Brewpubs & Breweries
Thornapple Brewing Co
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brewery, distillery, thin-crust pizza with spent grain, salads, and more! Great atmosphere. Outdoor patio is dog-friendly.
Location
6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saugatuck Brewing Company Grand Rapids - 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE
No Reviews
1504 Plainfield Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids