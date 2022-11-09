Mexican & Tex-Mex
MeXo
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Prehispanic-influenced modern Mexican cuisine featuring Chef's authentic regional cuisine, craft margaritas, and extensive tequila and mezcal selections.
118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
