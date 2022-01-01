Rocky River restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bearden's
19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
|Small Milkshake
|$3.49
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
19815 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
Wine Bar Rocky River
1313 Linda St, Rocky River
|Petit Filet
|$32.00
two 4 ounce beef filets, roasted baby carrots, leeks, herbed fingerling potatoes, aged balsamic
|LG Shaved Brussels Sprout & Apple Salad
|$14.00
granny smith apple, peppered pecans, dried cranberries, pecorino romano, creamy ohio maple dressing
|SM Roasted Beet Salad
|$10.00
arugula, hazelnuts, goat cheese, lemon & caraway vinaigrette, honey-beet puree
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BOMBA Taco + Bar
19880 Detroit Road, Rocky River
|The Yard Bird~
|$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
|Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~
|$5.50
Crispy chicken, pickled shishitos, pickled red onions & cheesy double shell
|Crunchy Hippie~
|$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
Market Rocky River
1137 Linda St, Rocky River
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
|House Salad
|$10.00
|Wings
|$15.00
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
21605 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River
|Avgolemono Soup
|$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
|Traditional Gyro - Chicken
|$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Old River Tap and Social
19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River
|Sea Salt Fries
|$3.00
Hand-cut fries that have been blanched and re-fried. Tossed with out signature seasoning.
|Smoked Wings
|$15.16
Whole wings, house dry rub, salsa verde, choice of whipped bleu or buttermilk dressing
|Napa Chicken Sandwich
|$15.16
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, provolone cheese,tomato and mixed greens tossed in a herb aioli.
PIZZA • SALADS
Tartine Bistro
19110 Old Detroit Road, Rocky River
|CHICKEN TARTINE
|$21.00
bacon, tomato, pickled vegetables, gruyere
|MIXED GREENS
|$12.00
dried berries, crumbled bleu, toasted pecan, honey vinaigrette
|QUATRE FROMAGES PIZZA
|$20.00
mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan
Gunselman's To Go
21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Fresh Made Dip With House Garlic Parmesan Pita Chips & Brûléed Mozzarella