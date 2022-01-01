Grand Rapids sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Grand Rapids

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cranberry Almond Scone$3.59
A Wealthy Street Bakery Fan Favorite!
Light, fluffy and loaded with cranberries and slivered almonds
Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$8.95
Our delicious ham and cheese croissant loaded with delicate baked eggs, tender ham and sharp white cheddar
(Served while supplies last)
Cream Cheese Danish$4.15
All-butter danish with house-made cream cheese filling
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Brewery Vivant image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frites*$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
Vivant Burger*$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
Duck Nachos*$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about Brewery Vivant
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese$12.59
Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese$10.99
Whole #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese$11.09
More about Boardwalk Subs
Gita Pita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gita Pita

2 Jefferson Ave SE,, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (2367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pita Falafel$8.99
Baklava 3 Pack$4.99
Falafel$10.99
More about Gita Pita
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole #3 Ham & Cheese$9.49
Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey Prostitini & Cheese$12.09
Half #10 Turkey & Cheese$7.29
More about Boardwalk Subs
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bellclaire$5.50
Egg, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese (recommended on a Plain Bagel)
Manhattan$7.00
Stacked Ham, Cheddar and Chive Cream Cheese on an Onion Bagel (or your favorite bagel).
Baker's Dozen$18.00
Guarantee your flavor choices are in stock by ordering before 10am the day before.
We understand that the current menu will only let you select one of each flavor. Until we have it fixed please include your flavor choices in the special instructions box. Thank you for understanding.
More about Bagel Kitchen

