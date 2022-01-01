Pretzels in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pretzels

Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Pretzel Stick
|$2.00
Bavarian soft pretzel sourced from Nantucket Bakery.

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Pretzel Bites n' Beer
|$7.99
Enjoy the delicious combination of pretzel bites dipped in our amazing beer cheese.
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Big Pretzel
|$17.00
Sides of smoked gouda cheese sauce, brown mustard and cinnamon butter (V)

Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Soft Pretzels
|$7.00
Three oven baked, buttered and salted pretzel sticks. Served with beer cheese and Awater Dirty Blonde mustard
Thornapple Brewing Co
6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$12.00

Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese
|$10.50
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Hooked Pretzel
|$13.95
Huge Warm Barvarian Pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with Queso cheese sauce and spicy mustard.