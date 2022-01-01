Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's Sparta

review star

No reviews yet

148 E Division Street

Sparta, MI 49345

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips and salsa

$3.00

Guac w/ Chips

$7.49

Spicy Guac Dap

$2.49

Guac Dap

$2.29

Spicy Guac W/ Chips

$8.49

5 Chicken Strip

$8.99

Queso Dip

$7.49

Side Queso

$1.99

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chips & Cheese

$5.49

Beans & Cheese w/ Chips

$4.99

Nachos

J-Bombs

$7.00

Cheese Stix

$8.49

Potato Skins

$8.49

Cheezy Fries

$7.99

Ala Carte

Flauta

Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Bean & Cheese Taco

$3.00

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.00

Green Chili Enchilada

$3.29

Chalupa

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.00

Joe’s Taco

$3.00

Potato & Egg Taco

$3.00

Quesadilla

$3.19

Soft Shell Taco

$3.00

Tostada

Tostada w/Chicken

$3.19

mexican grill cheese

$1.99

Pork Taco

$3.00

Bacon & Egg Taco

$3.00

BLT Taco

$3.00

Joes Steak

$3.00

Joes Chicken

$3.00

Joes Pork

$3.00

Apple Pork ale cart

$3.00Out of stock

Breaded shrimp taco

$3.00Out of stock

Seafood enchiladas

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

PORK TAMALE

$2.75

APPLE TACO

$4.50

Pork Ench

$3.19

Cheese Enchilada

$2.39

Ground Beef Enchilada

$2.39

Chicken Enchilada

$2.69

Steak Enchilada

$2.79

Pork Enchilada

$2.59

Bean Enchilada

$2.39

Green Chicken Chili

$2.79

Americano

All u Can Eat Fish & Shrimp

$16.00

Breaded Shrimp

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Reorder Fish

Reorder Shrimp

Reorder Fries

Reorder hush puppies

Wing basket

$13.00

Burritos

Mini Wet

$10.49

Mini Chicken

$11.49

Mini Steak

$12.49

Mini Bean & Rice

$8.49

Mini Pork

$11.49

Mini All Meat

$10.49

Mini Jim’s

$11.49

Chimi meat

$10.49

LG Wet

$12.49

LG Chicken

$13.49

LG Steak

$14.49

LG Bean & Rice

$9.49

LG All-Meat

$12.49

Big Nasty

$17.49

LITTLE NASTY

$13.49

LG Jim's

$13.49

Chimi Chicken

$11.49

Lg Pork

$13.49

Chimi Steak

$13.49

Chimi Pork

$11.49

Mini Bean

$8.49

HH Meat And Bean

$7.99

HH Chicken

$8.99

HH Steak

$10.49

HH Pork

$10.49

HH Taco Meat

$8.99

HH Bean

$6.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Lg Chili

$12.49

Mini Chili

$10.49

Chimi Chili

$10.49

Lg Bean

$8.99

LG CHORIZO

$10.49

MINI CHORIZO

$9.49

Seafood Chimi

$13.99

CALIFORNIA CHIC

$11.00

CALIFORNIA STEAK

$13.00

CALIFORNIA PORK

$11.00

Mex Dinners

Benny’s Fajitas D

Chalupas D

Chicken Quesadillas D

$11.49

Downtown Combo D

Enchiladas D

Green Chili Chicken Enchilada D

$12.49

Fajitas D

Flautas D

Tostadas D

Steak Quesadillas D

$12.49

Apple pork taco D

$8.95

Pork Quesadillas D

$11.49

PORK TAMALE Dinner

$9.99

APPLE PORK TACOS

$8.00Out of stock

Dog House

Sparta’s Original Basket

$9.00

Sparta's Ala Cart

$3.00

Tijuana Chili Basket

$10.00

Tijuana Chili Ala Cart

$3.00

Plain Basket

$8.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

MJ’s Taco Stop

Bacon & Egg with Cheese TD

$8.49

Bean & Cheese TD

$8.49

Steak TD

$10.49

BLT Taco TD

$9.49

Chicken TD

$9.49

Chorizo & Egg w/ Cheese TD

$9.49

Joes Tacos TD

$9.49

Pork Tacos TD

$9.49

Potato & Egg w/ Cheese TD

$8.49

Hard Shell TD

$8.49

Soft Shell TD

$8.49

All Tacos

$10.00

wall tacos

$11.57

Reorder Wall Tacos

$0.89

CHORIZO TD

$9.49

Reorder All tacos

Reorder Beans and Rice

breaded shrimp TD

$9.49Out of stock

Apple Pork Taco TD

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos TD

$9.49

STREET TACOS

$10.49

tacos with your choice taco meat, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork top with cilantro and onions

Salad/Soup

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Taco Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.00

El Grande

Taco salad bowl

$1.50

APPLE PORK TACO

$3.00Out of stock

APPLE PORK TACO/CHPS SALSA

$8.00Out of stock

STREET CORN

$3.00Out of stock

CHIPS SALSA

$3.00Out of stock

POP

$1.00Out of stock

Cup Soup

$3.00

Sandwich

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Club Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Jim’s Burger

$12.00

Trini Burger

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Club Sandwhich

$10.00

Hamburger patty

$3.69

Avocado Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.35

Kids Chips and Cheese

$5.35

Kids Enchilada

$5.35

Kids Hot Dog

$5.35

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.35

Kids Burrito

$5.35

Kids French Fries

$1.49

Kids Rice

$1.49

KIds Bean

$1.49

Kids Rice & Beans

$3.00

Kids Hard Taco

$5.35

KIds Soft Taco

$5.35

Desserts

Buenos

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cherry Chimichanga

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Ice/ Beunos

$9.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$3.00

Fried/Cheesecake combo

$11.00

Sides

To Go chips salsa

$3.00

Pint Salsa

$4.29

Pt Pico

$5.29

Pint Hot Salsa

$5.29

2oz Mild Salsa

$0.39

4 OZ MILD SALSA

$0.99

2oz Hot Salsa

$0.49

4 OZ HOT SALSA

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.79

SALSA VERDE

$0.75

Burrito Sauce

$0.99

Side Cheese

$1.49

Side Rice

$1.99

PIckled Jalapenos

$0.89

Soft Flour Tortilla

$0.39

Extra Dessing

$0.59

Side of Beans

$2.29

Soft Corn Tortilla

$0.39

Hard Shell

$0.39

Soft Fried Corn

$0.39

Joes Style Tortilla

$0.79

Small Burrito Sauce

$0.50

Side Bean/Rice

$3.69

Fresh Cilantro

$0.50

Bowl Green Chili

$4.00

Small Green Chili

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$1.99

Side Pico

$0.99

Grill Pepper Onion

$0.89

Sliced Avacado

$2.69

Benny Style

$2.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.89

Black Olives

$0.49

Street Corn

$3.00

Gallon salsa

$32.00

Gallon Hot salsa

$35.00

Bowl of chicken

$6.95

Bowl of Ground Beef

$5.95

Bowl of Steak

$7.95

El Chapo

$2.00

Lunch specials

Lunch Enchiladas

Lunch Nachos

Lunch Tostadas

Lunch Tacos

Lunch Chulapas

STREET TACOS

Out of stock

soft corn tacos with your choice of taco meat chicken, steak, shrimp, pork topped with cilantro and onions

Cooking Instructions

See Sever

Rush

Ex Plate

Silverware

Don't Make

Delivery Charges

Delivery

$25.00

Delivery

$50.00

Catering

Taco bar PP

$13.75

Taco bar 25 people

$287.50

Taco bar 50 people

$575.00

Guacamole PP

$2.75

Guacomole 25 people

$50.00

Guacomole 50 people

$100.00

Chips and Salsa PP

$2.00

Queso PP

$2.25

Queso / chorizo PP

$2.25

Pico De Gallo PP

$0.75

Ench Cheese PP

$2.25

Ench Beef PP

$2.25

Ench Chicken PP

$2.50

Gallon Salsa

$30.00

Maddys taco bar

$15.00

CATERING DEPOSIT

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Cherry Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Orange

$2.89

Mellow Yellow

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Grenadine Cherry Coke

$2.89

Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Chocalate Milk

$2.89

Rasberry Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Water

Kids pop

Cranberry

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Milk

$2.89

Pineapple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Soda Water

$2.89

Tonic Water

$2.89

LG HOT CHOCALATE

$4.00

SM HOT CHOCALATE

$3.00

Tea Hot

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$3.09

Apple juice

$2.89

SHOTS

Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.00

Superman

$5.00

UV Bomb

$5.00

Car Crash

$6.00

Orange Cream Shot

$6.00

MARG TO GO

MARG ROCKS

$3.00

MARG BLENDED

$3.00

MARG STAWBERRY

$3.00

MARG PEACH

$3.00

MARG MANGO

$3.00

MARG RASBERRY

$3.00

MARG JOE

$13.00

QUART MARGARITA

$15.00

QUART STAWBERRY

$18.00

QUART RASBERRY

$18.00

QUART PEACH

$18.00

QUART MANGO

$18.00

QUART PAMA

$20.00

QUART SKINNY

$15.00

HOT COCO

$8.00

QUART

$6.00

N/A Marg

$3.00

OUTSIDE HOUSE

$9.00

OUTSIDE DOS EQUIS

$6.00

OUTSIDE OBERON

$6.00

OUTSIDE JOES

$13.00

OUTSIDE SANGRIA

$8.00

OUTSIDE BUD LT BOTTLE

$4.00

OUTSIDE TRIPLE JAM

$4.00

Mexican luv juice

$10.00

OUtSIDE COTTON CANDY

$10.00

TOGO

TOGO

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Don't miss them! TUESDAY - AMERICANO NIGHT Come try our tasty breaded cod and shrimp on Tuesdays from 4PM to 9PM. It's All U Can Eat Americano Night. WEDNESDAY NIGHT is $2.50 Margarita Nite! THURSDAY - ALL U CAN EAT TACOS! Available 4PM to 9PM on Thursdays

Website

Location

148 E Division Street, Sparta, MI 49345

Directions

Gallery
Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's image
Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's image
Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's image

Map
