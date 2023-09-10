All Day Menu

APPETIZERS

DIP SAMPLER

$11.99

Cheese dip, bean dip, guacamole, and pico

WINGS

$12.99

8 wings with choice of sauce

FAMILY SAMPLER

$10.99

2 chicken tenders, 2 jalapeno poppers, and a cheese quesadilla

BBQ MEXICAN PIZZA

$9.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, bbq sauce topped with onion and cilantro.

MEXICAN TACO PIZZA

$9.00

Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, or carnitas, with green tomatillo sauce, melted shredded cheese, cilantro and onions.

LOADED FRIES

$12.99

Seasoned fries, topped with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or al pastor. topped with melted cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

FLAUTAS (APP)

$9.99

4 flour tortillas fried and filled with shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

SHRIMP PIZZA

$10.99

Shrimp, melted shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

CREAM CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.29

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$8.99

Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy sauce.

CEVICHE

$12.99

Marinated shrimp in lime juice, mixed with onion, tomato, and cilantro, topped with sliced avocado

Elote Bites

$7.00

Grilled corn, spices, and a five cheese blend, battered and fried with a side of jalapeno ranch.

TAQUITOS

DIP IT!

CHEESE DIP

$4.99+
LOADED CHEESE DIP

$11.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$3.99+

Chori Queso

$6.99

GROUND BEEF & CHEESE DIP

$6.99

TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.99+

BEAN DIP

$4.29

PICO DE GALLO

$1.29

TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.79+

HOUSE SALSA

$1.99+

NACHOS

NACHOS GROUD BEEF AND BEANS

$6.99

NACHOS WITH CHEESE

$5.99

NACHOS WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN

$7.99

NACHOS WITH BEANS

$6.99

NACHOS GROUND BEEF

$6.99

SOUPS & SALADS

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, beef tips, or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$11.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled choice of steak or chicken grilled with onions, peppers and tomato, with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

FAJITA VEGETAL TACO SALAD

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with grilled mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, onions, peppers, and tomato, beans at the bottom, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

BURRITO BOWL

$12.99

Choice of steak or grilled chicken with rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, pico, and sour cream.

CAMPESTRE SALAD

$10.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and onion with choice of dressing.

LA FRESCA SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, red onion, corn, tomato, tortilla strips, topped with a grilled chicken breast and avocado dressing on the side.

HOUSE SOUP

$6.99

Shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico and tortilla strips.

MEXICAN CHILI SOUP

$6.99

Pozole

$16.99

Caldo de Camaron

$24.99

Shrimp soup with 15 unpeeled shrimp in a pepper/ tomato based broth with potatoes and carrots. Served with onion and cilantro on the side.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

STEAK AVOCADO WRAP

$11.99

TORTA MEXICAN STYLE SANDWICH

$11.99

FAJITA CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Camp. Burger w/ Chorizo

$10.99

Burrito Cali

$10.99

Burrito Gilberto

$9.99

Steak Pep.Jack wrap

$9.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO CAMPECHE

$13.59

Choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken with onions in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and sour cream salad (lettuce, tomato, and sour cream).

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.99

Grilled steak in a flour tortilla topped with cheese and green tomatillo sauce (not spicy) served with lettuce, tomato, and choice of rice or beans.

BURRITO CANCUN

$11.99

Grilled shrimp with grilled onions tomatoes, and bell peppers wrapped in flour tortilla. Topped green sauce, red sauce, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and rice.

BURRITO SONORA

$13.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and al pastor with grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad and rice.

BURRITOS DELUXE

$12.99

One shredded chicken and bean burrito, one beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

SUPER BURRITO

$12.59

a 12 inch flour tortilla filled with half ground beef and half shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans.

BURRITO JALISCO

$12.99

a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pork and topped with our cheese sauce and red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Smoked Brisket Bto

$15.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with smoked brisket, seasoned rice, black beans, pickled jalapenos, sliced avocado, and shredded cheese.

BURRITOS CAMPESTRE

$13.59

Choice of grilled steak or chicken with fajita vegetables in 2 flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Sabroso

$13.99

Two grilled steak burritos filled with cheese and chorizo. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and black bean soup.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS SUPER RANCHERAS

$12.99

Five different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese enchilada. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.

FAJITA ENCHILADA

$12.99

Two enchiladas with choice of grilled steak or chicken with fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and drizzled sour cream. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and 2 oz of cheese dip

ENCHILADAS CAMPESTRE

$11.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS A LA PARRILLA

$12.59

Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$11.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$13.99

Three shrimp enchiladas with a creamy white sauce topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$15.99

Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, scallops, crab meat, covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, and grilled vegetables.

SEAFOOD

SEAFOOD VALLARTA

$16.99

Five grilled shrimp, grilled tilapia, and a shrimp enchilada covered in our green sauce and sour cream. Served with grilled vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, and zucchini). and rice.

FAJITA CAMARONES TRIO

$20.99

4 mexican bbq shrimp, 4 sauteed garlic shrimp, and 4 spicy shrimp (diabla sauce) served over fajita vegetables. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and guacamole.

FAJITA DEL PACIFICO

$21.99

Tilapia, scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat served over fajita vegetables covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

SHRIMP PLATTER

$15.99

4 Sauteed garlic butter shrimp, 4 breaded shrimp, and 4 coconut shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Pezcado Frito

$20.99

MAZALTAN SEAFOOD

$16.59

Shrimp enchilada covered in green sauce, and drizzled with sour cream, one shrimp chimichanga covered in cheese sauce and pico. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Caldo de Camarones

$24.99

Shrimp soup with 15 unpeeled shrimp in a pepper/ tomato based broth with potatoes and carrots. Served with onion and cilantro on the side.

FISH AND CHIPS

$11.99

Beer battered cod, served with french fries, tarted sauce, and coleslaw.

Camarones ala Cucaracha

$20.99

FISH TACOS

$10.99

Three soft flour tortilla with grilled tilapia, topped with cabbage, tomato, and avocado ranch.

BAJA SEAFOOD

$20.99

Grilled tilapia and shrimp on top of diced potatoes, fajita vegetables covered in cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and avocado ranch. Choice of rice or beans.

TILAPIA SANBLAS

$18.99

Grilled tilapia, grilled shrimp, served with mexican style mashed potatoes, mixed grilled vegetables and pico de gallo.

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.99

3 tacos with grilled shrimp, tomato, cabbage, and avocado dressing.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.99

Large shrimp grilled and coated with our diabla sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.

MOLCAJETE SEAFOOD

$28.99

Shrimp, crab, and scallops, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

MOLACAJETE VEGETABLES

$14.99

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

MOLCAJETE

$23.99

grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

MEXICAN SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.59

Grilled jumbo shrimp served over rice and grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, and mushrooms, and garlic sauce.

MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

12 shrimp marinated in lime juice and our homemade tomato sauce, mixed in with pico and avocado.

Tacos la Paz

$10.99

COMBINATION PLATES

NO. 1

$10.99

One ground beef taco, two ground beef enchiladas, served with choice of rice or beans.

NO. 2

$10.99

One ground beef taco, one ground beef enchilada, and a chalupa.

NO. 5

$10.99

One ground beef and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

NO. 8

$10.99

One ground beef enchilada and one tamale. Served with rice and refried beans.

NO. 10

$10.99

Two ground beef tacos served with rice and beans.

NO. 11

$10.99

One ground beef burrito, one ground beef taco, and one ground beef enchilada.

NO. 12

$10.99

One shredded chicken burrito, one shredded chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

NO. 14

$10.99

One ground beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada, and one tamale.

NO. 18

$10.99

One ground beef burrito, and one ground beef taco, served with rice and beans.

NO. 20

$10.99

One ground beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada, and a chile relleno.

NO. 25

$10.99

One ground beef burrito and one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA VEGETAL

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, peppers, and tomatoes with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour and tomato.

