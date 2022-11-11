Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1409 60th st SE

Kentwood, MI 49508

Order Again

Popular Items

Wet Burrito Grande
Tacos de Carne Azada O Pollo
Build Your Own Combo

Fresh Soups & Salads

Chicken & Rice Soup

$4.99

Red Pozole

$5.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Texas Taco Salad

$16.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajitas De Came o Pollo

$15.99

Texas Fajitas

$18.99

Fajitas Fundidas

$18.99

Fajitas De Mar

$19.99

Fajitas de Camaron

$17.99

Veggie Selections

Fajitas De Verduras

$12.99

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Enchilada

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Spinach Chimichangas

$13.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.99

Sharables

Pancho Platter

$12.99

Empanadas

$11.99

Guacamole Dip

$8.99

Cheese Dip

$6.99

Ground Beef & Cheese

$8.99

Chorizo Con Queso

$8.99

Cabana Tres Amigos Dip

$12.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Salsas

Cabana's Hot Reaper

$2.99

Cancun

$2.99

Cozumel

$2.99

Diabla

$2.99

Ranchera

$2.99

Mexican

$2.99

Red Tomatillo

$2.99

Green Tomatillo

$2.99

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Nachos Al Carbon

$17.99

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

Nachos Jalisco

$13.99

Fresh Taste Old Mexico

Pollo Pablano

$13.99

Acapulco

$14.99

Chicken & Rice

$12.99

Mar y Tierra

$18.99

Gorditas

$13.99

Flautas

$12.99

Chile Rellenos

$11.99

Chimichangas

$13.99

Carnitas

$15.99

Guisado Guajillo

$12.99

Calabazitas

$12.99

Steak Or Chicken Milanesa

$12.99

Carne Azada

$14.99

Alambre

$12.99

Chuletas

$14.99

Sabana Blanca

$14.99

Grande Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.99

Quesadilla & Enchiladas

Quesadillas De Fajitas

$14.99

Quesadillas Grande

$12.99

Quesadilla Gringa

$12.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

Enchiladas Cabana

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Rancheras Cinco

$13.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.99

Tacos

Tacos de Pescado

$15.99

Street Tacos

$12.99

Veggie Tacos

$11.99

Tacos de Camarones

$14.99

Sweet Habanero Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.99

Tacos de Carne Azada O Pollo

$11.99

Ceviche Tacos

$10.99

Time For Burrito

Burrito Maxicano

$12.99

Burrito Roqueta

$13.99

Burrito Tipico

$12.99

Wet Burrito Grande

$10.99

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$12.99

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$13.99

Burrito Ranchero

$13.99

Seafood Burrito

$14.99

Built Your Own Combo

Build Your Own Combo

$11.99

Lunch Specials

L.Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

L.Quesadilla de Fajita

$9.99

L.Pollo ala Diabla

$9.99

Alambre

$9.99

Speedy Gonzales

$8.99

L.Juan's Special

$9.99

Burrito Verde

$9.99

Burrito Diablo

$8.99

Lunch Quesadilla Gringa

$8.99

Lunch Quesadilla

$8.99

Lunch Burrito

$8.99

Lunch Enchilada

$8.99

Lunch Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid Corn Dog

$4.99

Kid Burrito

$4.99

Kid Tacos

$4.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Xango

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Flan

$3.99

Bunuelo

$3.99

Sweet Banana Chimi

$4.99

Side

Side/ Lettuce

$0.60

Side/ Avocado

$1.50

Side/ Cheese Dip

$1.99

Side/ Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Side/ Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Side/ Beans

$1.79

Side/ Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side/ Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

Side/ Pita Bread

$1.50

Side/ Rice

$1.79

Side/ Mix Veggies

$1.99

Side/ Sour Cream

$0.75

Side/ French Fries

$1.99

Side/ Jalapeños

$0.75

Side/ Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side/ Grill Onions

$1.99

Side/ Onion

$0.75

Side/ Cilantro

$0.75

Side/ Fried Jalapeno

$1.99

Side/ Black Beans

$1.79

Side/ Grilled Mushrooms

$1.99

Side/ Cheese Jalapeños

$1.99

Side/ Tomatoes

$0.75

Side/ Guacamole

$1.50

Side/ Brownie

$0.99

Side/ Smile Fries

$0.99

Side/ Fruit Cup

$0.99

Chips Togo

$2.99

Salsa 8 Oz

$1.99

Salsa 16 Oz

$2.99

s/ Lime

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Directions

Gallery
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

Map
