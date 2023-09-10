El Campestre Mansfield 1971 W Fourth ST
1971 W Fourth ST
Mansfield, OH 44906
All Day Menu
APPETIZERS
DIP SAMPLER
Cheese dip, bean dip, guacamole, and pico
WINGS
8 wings with choice of sauce
FAMILY SAMPLER
2 chicken tenders, 2 jalapeno poppers, and a cheese quesadilla
BBQ MEXICAN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, bbq sauce topped with onion and cilantro.
MEXICAN TACO PIZZA
Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, or carnitas, with green tomatillo sauce, melted shredded cheese, cilantro and onions.
LOADED FRIES
Seasoned fries, topped with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or al pastor. topped with melted cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
FLAUTAS (APP)
4 flour tortillas fried and filled with shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
SHRIMP PIZZA
Shrimp, melted shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
CREAM CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy sauce.
CEVICHE
Marinated shrimp in lime juice, mixed with onion, tomato, and cilantro, topped with sliced avocado
Elote Bites
Grilled corn, spices, and a five cheese blend, battered and fried with a side of jalapeno ranch.
TAQUITOS
DIP IT!
NACHOS
SOUPS & SALADS
TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, beef tips, or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled choice of steak or chicken grilled with onions, peppers and tomato, with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
FAJITA VEGETAL TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with grilled mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, onions, peppers, and tomato, beans at the bottom, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
BURRITO BOWL
Choice of steak or grilled chicken with rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, pico, and sour cream.
CAMPESTRE SALAD
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and onion with choice of dressing.
LA FRESCA SALAD
Romaine lettuce, spinach, red onion, corn, tomato, tortilla strips, topped with a grilled chicken breast and avocado dressing on the side.
HOUSE SOUP
Shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico and tortilla strips.
MEXICAN CHILI SOUP
Pozole
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup with 15 unpeeled shrimp in a pepper/ tomato based broth with potatoes and carrots. Served with onion and cilantro on the side.
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
BURRITOS
BURRITO CAMPECHE
Choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken with onions in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and sour cream salad (lettuce, tomato, and sour cream).
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Grilled steak in a flour tortilla topped with cheese and green tomatillo sauce (not spicy) served with lettuce, tomato, and choice of rice or beans.
BURRITO CANCUN
Grilled shrimp with grilled onions tomatoes, and bell peppers wrapped in flour tortilla. Topped green sauce, red sauce, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and rice.
BURRITO SONORA
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and al pastor with grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad and rice.
BURRITOS DELUXE
One shredded chicken and bean burrito, one beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
SUPER BURRITO
a 12 inch flour tortilla filled with half ground beef and half shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans.
BURRITO JALISCO
a 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pork and topped with our cheese sauce and red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Smoked Brisket Bto
Grilled flour tortilla filled with smoked brisket, seasoned rice, black beans, pickled jalapenos, sliced avocado, and shredded cheese.
BURRITOS CAMPESTRE
Choice of grilled steak or chicken with fajita vegetables in 2 flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Sabroso
Two grilled steak burritos filled with cheese and chorizo. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and black bean soup.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS SUPER RANCHERAS
Five different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese enchilada. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
FAJITA ENCHILADA
Two enchiladas with choice of grilled steak or chicken with fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and drizzled sour cream. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and 2 oz of cheese dip
ENCHILADAS CAMPESTRE
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS A LA PARRILLA
Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON
Three shrimp enchiladas with a creamy white sauce topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, scallops, crab meat, covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, and grilled vegetables.
SEAFOOD
SEAFOOD VALLARTA
Five grilled shrimp, grilled tilapia, and a shrimp enchilada covered in our green sauce and sour cream. Served with grilled vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, and zucchini). and rice.
FAJITA CAMARONES TRIO
4 mexican bbq shrimp, 4 sauteed garlic shrimp, and 4 spicy shrimp (diabla sauce) served over fajita vegetables. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and guacamole.
FAJITA DEL PACIFICO
Tilapia, scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat served over fajita vegetables covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
SHRIMP PLATTER
4 Sauteed garlic butter shrimp, 4 breaded shrimp, and 4 coconut shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Pezcado Frito
MAZALTAN SEAFOOD
Shrimp enchilada covered in green sauce, and drizzled with sour cream, one shrimp chimichanga covered in cheese sauce and pico. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Caldo de Camarones
Shrimp soup with 15 unpeeled shrimp in a pepper/ tomato based broth with potatoes and carrots. Served with onion and cilantro on the side.
FISH AND CHIPS
Beer battered cod, served with french fries, tarted sauce, and coleslaw.
Camarones ala Cucaracha
FISH TACOS
Three soft flour tortilla with grilled tilapia, topped with cabbage, tomato, and avocado ranch.
BAJA SEAFOOD
Grilled tilapia and shrimp on top of diced potatoes, fajita vegetables covered in cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and avocado ranch. Choice of rice or beans.
TILAPIA SANBLAS
Grilled tilapia, grilled shrimp, served with mexican style mashed potatoes, mixed grilled vegetables and pico de gallo.
SHRIMP TACOS
3 tacos with grilled shrimp, tomato, cabbage, and avocado dressing.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Large shrimp grilled and coated with our diabla sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.
MOLCAJETE SEAFOOD
Shrimp, crab, and scallops, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
MOLACAJETE VEGETABLES
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
MOLCAJETE
grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
MEXICAN SHRIMP SCAMPI
Grilled jumbo shrimp served over rice and grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, and mushrooms, and garlic sauce.
MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL
12 shrimp marinated in lime juice and our homemade tomato sauce, mixed in with pico and avocado.
Tacos la Paz
COMBINATION PLATES
NO. 1
One ground beef taco, two ground beef enchiladas, served with choice of rice or beans.
NO. 2
One ground beef taco, one ground beef enchilada, and a chalupa.
NO. 5
One ground beef and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
NO. 8
One ground beef enchilada and one tamale. Served with rice and refried beans.
NO. 10
Two ground beef tacos served with rice and beans.
NO. 11
One ground beef burrito, one ground beef taco, and one ground beef enchilada.
NO. 12
One shredded chicken burrito, one shredded chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
NO. 14
One ground beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada, and one tamale.
NO. 18
One ground beef burrito, and one ground beef taco, served with rice and beans.
NO. 20
One ground beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada, and a chile relleno.
NO. 25
One ground beef burrito and one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
QUESADILLAS
QUESADILLA VEGETAL
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, peppers, and tomatoes with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour and tomato.
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla filled with choice of steak or chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and a tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, sour cream, and pico.
SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA
12 grilled shrimp grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and a tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
SPINACH QUESADILLA
2 grilled flour tortillas spinach, shredded cheese, and parmesan cheese. Served with our black bean soup, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
QUESADILLA NORTENA
Grilled flour tortilla with choice of grilled steak or chicken, and chorizo, covered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
CAMPESTRE QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
SEAFOOD QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with 3 shrimp, 3 imitation crab, 3 scallops, and grilled fajita vegetables. Topped with cheesedip. Served with rice and beans.
GORDITA
Grilled pita bread filled with choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and our special dressing.
BBQ PORK QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla filled with carnitas, BBQ sauce, and melted cheese. Served with tossed salad and sour cream.
Birria Quesadilla
2 flour tortillas cut into 4 pieces, filled with our birria meat and cheese. Served with crema salad.
VEGETARIAN
VEGETARIAN A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
VEGETARIAN B
One chalupa and one cheese enchilada, served with rice and beans.
VEGETARIAN C
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one chalupa.
VEGETARIAN D
Bean tostaguac, one cheese enchilada, served with rice.
VEGETARIAN E
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one cheese quesadilla.
VEGETARIAN F
One Chile poblano, one cheese enchilada, served with rice and beans.
VEGETARIAN G
Three vegetable enchiladas served with rice and black beans.
VEGETARIAN H
Vegetable burrito served with rice and black beans
VEGETARIAN l
Two vegetable tacos served with rice and black beans.
CHICKEN
POLLO SABROSO
Grilled chicken breast with sliced tomato, covered in cheese dip, served with fajita vegetables and Mexican mashed potatoes.
PANCHO'S POLLO
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with a tossed salad and choice of dressing.
POLLO HAWAIIAN
Grilled chicken strips grilled with chorizo and pineapple topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico.
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
POLLO POBLANO
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip and poblano peppers. Served with rice and beans.
POLLO PRIMAVERA
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
MUCHO BUENO
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed jumbo shrimp covered in cheese sauce and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and beans.
POLLO LOCO
Grilled chicken breast topped with choice of grilled onions or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese and sour cream.
STEAK
STEAK TAMPICO
8oz hand cut ribeye steak served with grilled poblano peppers, grilled mixed vegetables, Mexican mashed potatoes and a special sauce.
TEXAS RIBEYE STEAK
Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled jumbo shrimp, chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
JALISCO STEAK
Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans.
RIBEYE STEAK SHRIMP
Hand cut ribeye steak with jumbo shrimp over rice. Served with grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and garlic butter.
STEAK RANCHERO
Hand cut ribeye steak. Served with rice and beans and salsa ranchera.
CARNE ASADA
Hand cut ribeye steak cooked with onions. Served with rice and beans and a guacamole salad.
Mansfield Steak
DINNERS
CAMPESTRE DINNER RICE BOWL
Chicken or Steak, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and mushroom served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.
STREET TACOS
Corn tortillas filled with choice of grilled steak, carnitas, al pastor (grilled with pineapple), or chorizo. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with refried beans.
SUPER CHIMICHANGA
Fried flour tortilla filled with half shredded chicken and half shredded beef. Topped with red sauce, and cheese dip and sour cream, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and rice.
CHIMICHANGA DINNER
Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA
Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab, scallops, and fajita vegetables (peppers, onions, and tomatoes) covered with red sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
CAZUELADA
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo. Cooked with peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with two side plates (rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico).
FAJITA CHIMICHANGA
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo and fajita vegetables. Topped with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
NACHOS SUPREME
Tortilla chips topped with half beef, half shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and sour cream.
FAJITA NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, and fajita vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce.
SEAFOOD NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with scallops, crab, shrimp, and fajita vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce.
Camp COMBO
Grilled chicken soft taco, grilled steak hard taco, and chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a side of cheese sauce.
SUPER FLAUTAS
Rolled and fried flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
CARNITAS DINNER
Slow cooked pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, and onions).
ALAMBRE
Grilled steak, mushrooms, and poblano peppers topped with shredded cheese (and put in the oven). Served with rice or beans.
EL TAPATIO
Two flour tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken, and are rolled and fried. 1 BBQ pork burrito, and a beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans, and a side of cheese sauce.
BIRRIA TACO DINNER
Two tacos filled with marinated beef (in red peppers that are not spicy) topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and beans.
ADULT CHICKEN TENDER AND FRIES
4 chicken tenders served with french fries.
Mango Rice bowl
Dinner Sopes
Lobster tacos
Lengua Tacos
Gorditas Jalisco
2 pita like tortillas (made from corn) stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cabbage, queso fresco, tomato, and tomatillo sauce.
SIZZLING FAJITAS
ORIGINAL FAJITAS
Choice of steak or chicken grilled with fajita vegetables. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico.
CARNITAS FAJITAS
One cheese enchilada, slow cooked carnitas with fajita vegetables. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico.
BBQ CHICKEN FAJITA MELT
Grilled chicken covered with BBQ sauce over fajita vegetables all cover in shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans lettuce, sour cream, and pico.
AL PASTOR FAJITAS
Marinated pork, with pineapple, fajita veggies, covered in melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico.
FAJITA AND ENCHILADA
Choice of chicken or steak fajita with fajita vegetables, and one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
PEPPERJACK STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled steak with fajita vegetables and smothered with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream, guacamole, and green tomatillo salsa.
