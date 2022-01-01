Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grits

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Grits$15.00
wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, pickled red onion (gf/v)
Grits (gf/v)$4.00
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Grits
Traditional slow cooked grits with smoked Gouda.
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Wild caught gulf shrimp, smoked gouda grits, and bourbon chipotle cream.
Shrimp & Grits Entree$23.00
House Specialty! Wild caught gulf shrimp, Geechie Boy smoked Gouda grits & bourbon chipotle cream.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Proscuitto and Grits$16.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

