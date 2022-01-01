Grand Rapids sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Grand Rapids
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cranberry Almond Scone
|$3.59
A Wealthy Street Bakery Fan Favorite!
Light, fluffy and loaded with cranberries and slivered almonds
|Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant
|$8.95
Our delicious ham and cheese croissant loaded with delicate baked eggs, tender ham and sharp white cheddar
(Served while supplies last)
|Cream Cheese Danish
|$4.15
All-butter danish with house-made cream cheese filling
More about Brewery Vivant
FRENCH FRIES
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Frites*
|$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
|Vivant Burger*
|$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
|Duck Nachos*
|$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about Boardwalk Subs
Boardwalk Subs
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese
|$12.59
|Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese
|$10.99
|Whole #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese
|$11.09
More about Gita Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gita Pita
2 Jefferson Ave SE,, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pita Falafel
|$8.99
|Baklava 3 Pack
|$4.99
|Falafel
|$10.99
More about Boardwalk Subs
Boardwalk Subs
4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale
|Popular items
|Whole #3 Ham & Cheese
|$9.49
|Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey Prostitini & Cheese
|$12.09
|Half #10 Turkey & Cheese
|$7.29
More about Bagel Kitchen
Bagel Kitchen
2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Bellclaire
|$5.50
Egg, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese (recommended on a Plain Bagel)
|Manhattan
|$7.00
Stacked Ham, Cheddar and Chive Cream Cheese on an Onion Bagel (or your favorite bagel).
|Baker's Dozen
|$18.00
Guarantee your flavor choices are in stock by ordering before 10am the day before.
We understand that the current menu will only let you select one of each flavor. Until we have it fixed please include your flavor choices in the special instructions box. Thank you for understanding.