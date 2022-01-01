Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's Sparta

Restaurant info

Don't miss them! TUESDAY - AMERICANO NIGHT Come try our tasty breaded cod and shrimp on Tuesdays from 4PM to 9PM. It's All U Can Eat Americano Night. WEDNESDAY NIGHT is $2.50 Margarita Nite! THURSDAY - ALL U CAN EAT TACOS! Available 4PM to 9PM on Thursdays

Website