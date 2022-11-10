Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen - Gaslight Village

415 Reviews

$$

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120

East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Order Again

Popular Items

Carolina Shrimp Platter
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
Hushpuppies

Oysters

Fresh, grilled, or fried
1/2 Dozen Grilled or Fried Oysters

1/2 Dozen Grilled or Fried Oysters

$21.00

Half dozen grilled or fried oysters. Choose up to 3 sauces.

1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters

1/2 Dozen Fresh Oysters

$21.00

Half dozen fresh Blue Point oysters on the half shell, over ice with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.

Starters

BBQ Pork Slider

$8.00

Carolina Gold BBQ Pork and spicy slaw on a slider bun.

Biscuit Basket

$8.00

Four chicken fat biscuits, served with honey butter and red pepper jelly.

Blackened Catfish Fingers

$8.00

Blackened catfish bites served with remoulade.

Buffalokra

$9.00

Fried Okra tossed in Louisiana Crystal Buffalo Sauce and served with a side of bleu cheese for dipping.

Burger Slider

$8.00

Hand pattied Michigan beef slider served with your choice of Pimento or American cheese.

Calamari

$13.00

Carolina Crab Cake

$17.00

Blue lump crab cake atop a bed of Geechie Boy farro salad and served with remoulade.

Catfish Slider

$8.00

Blackened Catfish, remoulade and lettuce on a slider bun.

Clam Strips

$8.00

Creole Clam Strip Basket served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.

Cornbread Basket

$8.00

4 pieces of cornbread. Served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.

Cowboy Caviar

$9.00

Black bean, corn salsa served with creole tortilla chips.

Crab Puppies

$10.00

Crab stuffed hushpuppies served with remoulade.

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Flash fried egg whites, piped with yolk and topped with red pepper jelly and chives

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$9.00

Buttermilk fried green tomatoes served with comeback sauce and roasted corn chow chow.

Pimento Fritters

Pimento Fritters

$9.00

Creamy fried pimento cheese, served with red pepper jelly.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp, smoked gouda grits, and bourbon chipotle cream.

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$12.00

French bread baked with shrimp salad, mozzarella, Parmesan-Reggiano, and drizzled with Old Bay oil.

Southern Poutine

$12.00

Cajun Parmesan fries, white cheese curds, smoked pork, gravy, and scallions.

Southern Wings

$12.00

Half dozen fried chicken wings tossed in your favorite southern sauce.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Chilled citrus marinated shrimp, jalapeno, onion, & bell peppers. Served with house creole tortilla chips.

Soups

Gumbo

$7.00+

Okra, chicken, andouille sausage, and Hoppin’ John.

She Crab Soup

$8.00+

Cream, sherry, blue lump crab and crab roe.

Salads

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Blacked Scottish Salmon, chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan-Reggiano and lemon.

Blue Crab Wedge

Blue Crab Wedge

$16.00

Blue Lump Crab, bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onion, boiled egg, fried capers & Louie dressing.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, croutons, tomato, cucumber, red onion & honey jalapeno dressing.

Chopped Pecan Salad

Chopped Pecan Salad

$18.00

Pecans, dried cranberries, apple, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomato and mixed greens. Dressing suggestion: Sorghum Mustard Vinaigrette.

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$12.00

Geechie Boy farro, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, egg, sweet peas, avocado and balsamic benne seed dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons and choice of dressing.

Large Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, Parmesan-Reggiano, and buttermilk Caesar dressing. Add your choice of protein!

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan-Reggiano.

Side House Salad

$5.00

small side salad with mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cucumber and choice of dressing.

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, syrup, praline butter, house blend of savory spices, whip cream, and choice of 1 side. Recommended side: Smoked Gouda Grits.

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$19.00

Buttermilk fried chicken on open faced biscuits, white cheddar cheese curds, sawmill sausage gravy, and scallions.

Crab Mac'N'Cheese

Crab Mac'N'Cheese

$20.00

Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.

Delta Catfish

$21.00

Blackened or Fried and served with you choice of two sides. Recommended sides: cream corn succotash and spicy slaw.

Frogmore Stew

Frogmore Stew

$24.00

A favorite Low Country boil! Wild caught gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, cob corn, red potato, onion, old bay, & garlic butter. Served with a side of cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.

Mitten Chicken & Dumplings

Mitten Chicken & Dumplings

$19.00

Free range chicken, celery, carrots, onion, sweet peas, chicken gravy, & house made biscuit dumplings.

Shrimp & Grits Entree

Shrimp & Grits Entree

$23.00

House Specialty! Wild caught gulf shrimp, Geechie Boy smoked Gouda grits & bourbon chipotle cream.

Shrimp Perloo

Shrimp Perloo

$19.00

Low Country Jambalaya with wild caught gulf shrimp, South Carolina red beans and rice, andouille sausage, celery and tomato.

Smothered Pork Tenderloin

Smothered Pork Tenderloin

$21.00

Marinated pork tenderloin, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, & brown gravy. Served with cornbread and 1 side. Side suggestion: cream corn succotash.

Southern Pot Roast

$19.00

Braised beef with pan gravy over mashed potatoes, and served with cornbread.

Platters

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Platter

$23.00

Buttermilk fried Half Bird or Two Boneless Breasts served with a biscuit and your choice of two sides.

Carolina Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp prepared the way you like. Comes with choice of two sides and a biscuit.

Scottish Salmon Platter

$25.00

Scottish Salmon prepared blackened, grilled, or bourbon soy glazed. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a biscuit.

Fresh Catch Platter

$22.00

Call the restaurant to find out the Fresh Catch of the day! Comes with your choice of two sides and a biscuit.

Sides

2 Biscuits

$5.00

Two chicken fat biscuits served with honey butter and red pepper jelly.

2 Cornbread

$5.00

2 pieces of cornbread served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.

Collard Greens

$5.00

Slow cooked smoked turkey collard greens.

Cream Corn Succotash

$5.00

Roasted corn, zucchini, red peppers, Lima beans, onion and cream.

Creole Tortilla Chips

$2.00

House blend creole seasoned potato chips.

French Fries

$5.00

Hoppin' John

$5.00

Dirty rice and Sea Island red peas.

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Geechie Boy blend deep fried corn bread bites served with Sorghum Mustard.

Mac'N'Cheese

$5.00

Smoked Gouda and white cheddar blend.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$5.00

Fresh mashed with brown gravy.

Smoked Gouda Grits

$5.00

Traditional slow cooked grits with smoked Gouda.

Spicy Slaw

$2.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Please call the restaurant to find out the veggie of the day.

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Dessert

Cola Cake

Cola Cake

$8.00

Rich double chocolate cola cake.

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Grasshopper Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$11.00

Hand pattied Michigan beef with choice of cheese and 1 side.

Kid Chicken Bites

$11.00

Hand cut chicken breast, buttermilk battered and fried, comes with 1 side.

Kid Corn Dog

$11.00

All beef hot dog, hushpuppy battered and fried. Comes with 1 side.

Kid Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp, buttermilk battered and fried. Comes with 1 side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Simply made with American cheese and white bread. Comes with choice of 1 side.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Gouda and white cheddar Mac and Cheese. Comes with choice of 1 side.

Beverages

Soda, Iced Tea, and Kid’s Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid’s Fountain Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Shirly Temple

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Beer

Btl Bud Light

$4.00

Btl Budweiser

$4.00

Btl Busch NA

$4.00

Btl Coors Light

$4.00

Btl Corona Extra

$5.00

Btl Corona Light

$5.00

Btl Heineken

$5.00

Btl Labatt Blue

$5.00

Btl Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Btl Miller Lite

$4.00

Btl Modelo

$5.00

Btl O’douls

$4.00Out of stock

Btl Stella

$5.00

Btl Strongbow cider

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

The Long Drink

$6.00

N.A. The Haze

$5.00

N.A. Free Wave

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

Odd Side POG

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Wine

Enjoy a bottle of wine with your dinner! Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please have your I.D. out and ready at pick up.

BTL 1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel Zin

$33.00

BTL 8 Years in the Desert

$85.00

BTL Balletto Estate RR Pinot Noir

$85.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Catalpa Malbec

$44.00

BTL Chianti Rocca delle Macie

$44.00

BTL Cooper & Thief Bourbon Barrel Red

$87.00

BTL Double Lariat Cabernet

$56.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$44.00

BTL Fenders Blue Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL House Cabernet

$18.00

BTL House Merlot

$18.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$18.00

BTL Jacob's Creek Shiraz

$44.00

BTL Lake Girl Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Noster Inicial

$44.00

BTL Parducci Small Lot Merlot

$28.00

BTL Rodney Strong Symmetry Meritage

$85.00

BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$80.00

BTL Sebastiani Sonoma Merlot

$45.00

BTL St. Francis Old Vine Zinfandel

$45.00

BTL The Prisoner

$95.00

BTL Treasure Hunter Red

$46.00

BTL Trivento Reserve Malbec

$47.00

BTL True Grit Reserve Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Vigneto Dolce Sweet Red

$32.00

BTL RS Upshot Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Mumbo Jumbo Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Bonterra Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Angela Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Arca Nova Vihno Verde

$27.00

BTL Babich Headwaters Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling

$33.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Flowers Sonoma Chardonnay

$82.00

BTL Hanna RR Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL Infine 1939 Pingo Grigio

$48.00

BTL Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Louis Jadot Chablis

$87.00Out of stock

BTL Movendo Moscato

$27.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Paco and Lola Albarino

$44.00

BTL Picpoul de Pinet

$27.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer RR Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Stonestreet Sauv Blanc

$81.00

BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$33.00

BTL La Cala Vermentino

$36.00

BTL RS Upshot White Blend

$33.00

BTL Crucero Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL John's Bay Sauv Blanc

$28.00

BTL Proverb Rose

$32.00

BTL Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rose

$33.00

BTL Pasqua 11 Minutes Rose

$46.00

BTL Segura Viudas

$28.00

BTL Lunetta Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Honey Bubbles Sparkling Moscato

$35.00

BTL M Lawrence Sex Sparkling Rose

$38.00

BTL Mercat Cava Brut Nature

$42.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$95.00

Wycliff Sparkling Cava

$21.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern coastal fare with Michigan influences.

Website

Location

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

Gallery
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

Map
