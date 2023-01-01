The Foolery 10 Ionia Ave NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Foolery is a fine-dive bar that serves up a scratch-made Detroit-style, square pan pizza, featuring an inventive twist on the food, nostalgic craft cocktails and cold beer. Menu items are served up in a playful atmosphere denoting retro decor and that wall paneling found in grandma’s basement; all of the haphazard throwbacks in a niche neighborhood bar.
Location
10 Ionia Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids