Chocolate bars in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pecan Bar (Monthly Feature)$5.45
Toasty, salty, nutty, chocolatey and buttery. Need we say anything more?
Bliss & Vinegar image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bliss & Vinegar - Forest Hills

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cherry Energy Bar (GF)$1.99
Dates, oats, almonds, nuts, dried cherries, chocolate chips.
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pecan Bar (Monthly Feature)$5.45
Toasty, salty, nutty, chocolatey and buttery. Need we say anything more?
