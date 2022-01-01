Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Maple Heights

Go
Maple Heights restaurants
Toast

Maple Heights restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Fresh Lyfe image

 

Fresh Lyfe

17208 Broadway Ave, Maple Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Covered in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Covered in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Crushed Croutons & Caesar Dressing
More about Fresh Lyfe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

5170 Northfield Rd, Maple Heights

Avg 4.3 (3217 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap$10.99
CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
slices of breaded chicken breast
lettuce tomatoes mayo hot sauce
wrapped in a tortillia
More about Gyro George
Map

More near Maple Heights to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston