Mexican & Tex-Mex

MeXo

review star

No reviews yet

118 Fulton St E

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Order Again

Thanksgiving

12 to 14lb Guajillo Rubbed Mesquite Smoked Ferndale Market Free Range Turkey Mole Poblano Escabeche - Pickled Vegetables Esquites - Roasted Corn Dip Molcajete Salsa Tortilla Chips Chile Ancho Bacon Potatoes House-made Tortillas Pumpkin Empanadas

MeXo Inspired Thanksgiving Feast

$319.00

12 to 14lb Guajillo Rubbed Mesquite Smoked Turkey with Mole Poblano Escabeche - Pickled Vegetables Esquites - Roasted Corn Dip Molcajete Salsa Tortilla Chips Chile Ancho Bacon Potatoes House-made Tortillas Pumpkin Empanadas

Lucas & Lewellen Viognier

$22.00

Head High Pinot Noir

$24.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mexo Margarita

$10.00

Mexo Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Paloma Clasico

$10.00

Paloma Rojo

$11.00

Oaxacan Margarita

$11.00

Mexo Oaxacan Old Fashion

$13.00

Mayalen

$10.00

Prickly Pear

$11.00Out of stock

Poblano Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Oaxacan

$11.00

Cempasuchil

$12.00Out of stock

Paso Doble

$14.00Out of stock

Fiery Angel

$14.00Out of stock

Vampiro

$12.00

Frida

$12.00

Palenque Margarita

$20.00

Tamarindo

$12.00

El Beso de Catrina

$14.00

Draft Beer

Draft Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Draft Dos XX Amber

$6.00

Draft Dox XX Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Founder's All Day IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Modelo

$6.00

Draft Pacifico

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Oberon

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Horse Crooked Tree IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Mitten Triple Crown Brown

$6.00

Draft Ludington Bay RyFi

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Arbor Euchre Pils

$7.00

Altes

$7.00Out of stock

Tangerine

$7.00

Draft Saugatuck Oval Blond

$7.00Out of stock

Odd Side Bean Flicker

$7.00

Bottles

Bottle Corona

$5.00

Bottle Corona Light

$5.00

Bottle Modelo Negra

$5.00

Bottle Sol

$5.00

Bottle Victoria

$4.00

Bottle Bohemia

$5.00

Cans

Can Founders Unraveled

$5.00

Can Tecate

$4.00

Can Tecate Light

$4.00

Wine

Bay Bridge Cab

$7.00Out of stock

Bay Bridge Merlot

$7.00Out of stock

La Flor Cab Sav

$9.00Out of stock

Sangre De Toro Blend

$8.00

Amalaya Malbec

$10.00

Frida Kahlo Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Btl Bay Bridge Cab

$26.00

Btl Bay Bridge Merlot

$26.00

Btl La Flor Cab Sav

$33.00

Btl Sangre De Toro Blend

$29.00

Btl Marques de Grinon Blend

$55.00

Btl Torres Blend

$70.00

Btl Amalaya Malbec

$38.00

Bay Bridge Chard

$7.00Out of stock

Bay Bridge Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

Bay Bridge Moscato

$7.00Out of stock

Jardim Da Estrela

$7.00Out of stock

Ribeiro Santo

$9.00Out of stock

Aveleda Praia Vinho

$8.00Out of stock

Ziata Sav Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Casa Lapostolle Chardonnay

$10.00

Estreia Vino Verde

$8.00

Torres Vina Sol

$9.00

Btl Bay Bridge Chard

$26.00

Btl Bay Bridge Chardonnay

$26.00

Btl Bay Bridge Moscato

$26.00

Btl Jardim Da Estrela

$26.00

Btl Ribeiro Santo

$33.00

Btl Aveleda Praia Vinho

$29.00

Btl Ziata Sav Blanc

$33.00

Rose All Day

$9.00Out of stock

Infinie Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Los Dos Grenache

$8.00Out of stock

Candy Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Olivares Grenache

$9.00

Btl Rose All Day

$34.00

Btl Infinie Rose

$40.00

Btl Los Dos Grenache

$30.00

Btl Candy Rose

$37.00

Mawby

$8.00Out of stock

Miquel Pons Cava Brut

$7.00Out of stock

Maschio Sel Prosecco

$7.00Out of stock

Maschio Sparkling Rose

$7.00Out of stock

Arte Latino Cava Brut

$8.00

Btl Mawby

$32.00

Btl Miquel Pons Cava Brut

$26.00

Btl Maschio Sel Prosecco

$26.00

Btl Maschio Sparkling Rose

$26.00

Aret Latino Cava Brut Btl

$30.00

Soda/Water

Jarritas Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sangria Senorial

$3.00

Sangrito Cooler

$3.00

Tequila Free Mexo Margarita

$6.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.50

Verdito Cooler

$5.00

Pom Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Mt Dew Diet

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Specialty NA

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Kids Meals

K-Chicken Flautas

$8.00

K-Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

K-Pork Tostada

$8.00

K-Carne Asade Steak Gordita

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Prehispanic-influenced modern Mexican cuisine featuring Chef's authentic regional cuisine, craft margaritas, and extensive tequila and mezcal selections.

Location

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

MeXo image
MeXo image
MeXo image