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with choice of steak or chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and a tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, sour cream, and pico.

SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA

$14.99

12 grilled shrimp grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and a tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$12.99

2 grilled flour tortillas spinach, shredded cheese, and parmesan cheese. Served with our black bean soup, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.

QUESADILLA NORTENA

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla with choice of grilled steak or chicken, and chorizo, covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

CAMPESTRE QUESADILLA

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

$14.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with 3 shrimp, 3 imitation crab, 3 scallops, and grilled fajita vegetables. Topped with cheesedip. Served with rice and beans.

GORDITA

$12.99

Grilled pita bread filled with choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and our special dressing.

BBQ PORK QUESADILLA

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with carnitas, BBQ sauce, and melted cheese. Served with tossed salad and sour cream.

Birria Quesadilla

$12.99

2 flour tortillas cut into 4 pieces, filled with our birria meat and cheese. Served with crema salad.

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN A

$10.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.

VEGETARIAN B

$10.99

One chalupa and one cheese enchilada, served with rice and beans.

VEGETARIAN C

$10.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one chalupa.

VEGETARIAN D

$10.99

Bean tostaguac, one cheese enchilada, served with rice.

VEGETARIAN E

$10.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one cheese quesadilla.

VEGETARIAN F

$10.99

One Chile poblano, one cheese enchilada, served with rice and beans.

VEGETARIAN G

$10.99

Three vegetable enchiladas served with rice and black beans.

VEGETARIAN H

$10.99

Vegetable burrito served with rice and black beans

VEGETARIAN l

$10.99

Two vegetable tacos served with rice and black beans.

CHICKEN

POLLO SABROSO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with sliced tomato, covered in cheese dip, served with fajita vegetables and Mexican mashed potatoes.

PANCHO'S POLLO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with a tossed salad and choice of dressing.

POLLO HAWAIIAN

$14.99

Grilled chicken strips grilled with chorizo and pineapple topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico.

CHORI POLLO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

POLLO POBLANO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip and poblano peppers. Served with rice and beans.

POLLO PRIMAVERA

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

MUCHO BUENO

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast with sauteed jumbo shrimp covered in cheese sauce and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and beans.

POLLO LOCO

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with choice of grilled onions or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese and sour cream.

STEAK

STEAK TAMPICO

$18.99

8oz hand cut ribeye steak served with grilled poblano peppers, grilled mixed vegetables, Mexican mashed potatoes and a special sauce.

TEXAS RIBEYE STEAK

$22.99

Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled jumbo shrimp, chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

JALISCO STEAK

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans.

RIBEYE STEAK SHRIMP

$21.99

Hand cut ribeye steak with jumbo shrimp over rice. Served with grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and garlic butter.

STEAK RANCHERO

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak. Served with rice and beans and salsa ranchera.

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

Hand cut ribeye steak cooked with onions. Served with rice and beans and a guacamole salad.

Mansfield Steak

$18.99

DINNERS

CAMPESTRE DINNER RICE BOWL

$14.99

Chicken or Steak, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and mushroom served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.

STREET TACOS

$11.99

Corn tortillas filled with choice of grilled steak, carnitas, al pastor (grilled with pineapple), or chorizo. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with refried beans.

SUPER CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with half shredded chicken and half shredded beef. Topped with red sauce, and cheese dip and sour cream, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and rice.

CHIMICHANGA DINNER

$12.99

Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab, scallops, and fajita vegetables (peppers, onions, and tomatoes) covered with red sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

CAZUELADA

$26.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo. Cooked with peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with two side plates (rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico).

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo and fajita vegetables. Topped with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

NACHOS SUPREME

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with half beef, half shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and sour cream.

FAJITA NACHOS

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, and fajita vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce.

SEAFOOD NACHOS

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with scallops, crab, shrimp, and fajita vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce.

Camp COMBO

$11.99

Grilled chicken soft taco, grilled steak hard taco, and chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a side of cheese sauce.

