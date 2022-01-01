Grits in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grits
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Mushroom Grits
|$15.00
wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, pickled red onion (gf/v)
|Grits (gf/v)
|$4.00
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Smoked Gouda Grits
Traditional slow cooked grits with smoked Gouda.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Wild caught gulf shrimp, smoked gouda grits, and bourbon chipotle cream.
|Shrimp & Grits Entree
|$23.00
House Specialty! Wild caught gulf shrimp, Geechie Boy smoked Gouda grits & bourbon chipotle cream.