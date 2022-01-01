Sandusky restaurants you'll love
More about Berardi's Family Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Berardi's Family Kitchen
1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky
|Popular items
|1/3 lb. Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty w/your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
|House Salad
|$10.50
Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, and feta over a large bed of spring mix/romaine blend and served with our home made Honey maple dressing
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.25
Shaved steak w/grilled onions, mushrooms and peppers topped with creamy white American cheese. Served on a grilled steak bun.
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House
SOUPS
Sandusky Bay Pancake House
4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky
|Popular items
|Bacon & Eggs
|$10.94
Thick-cut Daisyfield bacon, served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
|Blue Streak
|$9.44
Blueberries cooked right in, then topped with fresh blueberries and powdered sugar.
|Country
|$10.94
Ground sausage, home fries, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky
142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco Cup
|$8.00
three-cheese blend
|Philly Taco
|$6.50
sliced ribeye, grilled mushrooms, peppers and onions, pepperoncini, queso, buttered shell
|Chorizo Taco
|$4.50
chorizo, potatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro
More about Fire Rock Pizza
Fire Rock Pizza
913 Crossings Road, Sandusky