CAMPESTRE FAJITAS
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
FAJITA SUPREME
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
VEGGIE FAJITA
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
SEAFOOD FAJITAS
Shrimp(6), crab (6), and scallops (6), cooked with fajita vegetables.Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
PHILLY STEAK FAJITAS
Choice of chicken or steak, with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions covered with provolone cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
HAWAIIAN FAJITAS
Grilled chicken, chorizo, and pineapple, covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
PINA LOCA
Half a pineapple, filled with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, fajita vegetables, topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Brisket Fajitas
MOLCAJETE
grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
MOLACAJETE VEGETABLES
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a cheesy red sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Extra Fajita Salad
A LA CARTE
RICE
BEANS
GRILLED QUESADILLA
Cheese Quesadilla
Tortillas
SOUR CREAM
Enchilada
BTO
SEASONED FRENCH FRIES
RICE WITH CHEESE SAUCE
1 PIECE SHRIMP
ADD CHEESE SAUCE TO ANY ITEM
AGUACATE
BROCCOLI
Cauliflower
Chalupa
Chicken Breast
CHILE POBLANO (cheese only)
CHILI RELLENO
CREMA SALAD
EGGS
GUAC SALAD
Jalapeño
Lettuce
MEXICAN STYLE MASHED POTATOES
Mushrooms
Onions
Peppers
Shredded Cheese
SIDE Mixed GRILLED VEGETABLE
SIDE OF FAJITA VEGETABLES
SIDE OF GROUND BEEF
SIDE SHREDDED CHICKEN
Sub Fries
SUPREME TACO
TACO
TAMALE
THIRD BASKET OF CHIPS (dine in only)
Tomato
Tossed salad
Tostaguac
Zucchini
KIDS MENU
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Other Drinks
Liquor
Margarita Drinks
SPECIALTY MARGARITAS
Margarita Flight
TOP SHELF MARGARITA
Choice of tequila 1 1/2 shots, 1 1/2 grand mernier, 1 1/2 Cointreau, 1 1/2 shots of lime, 4 scoops of powdered sugar. Mix with ice.
Fresca Margarita
1 1/2 oz of well tequila, 1 1/2 oz of triple sec, 1 1/2 orange curaçao, 1 1/2 oz of lime, 3 scoopfuls of powdered sugar, shake with ice, and serve with more ice.
Margarita Tower
AQUA RITA
House margarita with 1 shot of blue curaçao, and 1 shot of midori (melon liquer)
BERRY
Margarita mixed in with 1 shot of razzmatazz, splash of sangria, splash of orange, splash lime juice. Mix in fruit that is available (strawberries, pineapple, and orange) if available.
BLUE MARGARITA
Golden margarita, shot of triple sec, shot of blue curaçao, and a shot of fresh lime juice.
CORONARITA
Fill margarita glass with ice, add margarita, put a blue coronorita holder on the side, use a mini corona, and flip over.
FIESTA MARGARITA
Use Golden Margarita, 1 shot of lime juice, 1 shot of triple sec, mix
Golden Margarita
GREEN MARGARITA
Golden margarita, shot of triple sec, 1 1/2 shot midori, shot of lime juice
MANGO CON CHILE
Rim margarita with tajin and chammoy, drizzle chammoy in glass, add mango frozen margarita.
MANGO TANGO
Make half a portion of raspberry daiquiri in blender, make half mango frozen margarita, pour side by side
MICHELADA
Rim glass with tajin, add zing zing half way to cup mark, fill other half with clamato, add 5 dashes of maggi, add 5 dashes of Worcester sauce (if there's any). Add beer of customer's choice from draft
OASIS MARGARITA
Mix frozen margarita with midori in a cup, mix pina colada in a cupwith frozen margarita, and mix frozen margarita with raspberry, and then layer on top of each other
OCTOPUS MARGARITA
Frozen Margarita with sangria (wine)
PINK CADILLA MARGARITA
Use Golden Margarita, splash of cranberry juice, 1 shot of triple sec
SKINNY MARGARITA
1 1/2 shot of Hornitos, 1 1/2 shot of triple sec, 1 1/2 shot of orange curaçao, 1 1/2 shot of lime juice, 1 1/2 shot of agave syrup. Shake with Ice and pour in 18 oz glass with more ice.
