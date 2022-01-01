Grand Rapids bagel & donut spots you'll love

Terra Bagel image

 

Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$11.00
Choose Six Bagels.
Schmear Half Pound$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
Turkey$8.00
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!
More about Terra Bagel
Bostwick Bakery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Bostwick Bakery

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate No Bakes$1.50
Donut - 1/2 Dozen$10.00
Apple Cinnamon Muffin$2.39
More about Bostwick Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bellclaire$5.50
Egg, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese (recommended on a Plain Bagel)
Manhattan$7.00
Stacked Ham, Cheddar and Chive Cream Cheese on an Onion Bagel (or your favorite bagel).
Baker's Dozen$18.00
Guarantee your flavor choices are in stock by ordering before 10am the day before.
We understand that the current menu will only let you select one of each flavor. Until we have it fixed please include your flavor choices in the special instructions box. Thank you for understanding.
More about Bagel Kitchen

