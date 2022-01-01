Maple Heights restaurants you'll love

Maple Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Maple Heights

Maple Heights's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Greek
Must-try Maple Heights restaurants

Bold Wings image

 

Bold Wings

19608 Milan Dr, Maple Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skinny Fingaz Combo
Skinny Fingaz tenders brushed in a dry rub or sauce of your choice, includes 1 dip, fries and a beverage
Chicken Wing Combo
Wings tossed in 1-2 flavors of your choice, includes 1 dip, fries and a beverage.
Fried Street Corn
Fresh sweet corn on the cob, breaded and deep fried to perfection, topped with a cilantro lime drizzle, parmesan cheese, tajin seasoning and paired with a lime.
Fresh Lyfe image

 

Fresh Lyfe

17208 Broadway Ave, Maple Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunrise Sea Moss Smoothie$8.50
Oranges, Mangos, Lemons, Key Limes, Agave Syrup, Alkaline Water & Fresh Lyfe Gold Sea Moss Gel
Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing
Carrot Souffle$8.25
Carrot, Orange, Apple, Pineapple
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

5170 Northfield Rd, Maple Heights

Avg 4.3 (3217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro & Eggs$13.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
Cleveland Special$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
George's Favorite$12.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast
SubCity image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SubCity

20920 Southgate Park Blvd, Maple Heights

Avg 4 (5400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings & Fries$12.99
