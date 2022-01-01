Grand Rapids Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Grand Rapids

MeXo image

 

MeXo

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Oscar's Baja Tacos$18.00
Cuitlacoche Tamal Stack$24.00
K-Chicken Flautas$8.00
More about MeXo
Tacos El Cuñado image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos El Cuñado

2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 3.4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tostada #6$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
Raquelita Special #1$9.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas
Tacos$2.99
More about Tacos El Cuñado
Donkey Taqueria image

GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Papas Verde$4.00
idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*
Chips & Guac$9.50
corn tortilla chips & house guacamole
Gringo$4.00
seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla
More about Donkey Taqueria
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas De Came o Pollo$15.99
Steak & Cheese Burrito$12.99
Chorizo Con Queso$8.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

449 Bridge Street, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston