Rib tips in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve rib tips
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Rib Tips
Ooooh Weeee!!! You know that's hittin' right! Come on out and watch us grill outside on 28th St!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|1/2# Rib Tips
|$9.00
1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with Two Scotts' Pickles.
|Rib Tips
|$10.50
1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
|1/2# Rib Tips-Combo
|$13.00
1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with Two Scott's Pickles.