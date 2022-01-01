Independence restaurants you'll love

Independence restaurants
Toast
  • Independence

Independence's top cuisines

Pizza

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Must-try Independence restaurants

Angie's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Angie's Pizza

6932 Hillside Rd, Independence

Avg 4 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie
This is not the veggie pizza your thinking of. This is Angie's Veggie- Garlic butter base topped with provolone cheese, Spinach, broccoli, tomato's, ricotta cheese. If you are feeling crazy- We dare you to add BACON
Large$14.75
16 inches of our freshly made dough, choose your favorite toppings or choose one of our specialty pizza's
Traditional Wings$15.00
Baked in our oven to perfection. With a wide verities of wet and dry sauces to choose from.
Slyman's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slyman's Tavern

6901 Rockside Rd, Independence

Avg 4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben Poppers (6)$10.29
corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing
Turkey
lettuce / tomato
Jumbo Onion Rings$9.49
house-made dipping sauce
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

6901 Rockside Rd, Independence

Avg 4.2 (254 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aladdin Favorite Combo$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
