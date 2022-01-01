Turkey bacon in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Bacon Pesto Half
|$12.05
Turkey, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and pesto mayo
|Turkey Bacon Pesto Whole
|$14.75
Turkey, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and pesto mayo
|Turkey Bacon Pesto Combo
|$16.95
Turkey, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and pesto mayo. Choice of soup or salad.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Swiss*
|$11.99
Thinly sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, avocado, Lettuce and Salad Dressing.
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Bacon Pesto Half
|$12.05
Turkey, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and pesto mayo
|Turkey Bacon Pesto Whole
|$14.75
Turkey, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and pesto mayo
|Turkey Bacon Pesto Combo
|$16.95
Turkey, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and pesto mayo. Choice of soup or salad.