Rocky River restaurants you'll love

Rocky River restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rocky River

Rocky River's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
French
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Rocky River restaurants

Bearden's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bearden's

19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Small Milkshake$3.49
Grilled Cheese$7.00
More about Bearden's
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

19815 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Angus Beef$6.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
More about BurgerIM
Wine Bar Rocky River image

 

Wine Bar Rocky River

1313 Linda St, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Petit Filet$32.00
two 4 ounce beef filets, roasted baby carrots, leeks, herbed fingerling potatoes, aged balsamic
LG Shaved Brussels Sprout & Apple Salad$14.00
granny smith apple, peppered pecans, dried cranberries, pecorino romano, creamy ohio maple dressing
SM Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
arugula, hazelnuts, goat cheese, lemon & caraway vinaigrette, honey-beet puree
More about Wine Bar Rocky River
BOMBA Taco + Bar image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BOMBA Taco + Bar

19880 Detroit Road, Rocky River

Avg 4 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Yard Bird~$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~$5.50
Crispy chicken, pickled shishitos, pickled red onions & cheesy double shell
Crunchy Hippie~$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
Market Rocky River image

 

Market Rocky River

1137 Linda St, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
House Salad$10.00
Wings$15.00
More about Market Rocky River
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

21605 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River

Avg 4.7 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Traditional Gyro - Chicken$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Old River Tap and Social image

 

Old River Tap and Social

19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sea Salt Fries$3.00
Hand-cut fries that have been blanched and re-fried. Tossed with out signature seasoning.
Smoked Wings$15.16
Whole wings, house dry rub, salsa verde, choice of whipped bleu or buttermilk dressing
Napa Chicken Sandwich$15.16
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, provolone cheese,tomato and mixed greens tossed in a herb aioli.
More about Old River Tap and Social
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Tartine Bistro

19110 Old Detroit Road, Rocky River

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TARTINE$21.00
bacon, tomato, pickled vegetables, gruyere
MIXED GREENS$12.00
dried berries, crumbled bleu, toasted pecan, honey vinaigrette
QUATRE FROMAGES PIZZA$20.00
mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan
More about Tartine Bistro
Banner pic

 

Gunselman's To Go

21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Fresh Made Dip With House Garlic Parmesan Pita Chips & Brûléed Mozzarella
More about Gunselman's To Go

