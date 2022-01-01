Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Aroy Thai Restaurant image

 

Aroy Thai Restaurant

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
N6. Drunken Noodle$12.00
Wide rice noodles, eggs, green peppers, onions, bean sprouts, basil & bamboo.
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodle$15.00
wide rice noodles, thai basil, red pepper,
yellow onion, green onion, carrot, garlic
confit, peanut, rooster sauce, lime
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodle Stir Fry$18.00
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Little Bangkok image

 

Little Bangkok

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
SP11. DRUNKEN NOODLE
WIDE RICE NOODLE | EGG | BROCCOLI | CARROT | PEA POD | RED BELL PEPPER | GREEN ONION | BASIL | TANGY BROWN SAUCE
More about Little Bangkok
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodles (GF) 🌶️ *TO-GO*$13.00
Rice noodles, Drunken sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, red onion, bock choi. Add Pork, chicken or beef $3
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
Drunken Noodles image

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles$24.00
black garlic marinated chicken thigh, seasonal vegetables, rice noodles, peanut sauce
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway

