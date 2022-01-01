Independence restaurants you'll love
More about Angie's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Angie's Pizza
6932 Hillside Rd, Independence
|Popular items
|Veggie
This is not the veggie pizza your thinking of. This is Angie's Veggie- Garlic butter base topped with provolone cheese, Spinach, broccoli, tomato's, ricotta cheese. If you are feeling crazy- We dare you to add BACON
|Large
|$14.75
16 inches of our freshly made dough, choose your favorite toppings or choose one of our specialty pizza's
|Traditional Wings
|$15.00
Baked in our oven to perfection. With a wide verities of wet and dry sauces to choose from.
More about Slyman's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slyman's Tavern
6901 Rockside Rd, Independence
|Popular items
|Reuben Poppers (6)
|$10.29
corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing
|Turkey
lettuce / tomato
|Jumbo Onion Rings
|$9.49
house-made dipping sauce
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
6901 Rockside Rd, Independence
|Popular items
|Aladdin Favorite Combo
|$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Flavor Savor Special
|$15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel