Maple Heights restaurants you'll love

Bold Wings
19608 Milan Dr, Maple Heights
|Popular items
|Skinny Fingaz Combo
Skinny Fingaz tenders brushed in a dry rub or sauce of your choice, includes 1 dip, fries and a beverage
|Chicken Wing Combo
Wings tossed in 1-2 flavors of your choice, includes 1 dip, fries and a beverage.
|Fried Street Corn
Fresh sweet corn on the cob, breaded and deep fried to perfection, topped with a cilantro lime drizzle, parmesan cheese, tajin seasoning and paired with a lime.
Fresh Lyfe
17208 Broadway Ave, Maple Heights
|Popular items
|Sunrise Sea Moss Smoothie
|$8.50
Oranges, Mangos, Lemons, Key Limes, Agave Syrup, Alkaline Water & Fresh Lyfe Gold Sea Moss Gel
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing
|Carrot Souffle
|$8.25
Carrot, Orange, Apple, Pineapple
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
5170 Northfield Rd, Maple Heights
|Popular items
|Gyro & Eggs
|$13.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
|Cleveland Special
|$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
|George's Favorite
|$12.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast