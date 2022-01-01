Sandusky restaurants you'll love

Sandusky restaurants
Toast
  • Sandusky

Sandusky's top cuisines

American
Must-try Sandusky restaurants

Berardi's Family Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Berardi's Family Kitchen

1019 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 lb. Cheeseburger$9.25
Our fresh 1/3 lb. beef brisket blend burger patty w/your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
House Salad$10.50
Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, and feta over a large bed of spring mix/romaine blend and served with our home made Honey maple dressing
Philly Cheesesteak$11.25
Shaved steak w/grilled onions, mushrooms and peppers topped with creamy white American cheese. Served on a grilled steak bun.
Berardi's Sandusky Food Truck image

 

Berardi's Sandusky Food Truck

1019 W. Perkins Ave, Sandusky

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SOUPS

Sandusky Bay Pancake House

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon & Eggs$10.94
Thick-cut Daisyfield bacon, served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Blue Streak$9.44
Blueberries cooked right in, then topped with fresh blueberries and powdered sugar.
Country$10.94
Ground sausage, home fries, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Sandusky

142 Columbus Ave, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Blanco Cup$8.00
three-cheese blend
Philly Taco$6.50
sliced ribeye, grilled mushrooms, peppers and onions, pepperoncini, queso, buttered shell
Chorizo Taco$4.50
chorizo, potatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro
Restaurant banner

 

Fire Rock Pizza

913 Crossings Road, Sandusky

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
