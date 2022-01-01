Avon restaurants you'll love

Avon restaurants
Toast
  • Avon

Avon's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Must-try Avon restaurants

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

36931 DETROIT ROAD, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLE Burger$10.00
CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ, PICKLE, ONION
Rancher Mac$9.50
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
Mootz Sticks$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
More about Two Bucks
Veranda Bistro & Bar image

GRILL

Veranda Bistro & Bar

32045 Detroit Rd, Avon

Avg 4.4 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Horseradish & Truffle Whipped Potatoes$6.00
Broccoli Cauliflower Gratin$8.00
More about Veranda Bistro & Bar
Avon Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Avon Brewing Company

37040 Detroit Rd, Avon

Avg 4.5 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6oz Boneless$7.00
Grilled Flatbread$10.50
12oz Boneless$13.00
More about Avon Brewing Company
ZZ's Big Top image

 

ZZ's Big Top

35015 Detroit Rd., Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch Dressing$1.25
Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.50
20 Piece$29.00
More about ZZ's Big Top
Avon Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Avon Brewing Company

37063 Colorado Avenue, Avon

Avg 4.5 (931 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Avon Brewing Company