ULTIMA BLUEBERRY MARGARITA
Golden margarita with a shot of triple sec, a shot of chambord, and mix some blueberry syrup in and mix.
ULTIMA MARGARITA
Use Golden Margarita, 1 shot of lime juice, 1 shot of orange curaçao mix
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Cocktails
Amor Latino
B-52
1/3 oz of coffee liquor (Kahlua) 1/3 oz of Bailey's 1/3 oz of Grand Marnier
BAHAMA MAMA
1 cup ice 1 fluid ounce orange juice 1 fluid ounce pineapple juice ½ fluid ounce rum ½ fluid ounce coconut-flavored rum ½ fluid ounce grenadine syrup
Bailey's & Coffee
Coffee and 1 1/2 oz of Bailey's
Black Russian
2 ounces vodka 1 ounce Kahlúa Add vodka and Kahlúa into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
BLOODY MARY
1 lime wedge 2 ounces vodka 4 bloody Mary Mix 2 dashes Tabasco sauce 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 pinch ground black pepper Garnish: 2 green olives Garnish: lime wedge Garnish: celery stalk (optional)
BLUE HAWAIIAN
1 1/2 oz rum, 1 1/2 oz blue curaçao, splash of sour mix, fill with ice and pineapple juice
Brave Bull
2 ounces blanco tequila 1 ounce Kahlua Coffee Liqueur
CHI-CHI
1 1/2 ounces vodka 4 ounces pineapple juice 1 ounce cream of coconut dollop of whipped cream, all blended together with ice
Coffee Nudge
3/4 ounce dark creme de cacao 3/4 ounce Kahlua 1/2 ounce brandy 6-8 ounces hot coffee Whipped cream
Daiquiri
1 1/2 oz of rum mix a cup full of ice in blender with rum, and choice of flavor. Whipped cream is optional
FUZZY NAVEL
1 1/2 ounces peach schnapps 4 1/2 ounces orange juice Orange slice, for garnish
Georgia Peach
1 ounce* peach schnapps 1 ounce white rum 2 ounces orange juice 1 ounces cranberry juice Ice, for serving
Irish Coffee
Hot coffee, with 1 1/2 oz of whiskey (Jameson or cheap whiskey), Sweeten with a dash of simple syrup, whipped cream on top
Jamaica
1.5 oz of Jamaican Rum .5 well rum 2 oz whole milk 2 oz of cream of coconut dash of simple syrup
Jamaica Tea
Razzmatazz Cranberry Juice Raspberry Mix Kumchata Vodka Orange Curacao Peachtree Crema de Banana Sour apple pucker Splash of Mango syrup (margarita mix)
KAHLUA COLADA
1 1/2 oz Kahlua 2 oz Colada mix 2 oz pineapple juice blend all with 1.5 cups of ice
Lemon Drop
3 oz Vodka 2 oz fresh lemon juice 1/2 oz triple sec 1 oz simple syrup sugar on martini glass rim lemon twist for garnish
LOCO
1 oz rum, 1 oz malibu rum (coconut rum), 1 oz meyer's rum, fill cup with ice and serve with pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine
Long Island Iced Tea
3/4 ounce vodka 3/4 ounce white rum 3/4 ounce silver tequila 3/4 ounce gin 3/4 ounce triple sec teenie tiny splash of sour mix 3/4 ounce lemon juice Top with Pepsi Garnish: lemon wedge
MAI TAI
1.5 oz rum 1.5 orange curacao splash of simple syrup fill with pineapple juice
Marg Tini
1 1/2 ounces tequila 1 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice 1 ounce simple syrup Salt, for the glass (optional) Fresh mint, for garnish
Miami Vice
1/2 side pina colada 1/2 side strawberry Daiquiri
Mojito
Smash about 6 mint leaves... add 2 oz white rum 1 oz fresh lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup fill shaker with ice and shake serve in 16 oz beer cup, garnish with lime wedge
One Night Stand
.5 oz triple sec .5 oz amaretto .5 oz melon liqueur 3/4 oz cranberry juice 3/4 oz pineapple juice fill rest with starry and ice
Orange Tini
2 oz vodka 1 oz triple sec 2 oz orange juice 1/2 oz simple syrup shake with ice and pour in chilled Martini glass
Pina Colada
1.5 oz of rum squirt of cream of coconut dash of pina colada mix all mixed with ice in blender
Raspberry Crush
1.5 oz raspberry liqueur (chambard or well or raspberry vodka) 1.5 oz peach schnapps fill cup with ice and cranberry juice
Royal Flush
1 oz crown 1 oz peach schnapps top with cranberry juice and ice
Russian Coffee
hot coffee with 1 oz vodka 1 oz kahlua .5 oz amaretto dash of simple syrup top with whipped cream
Sangria
Sex on the Beach
1.5 oz vodka 1.5 oz peach schnapps fill cup with ice and half orange juice and half cranberry juice
Sex on the Moon
1 oz vodka 1 oz melon liqueur 1 oz peach schnapps Splash of orange and cranberry juice
Spanish Coffee
2 oz Kahlua .5 oz Triple sec .5 oz rum fill with coffee, mix, and top with whipped cream
Tequila Sunrise
Fill 16 oz cup of ice add orange juice and 2 oz of well tequila and top with splash of grenadine. Garnish with orange slice
Tequila Sunset
Add ice to a 16 oz Cup splash of grenadine at the bottom, add 2 oz of well tequila, fill the rest with orange juice
TS Long Island Tea
Liqueur
Amaretto
Bailey's
Blue Curacao
Butter Schnapp
Chambord
Coffee Liqueur
Cointreu
Crema de Cassis
Creme de Almond
Creme de Banana
Creme de Cacao
Curacao
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
Godiva
Gold Schlager
Grand Mernier
Green Tea Shot
Hipnotiq
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Melon Liqueur
Menthe Green
Menthe White
Metaxa
Midori
Peach Schnapp
Pomegranate Liqueur
Razzmatazz
Rumple Minz
Sloe Gin
Sweet Vermouth
Tia Maria
Triple Sec
Martinis
Rum
Scotch
Specialty Shot
Green Tea Shot
1/2 oz Jameson 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz Sour mix Splash of Starry Mix with 4 ice cubes
Cucaracha
Mexican Flag
* 1/3 ounce grenadine * 1/3 ounce white tequila * 1/3 ounce crème de menthe * You can light the top on fire and customer can sip it with a straw Gather the ingredients. Pour grenadine into a shot glass. Float tequila on top of grenadine. Float crème de menthe on top of tequila.
Carmel Apple Shot
Put carmel on rim 1/2 oz of Buttershots Schnapps 1/2 Sour Apple Pucker Grenadine Splash of pineapple juice
Lisa's P***sy
Splash of raspberry flavor, splash of cranberry juice, razzmatazz, triple sec, coconut rum (Malibu), orange curaçao, peach tree, banana liquor, sour apple.
Coffee Birthday Cake Shot
1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz of Baileys Top with whipped cream
Birthday Cake Shot
1/3 pinnacle vanilla 1/3 Godiva liquer 1/3 triple sec
Berry Berry Shot
Razzmatazz Peach Tree Sour Apple Pucker Orange Curacao Dailey's Raspberry Mix
Little Beer Shot
3/4 shot of Liquor 43 and a splash of milk, or let some whipped cream deflate
Tequila
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
1800 Tequila
1942 Don Julio
21 Seeds
Avion
Cabo Wabo
Casa Amigos
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos
Patron Gold
Patron Silver
Sausa Hornitos
SAUZA HACIENDA
Tarantula Azul
Tres Agaves
Tres Anejo
Tres Generaciones
Tres Silver
Well Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Ancient Age
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Belle Meade
Buffalo Trace
Canadian Club
Chivas
Colonel Taylor Bourbon Whisky
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Salted Caramel
Fireball
Glenlivet 12yr
Heaven Hill
J & B
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Tenesse Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
JW Red Label
Maker's Mark
Martell
Penelope Bourbon Whisky
Red Label
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Weller Wheated Bourbon