SUPER FLAUTAS

$11.99

Rolled and fried flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

CARNITAS DINNER

$13.59

Slow cooked pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, and onions).

ALAMBRE

$12.99

Grilled steak, mushrooms, and poblano peppers topped with shredded cheese (and put in the oven). Served with rice or beans.

EL TAPATIO

$13.99

Two flour tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken, and are rolled and fried. 1 BBQ pork burrito, and a beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans, and a side of cheese sauce.

BIRRIA TACO DINNER

$11.99

Two tacos filled with marinated beef (in red peppers that are not spicy) topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and beans.

ADULT CHICKEN TENDER AND FRIES

$11.99

4 chicken tenders served with french fries.

Mango Rice bowl

$12.99

Dinner Sopes

$10.99

Lobster tacos

$16.99

Lengua Tacos

$12.99

Gorditas Jalisco

$10.99

2 pita like tortillas (made from corn) stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cabbage, queso fresco, tomato, and tomatillo sauce.

SIZZLING FAJITAS

ORIGINAL FAJITAS

$16.99

Choice of steak or chicken grilled with fajita vegetables. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico.

CARNITAS FAJITAS

$17.99

One cheese enchilada, slow cooked carnitas with fajita vegetables. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico.

BBQ CHICKEN FAJITA MELT

$16.99

Grilled chicken covered with BBQ sauce over fajita vegetables all cover in shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans lettuce, sour cream, and pico.

AL PASTOR FAJITAS

$16.99

Marinated pork, with pineapple, fajita veggies, covered in melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico.

FAJITA AND ENCHILADA

$16.99

Choice of chicken or steak fajita with fajita vegetables, and one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

PEPPERJACK STEAK FAJITAS

$18.99

Grilled steak with fajita vegetables and smothered with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream, guacamole, and green tomatillo salsa.

CAMPESTRE FAJITAS

$17.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

FAJITA SUPREME

$19.99

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

VEGGIE FAJITA

$13.99

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.

SEAFOOD FAJITAS

$19.99

Shrimp(6), crab (6), and scallops (6), cooked with fajita vegetables.Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

PHILLY STEAK FAJITAS

$18.99

Choice of chicken or steak, with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions covered with provolone cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

HAWAIIAN FAJITAS

$16.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo, and pineapple, covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

PINA LOCA

$21.99

Half a pineapple, filled with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, fajita vegetables, topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Brisket Fajitas

$15.00
MOLCAJETE

$23.99

grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

MOLACAJETE VEGETABLES

$14.99

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Extra Fajita Salad

$8.99

A LA CARTE

RICE

$3.99

BEANS

$3.99

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$7.99+

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

Enchilada

BTO

SEASONED FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

RICE WITH CHEESE SAUCE

$4.99

1 PIECE SHRIMP

$1.59

ADD CHEESE SAUCE TO ANY ITEM

$3.99

AGUACATE

BROCCOLI

$2.99

Cauliflower

$0.99

Chalupa

$4.29

Chicken Breast

$12.00

CHILE POBLANO (cheese only)

$4.99

CHILI RELLENO

$4.29

CREMA SALAD

$2.99

EGGS

$0.99

GUAC SALAD

$3.59

Jalapeño

$1.99

Lettuce

$0.99

MEXICAN STYLE MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

Mushrooms

$2.99

Onions

$0.99

Peppers

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

SIDE Mixed GRILLED VEGETABLE

$4.99

SIDE OF FAJITA VEGETABLES

$2.99

SIDE OF GROUND BEEF

$4.99

SIDE SHREDDED CHICKEN

$4.99

Sub Fries

$1.99

SUPREME TACO

$3.79

TACO

TAMALE

$4.29

THIRD BASKET OF CHIPS (dine in only)

$1.00

Tomato

$0.99

Tossed salad

$5.70

Tostaguac

$4.29

Zucchini

$0.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA AND FRIES

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER AND FRIES

$5.99

KIDS MINI CORN DOG AND FRIES

$5.99

KIDS TACO AND FRIES

$5.99

KIDS ENCHILADA AND TACO

$5.99

KIDS BURRITO AND TACO

$5.99

Dessert

Sopapilla

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Xango

$7.99

Churros

$6.99

Plaine scoop

$4.99

Flan

$6.99

Togo

Chips

$2.79+

Salsa

$1.99+

Tomatillo

$1.99+

Diablo

$1.50+

Candy

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Water

Soda Water

Pepsi

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Dr.pepper

$3.59

Starry

$3.59

Pink Lemonade

$3.59

Mug Root Beer

$3.59

Iced Tea

$3.59

Sweet Tea

$3.59

Coffee

$3.59

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos

$3.59

Horchata

$3.99

Coca Mex

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

sangria

$3.99

Kid’s Drinks

Pepsi

D Pepsi

Pink Lemonade

DR Pepper

Mag Root Beer

Mtn Dew

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Ice Tea

Starry

Other Drinks

MILK

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Virgin Daquiri

$4.99

Liquor

Margarita Drinks

Margarita

SPECIALTY MARGARITAS

Margarita Flight

$20.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$14.99

Choice of tequila 1 1/2 shots, 1 1/2 grand mernier, 1 1/2 Cointreau, 1 1/2 shots of lime, 4 scoops of powdered sugar. Mix with ice.

Fresca Margarita

$14.99+

1 1/2 oz of well tequila, 1 1/2 oz of triple sec, 1 1/2 orange curaçao, 1 1/2 oz of lime, 3 scoopfuls of powdered sugar, shake with ice, and serve with more ice.

Margarita Tower

$40.00

AQUA RITA

$9.99

House margarita with 1 shot of blue curaçao, and 1 shot of midori (melon liquer)

BERRY

$9.99

Margarita mixed in with 1 shot of razzmatazz, splash of sangria, splash of orange, splash lime juice. Mix in fruit that is available (strawberries, pineapple, and orange) if available.

BLUE MARGARITA

$9.99

Golden margarita, shot of triple sec, shot of blue curaçao, and a shot of fresh lime juice.

CORONARITA

$13.99

Fill margarita glass with ice, add margarita, put a blue coronorita holder on the side, use a mini corona, and flip over.

FIESTA MARGARITA

$9.99

Use Golden Margarita, 1 shot of lime juice, 1 shot of triple sec, mix

Golden Margarita

$9.99

GREEN MARGARITA

$9.99

Golden margarita, shot of triple sec, 1 1/2 shot midori, shot of lime juice

MANGO CON CHILE

$9.99

Rim margarita with tajin and chammoy, drizzle chammoy in glass, add mango frozen margarita.

MANGO TANGO

$9.99

Make half a portion of raspberry daiquiri in blender, make half mango frozen margarita, pour side by side

MICHELADA

$12.99

Rim glass with tajin, add zing zing half way to cup mark, fill other half with clamato, add 5 dashes of maggi, add 5 dashes of Worcester sauce (if there's any). Add beer of customer's choice from draft

OASIS MARGARITA

$9.99

Mix frozen margarita with midori in a cup, mix pina colada in a cupwith frozen margarita, and mix frozen margarita with raspberry, and then layer on top of each other

OCTOPUS MARGARITA

$9.99

Frozen Margarita with sangria (wine)

PINK CADILLA MARGARITA

$9.99

Use Golden Margarita, splash of cranberry juice, 1 shot of triple sec

SKINNY MARGARITA

$12.99

1 1/2 shot of Hornitos, 1 1/2 shot of triple sec, 1 1/2 shot of orange curaçao, 1 1/2 shot of lime juice, 1 1/2 shot of agave syrup. Shake with Ice and pour in 18 oz glass with more ice.

ULTIMA BLUEBERRY MARGARITA

$9.99

Golden margarita with a shot of triple sec, a shot of chambord, and mix some blueberry syrup in and mix.

