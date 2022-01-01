Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pretzels

Pretzel Stick* image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Stick$2.00
Bavarian soft pretzel sourced from Nantucket Bakery.
More about Brewery Vivant
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites n' Beer$7.99
Enjoy the delicious combination of pretzel bites dipped in our amazing beer cheese.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Pretzel$17.00
Sides of smoked gouda cheese sauce, brown mustard and cinnamon butter (V)
More about Social House
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzels$7.00
Three oven baked, buttered and salted pretzel sticks. Served with beer cheese and Awater Dirty Blonde mustard
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
Thornapple Brewing Co image

 

Thornapple Brewing Co

6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$12.00
More about Thornapple Brewing Co
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Stix$6.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese$10.50
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Grand Woods Lounge image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hooked Pretzel$13.95
Huge Warm Barvarian Pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with Queso cheese sauce and spicy mustard.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company

