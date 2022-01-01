Drunken noodles in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Aroy Thai Restaurant
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker
|N6. Drunken Noodle
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles, eggs, green peppers, onions, bean sprouts, basil & bamboo.
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Drunken Noodle
|$15.00
wide rice noodles, thai basil, red pepper,
yellow onion, green onion, carrot, garlic
confit, peanut, rooster sauce, lime
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Drunken Noodle Stir Fry
|$18.00
Little Bangkok
850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|SP11. DRUNKEN NOODLE
WIDE RICE NOODLE | EGG | BROCCOLI | CARROT | PEA POD | RED BELL PEPPER | GREEN ONION | BASIL | TANGY BROWN SAUCE
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood
|Drunken Noodles (GF) 🌶️ *TO-GO*
|$13.00
Rice noodles, Drunken sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, bock choi. Add Pork, chicken or beef $3