ULTIMA MARGARITA

$10.99

Use Golden Margarita, 1 shot of lime juice, 1 shot of orange curaçao mix

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT

$4.00

BUSH LIGHT

$2.50

BLUE MOOD

$4.00

BUSH LIGHT CAN

$2.99

MICHAEL ULTRA

$4.00

CORONA

$4.59

CORONA LIGHT

$4.59

PACIFICO

$4.59

DOS XX

$4.59

MODELO

$4.59

SOL

$4.59

TECATE

$4.59

VICTORIA

$4.59

BUDWEIRSER

$4.00

Twisted tea

$2.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.99

Draft Beer

BUD LIGHT

$6.25+

BLUE MOON

$6.25+

MICH ULTRA

$6.25+

MODELO NEGRO

$6.25+

MODELO

$6.25+

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$6.25+

Corona

$6.25+

Brandy

Presidente

$5.99

E&J Brandy

$7.99

Cocktails

Amor Latino

$7.99

B-52

$7.25

1/3 oz of coffee liquor (Kahlua) 1/3 oz of Bailey's 1/3 oz of Grand Marnier

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.99

1 cup ice 1 fluid ounce orange juice 1 fluid ounce pineapple juice ½ fluid ounce rum ½ fluid ounce coconut-flavored rum ½ fluid ounce grenadine syrup

Bailey's & Coffee

$7.50

Coffee and 1 1/2 oz of Bailey's

Black Russian

$7.99

2 ounces vodka 1 ounce Kahlúa Add vodka and Kahlúa into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

BLOODY MARY

$7.99

1 lime wedge 2 ounces vodka 4 bloody Mary Mix 2 dashes Tabasco sauce 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 pinch ground black pepper Garnish: 2 green olives Garnish: lime wedge Garnish: celery stalk (optional)

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$8.99

1 1/2 oz rum, 1 1/2 oz blue curaçao, splash of sour mix, fill with ice and pineapple juice

Brave Bull

$7.25

2 ounces blanco tequila 1 ounce Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

CHI-CHI

$8.99

1 1/2 ounces vodka 4 ounces pineapple juice 1 ounce cream of coconut dollop of whipped cream, all blended together with ice

Coffee Nudge

$7.25

3/4 ounce dark creme de cacao 3/4 ounce Kahlua 1/2 ounce brandy 6-8 ounces hot coffee Whipped cream

Daiquiri

$8.99

1 1/2 oz of rum mix a cup full of ice in blender with rum, and choice of flavor. Whipped cream is optional

FUZZY NAVEL

$8.99

1 1/2 ounces peach schnapps 4 1/2 ounces orange juice Orange slice, for garnish

Georgia Peach

$8.50

1 ounce* peach schnapps 1 ounce white rum 2 ounces orange juice 1 ounces cranberry juice Ice, for serving

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Hot coffee, with 1 1/2 oz of whiskey (Jameson or cheap whiskey), Sweeten with a dash of simple syrup, whipped cream on top

Jamaica

$7.50

1.5 oz of Jamaican Rum .5 well rum 2 oz whole milk 2 oz of cream of coconut dash of simple syrup

Jamaica Tea

$8.50

Razzmatazz Cranberry Juice Raspberry Mix Kumchata Vodka Orange Curacao Peachtree Crema de Banana Sour apple pucker Splash of Mango syrup (margarita mix)

KAHLUA COLADA

$8.99

1 1/2 oz Kahlua 2 oz Colada mix 2 oz pineapple juice blend all with 1.5 cups of ice

Lemon Drop

$8.99

3 oz Vodka 2 oz fresh lemon juice 1/2 oz triple sec 1 oz simple syrup sugar on martini glass rim lemon twist for garnish

LOCO

$8.99

1 oz rum, 1 oz malibu rum (coconut rum), 1 oz meyer's rum, fill cup with ice and serve with pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

3/4 ounce vodka 3/4 ounce white rum 3/4 ounce silver tequila 3/4 ounce gin 3/4 ounce triple sec teenie tiny splash of sour mix 3/4 ounce lemon juice Top with Pepsi Garnish: lemon wedge

MAI TAI

$8.99

1.5 oz rum 1.5 orange curacao splash of simple syrup fill with pineapple juice

Marg Tini

$8.99

1 1/2 ounces tequila 1 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice 1 ounce simple syrup Salt, for the glass (optional) Fresh mint, for garnish

Miami Vice

$8.99

1/2 side pina colada 1/2 side strawberry Daiquiri

Mojito

$8.99

Smash about 6 mint leaves... add 2 oz white rum 1 oz fresh lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup fill shaker with ice and shake serve in 16 oz beer cup, garnish with lime wedge

One Night Stand

$7.99

.5 oz triple sec .5 oz amaretto .5 oz melon liqueur 3/4 oz cranberry juice 3/4 oz pineapple juice fill rest with starry and ice

Orange Tini

$8.99

2 oz vodka 1 oz triple sec 2 oz orange juice 1/2 oz simple syrup shake with ice and pour in chilled Martini glass

Pina Colada

$8.99

1.5 oz of rum squirt of cream of coconut dash of pina colada mix all mixed with ice in blender

Raspberry Crush

$8.99

1.5 oz raspberry liqueur (chambard or well or raspberry vodka) 1.5 oz peach schnapps fill cup with ice and cranberry juice

Royal Flush

$8.50

1 oz crown 1 oz peach schnapps top with cranberry juice and ice

Russian Coffee

$8.99

hot coffee with 1 oz vodka 1 oz kahlua .5 oz amaretto dash of simple syrup top with whipped cream

Sangria

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$8.99

1.5 oz vodka 1.5 oz peach schnapps fill cup with ice and half orange juice and half cranberry juice

Sex on the Moon

$8.50

1 oz vodka 1 oz melon liqueur 1 oz peach schnapps Splash of orange and cranberry juice

Spanish Coffee

$7.50

2 oz Kahlua .5 oz Triple sec .5 oz rum fill with coffee, mix, and top with whipped cream

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Fill 16 oz cup of ice add orange juice and 2 oz of well tequila and top with splash of grenadine. Garnish with orange slice

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Add ice to a 16 oz Cup splash of grenadine at the bottom, add 2 oz of well tequila, fill the rest with orange juice

TS Long Island Tea

$9.99

Cognac

Hennessy

$8.99

Martel V*S

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$8.99

Courvoisier

$9.00

Gin

Tanquery

$7.99

Well Gin

$6.99

Bombay

$7.99

Beefeaters

$7.99

Sole Gin

$6.99

Liqueur

Amaretto

$5.50

Bailey's

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Butter Schnapp

$5.50

Chambord

$7.50

Coffee Liqueur

$5.50

Cointreu

$8.50

Crema de Cassis

$5.50

Creme de Almond

$5.50

Creme de Banana

$5.50

Creme de Cacao

$5.50

Curacao

$5.50

Dry Vermouth

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Godiva

$5.50

Gold Schlager

$7.50

Grand Mernier

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Hipnotiq

$5.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Melon Liqueur

$5.50

Menthe Green

$5.50

Menthe White

$5.50

Metaxa

$5.50

Midori

$7.50

Peach Schnapp

$5.50

Pomegranate Liqueur

$5.50

Razzmatazz

$5.50

Rumple Minz

$5.50

Sloe Gin

$5.50

Sweet Vermouth

$5.50

Tia Maria

$5.50

Triple Sec

$5.50

Martinis

Gin Martini

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$9.99

Carmel Apple

$9.99

Orange Tini

$8.99

2 oz vodka 1 oz triple sec 2 oz orange juice 1/2 oz simple syrup shake with ice and pour in chilled Martini glass

Peach Tini

$8.99

Flirtini

$8.99

Cosmo

$8.99

Vodka Tini

$8.99

Amaretto Tini

$8.99

Cherry Tini

$8.99

Micheladas

Michelada 22 OZ

$8.99

Michelada 32 OZ

$12.99

Moonshine

OLE SMOKY LEMON DROP

$6.99

OLE SMOKY PUNKIN PIE

$6.99

OLE SMOKEY BLACKBERRY

$6.99

Rum

Rum Bacardi

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$7.99

Malibu

$7.99

Well Rum

$5.50

Chila Horchata

$7.99

Bacardi Orange

$7.99

Parrot Bay Coco

$7.99

Parrot Bay Orange

$7.99

Parrot Bay Strawberry

$7.99

Rumchata

$7.99

Don Q Limon

$7.99

Scotch

Hennessy

$8.99

Specialty Shot

Green Tea Shot

$6.99

1/2 oz Jameson 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz Sour mix Splash of Starry Mix with 4 ice cubes

Cucaracha

$6.99

Mexican Flag

$6.99

* 1/3 ounce grenadine * 1/3 ounce white tequila * 1/3 ounce crème de menthe * You can light the top on fire and customer can sip it with a straw Gather the ingredients. Pour grenadine into a shot glass. Float tequila on top of grenadine. Float crème de menthe on top of tequila.

Carmel Apple Shot

$6.99

Put carmel on rim 1/2 oz of Buttershots Schnapps 1/2 Sour Apple Pucker Grenadine Splash of pineapple juice

Lisa's P***sy

$6.99

Splash of raspberry flavor, splash of cranberry juice, razzmatazz, triple sec, coconut rum (Malibu), orange curaçao, peach tree, banana liquor, sour apple.

Coffee Birthday Cake Shot

$6.99

1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz of Baileys Top with whipped cream

Birthday Cake Shot

$6.99

1/3 pinnacle vanilla 1/3 Godiva liquer 1/3 triple sec

Berry Berry Shot

$6.99

Razzmatazz Peach Tree Sour Apple Pucker Orange Curacao Dailey's Raspberry Mix

Little Beer Shot

$6.99

3/4 shot of Liquor 43 and a splash of milk, or let some whipped cream deflate

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$8.99

1800 Reposado

$8.99

1800 Tequila

$8.99

1942 Don Julio

$30.00

21 Seeds

$7.99

Avion

$9.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.99

Casa Amigos

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio

$9.99

Don Julio Blanco

$9.99

Herradura Reposado

$9.99

Hornitos

$9.00

Patron Gold

$9.99

Patron Silver

$9.99

Sausa Hornitos

$8.99

SAUZA HACIENDA

$7.99

Tarantula Azul

$7.00

Tres Agaves

$9.99

Tres Anejo

$9.99

Tres Generaciones

$9.99

Tres Silver

$9.99

Well Tequila

$5.50

Vodka

3 Olive

$7.50

Absolut Vodka

$8.99

Belverde

$7.99

Ciroc Vodka

$8.99

Grey Goose

$8.99

Paramount Cherry Vodka

$8.99

Pinnacle Cake Vodka

$7.99

Skyy Vodka

$8.99

Smirnoff Kissed Carmel

$8.99

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.99

Smirnoff Vodka

$8.99

Stoli Vodka

$7.50

Tito's

$8.99

Twenty Grand

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.99

Whiskey

Ancient Age

$7.99

Angel's Envy

$8.99

Basil Hayden

$7.99

Belle Meade

$8.99

Buffalo Trace

$8.99

Canadian Club

$7.99

Chivas

$8.99

Colonel Taylor Bourbon Whisky

$12.00

Crown Apple

$8.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Crown Royal Peach

$8.99

Crown Salted Caramel

$8.99

Fireball

$7.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$8.99

Heaven Hill

$7.50

J & B

$7.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Jack Daniels Tenesse Honey

$8.99

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.99

JW Red Label

$8.99

Maker's Mark

$8.75

Martell

$8.99

Penelope Bourbon Whisky

$12.00

Red Label

$8.99

Seagram's 7

$7.99

Southern Comfort

$7.99

Weller Wheated Bourbon

$8.99

Wine

Chablis

$6.99

Burgandy

$6.99

White Zin

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Sangria

$6.99

Cabernet

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99