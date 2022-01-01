Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rib tips in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve rib tips

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Atlantic Fish Market

900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Rib Tips
Ooooh Weeee!!! You know that's hittin' right! Come on out and watch us grill outside on 28th St!
More about Atlantic Fish Market
Two Scotts Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2# Rib Tips$9.00
1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with Two Scotts' Pickles.
Rib Tips$10.50
1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with white bread and Scott's Pickles.
1/2# Rib Tips-Combo$13.00
1/2# slow smoked spare rib tips, tossed in Hot BBQ Sauce, served with Two Scott's Pickles.
More about Two Scotts Barbecue

