Ribs

$13.00

Sweet Fry Appetizer

$7.00

Desserts

Hazelnut Bites

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Scoop Ice Cream & Chocolate Sauce

$3.50

Kids Only Menu

Kids Chicken Strip/Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese/Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Burger/fries

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger/fries

$6.00

Pizza Menu

3 Little Pigs

$19.00

All American BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

Caprese

$18.00

Cubano

$19.00

Granny Goat

$21.00

Hawaiian

$19.50

Hipster

$19.50

Krab Rangoon

$19.00

Pizza of the Week

$19.00

Plain Jane

$14.00

The Ghost

$16.00

The Vegan

$17.00

Traverse City

$21.00

Sandwiches, Wraps & Dishes

Crispy Chicken

$14.00
Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Pesto Classic

$16.00

Southwest Crunch Wrap

$13.00
Whiskey Bbq Sandwich

Whiskey Bbq Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ pork with coleslaw and haystack onions on a brioche bun. Kettle chips on the side. Optional fries are shown.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Small Plates & Entrees

Chicken Strips & Fries (4)

$11.00

Chicken Strips & Fries (6)

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Crock

$7.00

Mac & Cheese w/ BBQ pork

$9.00

Mac & Cheese w/ Pesto

$9.00

Wings

$15.00

Stuffed Cheese Bread

$13.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad (dinner)

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$7.00

House Chili 6oz

$4.00

House Chili 12oz

$6.00

Soup 6oz

$4.00

Soup 12oz

$6.00

Specials

Chilli

$5.00

Hand Sani

2.5 oz

$1.99

4.5 oz

$3.49

5 Gal

$110.00

15 gal

$300.00

1 gal

$24.99

Gallon & Dispenser

$39.00

Dispener

$24.00

Canning Services

Canning Services

$3,000.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery, distillery, thin-crust pizza with spent grain, salads, and more! Great atmosphere. Outdoor patio is dog-friendly.

Location

6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Directions

Gallery
Thornapple Brewing Co image
Thornapple Brewing Co image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Built Brewing
orange star4.0 • 197
820 Monroe Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
2619 84th Street Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
Saugatuck Brewing Company Grand Rapids - 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Plainfield Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Brass Ring Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 78
2404 Eastern Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49507
View restaurantnext
Elk Brewing
orange star4.3 • 421
700 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston