Grand Rapids bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Grand Rapids
More about Terra Bagel
Terra Bagel
1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$11.00
Choose Six Bagels.
|Schmear Half Pound
|$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
|Turkey
|$8.00
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!
More about Bostwick Bakery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Bostwick Bakery
4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS
|Popular items
|Chocolate No Bakes
|$1.50
|Donut - 1/2 Dozen
|$10.00
|Apple Cinnamon Muffin
|$2.39
More about Bagel Kitchen
Bagel Kitchen
2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Bellclaire
|$5.50
Egg, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese (recommended on a Plain Bagel)
|Manhattan
|$7.00
Stacked Ham, Cheddar and Chive Cream Cheese on an Onion Bagel (or your favorite bagel).
|Baker's Dozen
|$18.00
Guarantee your flavor choices are in stock by ordering before 10am the day before.
We understand that the current menu will only let you select one of each flavor. Until we have it fixed please include your flavor choices in the special instructions box. Thank you for understanding.