Mexican & Tex-Mex
Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's Sparta
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Don't miss them! TUESDAY - AMERICANO NIGHT Come try our tasty breaded cod and shrimp on Tuesdays from 4PM to 9PM. It's All U Can Eat Americano Night. WEDNESDAY NIGHT is $2.50 Margarita Nite! THURSDAY - ALL U CAN EAT TACOS! Available 4PM to 9PM on Thursdays
Location
148 E Division Street, Sparta, MI 49345
Gallery